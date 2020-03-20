Duggar Fans Are Convinced Jinger Has a 'Pregnancy Glow' in Latest Photo

When it rains, it pours! For some time, Duggar fans have suspected Jinger is expecting her second child. Folks have been asking if she's with child for a while now (since late 2019), and it looks like it's not letting up anytime soon. Case in point: Jinger Duggar's latest photo has Counting On fans swearing up and down she's rocking a pregnancy glow.
Like many of us, Jinger Duggar is biding her time indoors.
"Puzzles are my go-to thing right now, what are yours?" she asked fans in her Instagram caption.
Although we don't have the patience or mental capacity to sit and attempt a puzzle, we do commend Jinger for doing so! This new normal has been quite the ride (one we'd like to get off sooner than later). Between binge-watching Netflix and trying to conquer the realm of homeschooling, we're doing our best to stay sane.
People -- including sister-in-law Anna Duggar -- chimed in, showering Jinger with compliments and revealing how they're spending their time inside.
Anna Duggar and Bringing Up Bates star Josie Balka couldn't help but gush over Jinger -- and for good reason. She really does look gorgeous and doesn't have to do a ton of stuff as her natural glow shines for all to see.
Speaking of glow ...
Others, however, really think Jinger is pregnant again with a "glow" to prove it.
Whether natural light or just the angle the photo was taken are contributing factors (or not), a number of Duggar fans truly feel Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo are expecting another child who will join their almost 2-year-old daughter, Felicity Vuolo.
Very interesting.
Jinger can't escape speculation she's pregnant and trying to hide it from fans.
Back in March, a hastag Jinger used on an Instagram post -- "#healthyfitpregnancy" to be exact -- caught folks' attention. Although Jinger deleted it, fans had already noticed, fueling growing questions about whether there's a bun in her oven. Just last week, Jinger sparked pregnancy rumors again after sharing this photo of her and Jeremy on a stroll. A number of people chimed in, questioning if Jinger is hiding a growing baby bump because of her loose jacket.
And honestly, it's probably not going to let up.
Given we're all confined to our homes for the greater part of our day, that will likely add fuel to the rumors Jinger and Jeremy have another baby on the way. Basically, this is prime time to shake some sheets and get pregnant (assuming that hasn't already happened), so we're really going to have to wait and see whether she is or isn't.
