Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Moved to 'Paparazzi Hotbed'

Speaking to the Daily Star, celeb snapper Mark Karloff revealed that, although they're technically safe inside their community, it's chaos when they leave.

“This is LA, there are probably 200 to 300 photographers around, they’re really hungry for pictures right now,” Karloff told the news outlet. “If they were out and about, they could expect to get it constantly if they decide to frequent any place."

Hmm ... definitely sounds like Harry and Meghan should opt for take-out from Nobu if they're craving sushi.