The Royal Family Made an Awkward Mistake With Louis' Birthday Photos

Last week, Prince Louis turned 2 years old, and in keeping with tradition, Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a sweet Instagram post about their youngest son's birthday. But apparently, Louis' birthday photos included a glaring error that many of us may not have noticed at first ... and now, it's all a little awkward.
As always, the Cambridges shared new portraits of Louis.
Louis' birthday pics this year couldn't have been more adorable -- what kid doesn't want to go out in the yard and play with paint in all colors of the rainbow? Once again, these were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, mom and talented photographer, and we can't get over how handsome this little guy looks.
But when the royals shared more of these images on Instagram, the caption had a bit of a mistake in it.
There was an error in the royal family's post celebrating Louis.
This Instagram account is separate from Kate and Will's -- it's for the royal family as a whole (mainly Queen Elizabeth), and it said:
"Happy Birthday to Prince Louis who is celebrating his second birthday today. Prince Louis is The Queen’s seventh great-grandchild. These [photos] were taken by The Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month."
There's only one problem ... Louis isn't the Queen's seventh great-grandchild.
Louis is actually Queen Elizabeth's sixth great-grandchild -- not the seventh.
In total, Queen Elizabeth now has eight great-grandchildren.
They range in age from 9 years old to just under 1 year old, including Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Prince George, Mia Tindall, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Lena Tindall, and Archie, who rounds it out as the youngest.
We've always known that Queen Elizabeth has a lot of love in her life ... and as it turns out, much of that is coming from the little ones who must adore her.
The mistake hasn't been fixed quite yet.
However, we're sure when the palace realizes, they'll be on top of it. They always are!
And in the meantime, it doesn't really matter. All that we care about is seeing cute photos of the youngest members of the royal family, and that's definitely what we're getting. Next up on the birthday list? Archie -- and we're keeping our fingers crossed that Harry and Meghan decide to give us an update!
