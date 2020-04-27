Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Feels Prince Harry Will Return Home One Day

It sounds like Elizabeth may be staying optimistic when it comes to Harry's recent departure from the family.

While talking to Sky News, Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward shared her thoughts on the whole ordeal, and it sounds like she thinks the Queen isn't too upset.

"I think she's looking at Harry like the prodigal son, that he will come home and she will welcome him home with open arms," Seward said, via the Sun. "I think she's very loathed to criticize anything he's doing."

