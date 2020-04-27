Why Prince Harry Is More Open About His Mental Health Struggles Than Prince William

Danny Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Danny Martindale/GC Images/Getty Images

Through their many speaking engagements and patronages over the years, Prince Harry and Prince William (and even Kate Middleton) have made speaking out about mental health a major priority for them. But we can't help but notice that Harry is more open about his feelings than William, and apparently, there's a reason for that -- and one that makes a lot of sense.

  • Harry's always been open about mental health -- his own and others.

    Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William
    UK Press via Getty Images

    When he was still a working member of the royal family, Harry, William, and Kate were full steam ahead with their Heads Together initiative, encouraging people to speak out about their feelings and get the help they need -- and last year, they included Meghan Markle in promoting a crisis hotline called Shout that allows people in the UK to text and receive the support they need. 

    And now, we know why these kinds of projects have been more Harry's thing than William's.

  • Supposedly, Harry is allowed to be more open because he won't be King of England someday. 

    Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    Gerard Barnes, the CEO of Smart TMS mental health clinic, talked to Express about the brothers' different ways of approaching the topic, and what he said actually makes a lot of sense.

    "Harry has a different role in the monarchy if he even has any role at all at the moment," Barnes said. "Prince Harry is not an heir to throne in a direct way that Prince William is, he is able to speak out in ways that William doesn't feel able to talk about. He has got more latitude and opportunity than William."

  • That doesn't mean that William is immune to his own struggles, though.

    Prince William
    Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

    "One would hope that if Prince William has any mental health issues of his own he has a support network around him," Barnes added. "People he can rely on when he needs them, these people, you would imagine are confidential. They keep these things to themselves as it would not be good for these things to become public without his say so."

    We certainly do hope William has plenty of people in his circle he can trust. Being a human is hard enough -- we have to imagine the stress of the royal family (and knowing he'll step up to rule someday) has to add extra pressure to his plate.

  • This just means the family needs to do a good job of looking out for each other.

    Prince William, Prince Harry
    Neil Hall - WPA Pool/Getty Images

    Yeah, we've all heard the feud rumors, and it certainly seems like Harry and the rest of his family back home may not be on great terms since he and Meghan made the big move to the US. But still, they're family, and we'd definitely hope that if they needed each other, they'd be there, no questions asked.

    It's been a big year of change for all of them, and it's only the end of April. We hope they're taking care of each other through it all!

  • In the meantime, we hope Harry stays just as open as he's always been.

    Prince Harry, Prince William
    Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images

    It's always refreshing to get a little reminder that yes, even members of the royal family experience ups and downs like the rest of us ... and Harry and William should be able to speak openly about their feelings, because it's so important not to keep that stuff bottled up. 

    Here's hoping for a future where the stigma doesn't exist that keeps William quiet about his mental health. He deserves to be happy -- and to admit when he's struggling, too.

