Kate Middleton Is Making Sure Princess Charlotte's Fifth Birthday Is One To Remember

If there's one thing the current world health situation has taught us, it's that parents are in no shortage of creative ideas when it comes to, well, anything, but their kids' birthdays in particular. And because our current situation has proven itself to be the great equalizer -- in some ways -- Prince William and Kate Middleton fall into this category as well.
In a few days, everyone's favorite royal -- Princess Charlotte -- is turning 5.
Unlike years past, Princess Charlotte won't get to celebrate her recent lap around the sun with friends and family. So naturally, Kate, crafty mama that she is, has something up her sleeve. According to a new report in the Sun, the duchess has been busy orchestrating a fun Zoom call for her daughter. Awww.
Kate is making sure the whole royal fam is ready to sing 'Happy Birthday' to Charlotte via video.
But of course! Speaking to the Sun, a royal insider said:
"The family has arranged a Zoom party for her, so she can speak to family and friends. Then, they have put together a full plan that will give her all the fun of a birthday -- including cake and games -- despite the extraordinary circumstances we are faced with.
Her great-grandmother will be joining the family call on the big day. As far as Charlotte is concerned, the important part is that her whole family are by her side to say: ‘Happy Birthday.'"
Sounds pretty fun to us.
In addition to the Queen making herself available for the call, the Cambridges also hope Prince Philip will be able to participate.
Evidently, he and Charlotte have a special bond.
“There may be the best part of a century between them, but the two have a natural connection," an insider said, according to the Sun. "It’s the mischievous streak that can’t be learned -- it’s an integral part of who they both are."
The source continued: “Philip has no shortage of descendants, [but] the fact that he takes such a close interest in Charlotte is telling. She has a spark about her that transcends the generations."
Super cute. Hopefully he'll make the call!
This, of course, won't be the first birthday the Cambridges are celebrating while everyone is staying home.
In the last week, Prince Louis turned 2, and William and Kate delighted royal fans by posting a number of photos of him on Instagram -- including an "Instagram vs. Reality" meme. Oh, how times are changing right now! Hopefully, we can expect to see a new photo of Charlotte are on big day, as well. (If we know Kate, we will.)
Even though Charlotte's birthday will be more low-key than usual this year, it sounds like Kate will make it special nonetheless.
