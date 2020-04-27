Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Feels Prince Harry Will Return Home One Day

Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Queen Elizabeth
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

These days, it seems like Prince Harry's relationship with the rest of the royals is rocky at best, but when it comes to grandma Queen Elizabeth, not a thing has changed -- and she has high hopes for his future. Reportedly, Elizabeth sees Harry as a "prodigal son" and is prepared to welcome him back, if and when he decides to return to the royal family ... and she doesn't want to say anything negative about him in the meantime.

  • It sounds like Elizabeth may be staying optimistic when it comes to Harry's recent departure from the family. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
    Julian Simmonds - WPA Pool / Getty Images

    While talking to Sky News, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts on the whole ordeal, and it sounds like she thinks the Queen isn't too upset.

    "I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms," Seward said, via the Sun. "I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing."

  • Supposedly, no matter how Elizabeth feels about it, she wouldn't want anyone to know. 

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    "Privately, she might feel very sad about it but she will never ever comment on it, even probably to her family," Seward added. "She would keep her feelings very much to herself."

    Well, it seems as if that goes for just about everything when it comes to the Queen. She always puts on a brave face, so even if she's heartbroken that Harry's gone (and we already know she's probably missing Archie, too), she'd never let anyone know.

  • For now, Queen Elizabeth is getting through it the best way she knows how: with her faith.

    Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Alastair Grant/AFP via Getty Images

    Seward shared that she believes Queen Elizabeth is relying on her beliefs, especially because she's been taught to offer forgiveness, and it seems that is really applying to this situation. Even if she thinks Harry's taking the wrong path, his grandmother may be motivated to forgive him more than anything else.

    "The one thing that has really carried the queen through her long life is her Christianity and her deep religious beliefs, and one of the Christian teaching is forgiveness," Seward said.

  • Knowing how close the Queen and Harry are, we're not surprised at all. 

    Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth
    Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Of course, we know that Queen Elizabeth loves all her grandchildren (and great-grandchildren), but as far as we can tell, she's also always had an extra soft spot in her heart for Harry. We can't imagine it's been easy for her to say goodbye to him for an indefinite amount of time -- or to find out he was so unhappy in the royal family he needed to leave -- but it's doubtful any of that would change how much love she has for him.

  • It's hard to say if Harry ever will return, though.

    Queen Elizabeth, Prince William, Prince Harry
    Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

    After all, he and Meghan Markle both made it abundantly clear that they were unhappy with the way they were treated as royals in the UK, so if they ever did come back, it'd probably be a while from now. They did just get settled in their new home in the US. 

    But hopefully, the Queen will get to maintain that relationship with Harry (and Meghan and Archie, too) for years to come. It seems that's the way she'd want it!

