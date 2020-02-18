Brian Austin Green Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Meghan Fox Divorce Rumors

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
This celebrity couple has had a lot of ups and downs over the years, but are they about to be over for good? Brian Austin Green was spotted without his wedding ring in public for the second time this month, making us wonder if the rumors that he and Megan Fox are headed for (another) split might actually have some truth to them.
What's going on?!
Paparazzi caught Brian without his ring on Sunday, when he was out grabbing groceries.
This is pretty similar to the first time he was seen without his ring -- yet another grocery run in Malibu. Ordinarily, this wouldn't be cause for concern by itself, because people ditch their wedding rings for all kinds of reasons ... reasons that have nothing to do with an impending divorce.
But paired with reports that Megan and Brian have been on the rocks lately? Yeah, it's making us feel a little suspicious.
Recent reports claim that Megan and Brian have been living apart these days.
It's been a minute since we've seen these two together.
Back in February, they shared this Instagram post, posing together for a giveaway they were doing to raise money for charity -- but this is the only photo of them together that we've seen in a long time. Then again, for these two, that's not necessarily alarming, because they've always kept what they share about each other on social media to a minimum. That doesn't mean we're not still super curious about what might be happening behind closed doors, though.
Megan and Brian almost divorced not too long ago, but last year she filed to dismiss the petition.
Whatever's going on, we hope these two are doing all right.
