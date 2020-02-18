Brian Austin Green Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Meghan Fox Divorce Rumors

Paparazzi caught Brian without his ring on Sunday, when he was out grabbing groceries.

This is pretty similar to the first time he was seen without his ring -- yet another grocery run in Malibu. Ordinarily, this wouldn't be cause for concern by itself, because people ditch their wedding rings for all kinds of reasons ... reasons that have nothing to do with an impending divorce.

But paired with reports that Megan and Brian have been on the rocks lately? Yeah, it's making us feel a little suspicious.