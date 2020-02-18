Brian Austin Green Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Meghan Fox Divorce Rumors

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

This celebrity couple has had a lot of ups and downs over the years, but are they about to be over for good? Brian Austin Green was spotted without his wedding ring in public for the second time this month, making us wonder if the rumors that he and Megan Fox are headed for (another) split might actually have some truth to them.

What's going on?!

  • Paparazzi caught Brian without his ring on Sunday, when he was out grabbing groceries.

    This is pretty similar to the first time he was seen without his ring -- yet another grocery run in Malibu. Ordinarily, this wouldn't be cause for concern by itself, because people ditch their wedding rings for all kinds of reasons ... reasons that have nothing to do with an impending divorce.

    But paired with reports that Megan and Brian have been on the rocks lately? Yeah, it's making us feel a little suspicious.

    • Advertisement

  • Recent reports claim that Megan and Brian have been living apart these days. 

    Brian Austin Green, Megan Fox
    Charley Gallay/WireImage/Getty Images

    As the Daily Mail pointed out, Brian and Megan seemed to be exchanging their kids in a parking lot earlier this month, hinting that they may be living in different places, with Megan in Calabasas and Brian in Malibu. Being that most of us are just hunkering down at home these days, it's a little jarring to see them trading off kids like that.

    Again, this could mean anything ... but it's not looking good.

  • It's been a minute since we've seen these two together. 

    Back in February, they shared this Instagram post, posing together for a giveaway they were doing to raise money for charity -- but this is the only photo of them together that we've seen in a long time. Then again, for these two, that's not necessarily alarming, because they've always kept what they share about each other on social media to a minimum. That doesn't mean we're not still super curious about what might be happening behind closed doors, though.

  • Megan and Brian almost divorced not too long ago, but last year she filed to dismiss the petition. 

    Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images

    Though they originally filed to divorce in 2015, a year later they reconciled, welcoming their third child, Journey, into the world. This time last year, Megan formally filed to dismiss their divorce proceedings, and it appeared they were back on track with a healthy marriage. A lot can happen in a year, though, and because both halves of this couple are such private people, it's hard to say what could be happening.

  • Whatever's going on, we hope these two are doing all right.

    Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green
    Luca Teuchmann/WireImage/Getty Images

    Fingers crossed that Brian was just giving himself a break from wearing his ring and all is well. These two have overcome so much as a couple, and we'd hate to see things fall apart now. Whatever's going on, though, we'll probably have to wait for a while to find out, because they don't tend to share much online even in good times.

    We're rooting for them, though. After more than 10 years together, we'd be so bummed if they called it quits for good.

celeb couple

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement