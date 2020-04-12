'Duck Dynasty' Star Willie Robertson's Home Sprayed With Bullets During Drive-By Shooting

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
This former Duck Dynasty star and his family had a pretty close (and dangerous) call over the weekend. On Friday, Willie Robertson's house was the site of a drive-by shooting when someone sprayed it with bullets. Although no one was hurt (so thankful for that), it's still an incredibly scary situation all around.
This could have been so much worse than it was.
-
The shooting went down Friday afternoon ... and in broad daylight.
Willie wasn't home at the time, but members of his family were, because they've been staying with him while isolating recently. According to TMZ, witnesses said that a truck pulled up to their property in West Monroe, Louisiana, and started shooting, with a total of eight to 10 bullets actually hitting his house -- and one going through the window.
Yep, that's not terrifying or anything. We're so relieved no one was hurt!
-
A suspect in the shooting has already been arrested.
After police investigated the shooting over the weekend, it sounds like a suspect has officially been caught. TMZ reported that Daniel Dean King has been arrested and booked on a count of felony assault by drive-by shooting, and a count of misdemeanor criminal neglect on family. His bond is set at $150,000.
It must be a relief for the Robertsons to know the person who is allegedly responsible has been caught.
-
-
It sounds like Willie and his family are understandably shaken by what happened.
In an interview with USA Today, Willie opened up about the shooting, confirming that everyone was OK -- and that he feels the person to blame knew it was their house they were shooting.
"We were pretty shook up. It looks like they were just spraying bullets across my property," Willie said. "Nobody was outside at the time, but everybody had been out about five minutes before. I had just gone to the store when it happened."
-
Sadie Robertson also shared an update from her family.
In her caption, Sadie wrote:
"We had someone shoot at our property. Just wanted to say we are all okay. It shook us all up of course, but we are just so thankful everyone in our family is okay. Especially after one of the bullets flew through the window of my brothers home... The timing of where we were at the time was crazy protection because we had all just gone inside. We have been resting on Psalm 91 and each other’s gratitude for all being okay."
-
-
We're so glad to hear that everyone is fine and that the shooting is on its way to being resolved.
We can't imagine what it must have been like for everyone who was home at the time -- especially because kids were there too. But thankfully, it appears they've all come out of it physically unscathed, and with police working on the case, it should all be put to rest soon.
We're glad they can lean on each other during this time. That's a really wild situation, and hopefully, nothing like this will happen to them again.
