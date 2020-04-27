Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Moved to 'Paparazzi Hotbed'

When they left the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in so many words, said they were doing so due to the lack of privacy they experienced in the UK (along with the unfair, biased ways they were often painted in the media). So, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn that some are now scratching their heads at the reported specific location of the Sussexes' new home base in LA

  • According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan basically moved to the paparazzi epicenter of Los Angeles. 

    Harry and Meghan have reportedly settled in the Serra Retreat area of Malibu, which according to a celebrity photographer, is a “hotbed of around 300 photographers.” The reason being, big names such as Mel Gibson, Britney Spears, and Kylie Jenner often live in this part of town. Yikes! That certainly doesn't sound very private, even if it is gated.

  • Speaking to the Daily Star, celeb snapper Mark Karloff revealed that, although they're technically safe inside their community, it's chaos when they leave.

    “This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they’re really hungry for pictures right now,” Karloff told the news outlet. “If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place." 

    Hmm ... definitely sounds like Harry and Meghan should opt for take-out from Nobu if they're craving sushi.

  • Karloff added that some photogs are, er, more polite than others.

    "There are different breeds of photographers. There are photographers we would call savages that will pretty much do anything to get a picture,” he said. “They will stay as many hours as they need to wait for an exit or wait for them to come out.” Ugh!

    He added that "there will be at least three or four photographers there at all times." Doesn't exactly sound very private. 

  • In a previous interview, Karloff said Harry and Meghan will be "hounded" regularly and should try to strike a deal with certain photogs. 

    "They’re going to have to [negotiate] because then it gets dangerous, the more resistance to the pictures is what gets things dangerous," he said. "It’s not necessarily the photographers that are after them. When celebrities or security make it difficult to get photos, a lot of photographers will get more aggressive.”

    Wow. Talk about being between a rock and a hard place. Sounds as if Harry and Meghan have no choice but to cooperate.

  • Finally, the veteran photographer took a low-key swipe at Meghan saying, in so many words, that she asked for this.  

    “It doesn’t need to be that way, obviously if you’re somebody who is more of a private person and who hasn’t chosen a life of being in the public eye, and you don’t want to be photographed that’s a different story,” Karloff said. “But if you’re someone like Meghan who has openly been wanting this celebrity life, you’re going to have to quote unquote give it up a lot of the time.”

    Ouch! Falling in love with a prince is one thing, but wanting to be chased by paparazzi is another.

