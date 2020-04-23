Side-by-Side Image of Prince Louis & Kate Middleton Proves He's Her 'Spitting Image'

Splash News
Listen, we need to be real about something here. Prince George and Princess Charlotte look nothing like Kate Middleton. There, we said it. In almost every photo we see of George and Charlotte, they're the near spitting image of their father. (Or they even look like Queen Elizabeth!) It's crazy! However, Kate does have one child who looks like her -- Prince Louis -- and she's definitely not mad about it.
To give you a taste of what Kate has to deal with on a daily basis, feast your eyes on this:
Prince William and Princess Charlotte are twins. In fact, when William and Kate were visiting Khidmat Centres in Bradford, William actually mistook a photo of himself as a child for Charlotte.
"Is that me?" he said. "Doesn't it look like Charlotte?" Kate, then seeing the pic, chimed said: "It looks so much like Charlotte."
However, Kate has her own doppelganger.
Her youngest son, Prince Louis! Not long after William and Kate released photos of their youngest child for his second birthday, People reported that the duchess is so pleased that she and Louis look alike.
“Everyone always comments on how Louis is the spitting image of Kate,” a friend of Kate's told People, adding: “She loves it and thinks it’s very sweet, she often jokes that he’s the only one of her kids who actually looks like her!”
And guess who else Louis is being compared to? Kate's dad, Michael Middleton!
Cute! We definitely can see that, though Louis looks more like his mum, if you ask us. And just as well, no? Kate did, after all, grow him, birth him, and breastfeed him -- so you know, a little similarity between the two might be nice for her. It certainly can get a wee bit annoying for moms when none of their kids resemble them at all!
Of course, even though Louis looks like Kate, he couldn't escape some comparisons to his dad.
As soon as Prince Louis' adorable "Instagram vs. Reality" photos went live, royal fans noticed that Louis wore a shirt William would totally wear -- and has totally worn. Sorry, Kate! It was so close to being all about you! (That's OK, though, because once Louis switched out of that shirt and into PJs, we know he was all you!)
Kate, William -- at the end of the day, does it really matter who the kids look most like?
They're all adorable as can be, so any way you slice it, they're cute, lucky kiddos who are unsettlingly well-dressed. (That said, we see you in Louis, Kate. Shhh, don't tell Wills. We're just waiting for the moment you and he mistake an old photo from your childhood of little Louis. It's coming. We can feel it!)
