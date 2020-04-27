Why Prince Harry Is More Open About His Mental Health Struggles Than Prince William

Danny Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images
Through their many speaking engagements and patronages over the years, Prince Harry and Prince William (and even Kate Middleton) have made speaking out about mental health a major priority for them. But we can't help but notice that Harry is more open about his feelings than William, and apparently, there's a reason for that -- and one that makes a lot of sense.
Harry's always been open about mental health -- his own and others.
Supposedly, Harry is allowed to be more open because he won't be King of England someday.
That doesn't mean that William is immune to his own struggles, though.
This just means the family needs to do a good job of looking out for each other.
In the meantime, we hope Harry stays just as open as he's always been.
