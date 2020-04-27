Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Moved to 'Paparazzi Hotbed'

Splash News
When they left the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in so many words, said they were doing so due to the lack of privacy they experienced in the UK (along with the unfair, biased ways they were often painted in the media). So, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise to learn that some are now scratching their heads at the reported specific location of the Sussexes' new home base in LA.
According to Page Six, Harry and Meghan basically moved to the paparazzi epicenter of Los Angeles.
Speaking to the Daily Star, celeb snapper Mark Karloff revealed that, although they're technically safe inside their community, it's chaos when they leave.
Karloff added that some photogs are, er, more polite than others.
In a previous interview, Karloff said Harry and Meghan will be "hounded" regularly and should try to strike a deal with certain photogs.
Finally, the veteran photographer took a low-key swipe at Meghan saying, in so many words, that she asked for this.
