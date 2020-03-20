Duggar Fans Are Convinced Jinger Has a 'Pregnancy Glow' in Latest Photo

"Puzzles are my go-to thing right now, what are yours?" she asked fans in her Instagram caption.

Although we don't have the patience or mental capacity to sit and attempt a puzzle, we do commend Jinger for doing so! This new normal has been quite the ride (one we'd like to get off sooner than later). Between binge-watching Netflix and trying to conquer the realm of homeschooling, we're doing our best to stay sane.