Meghan & Harry's Reported Book on the Way Has the Royal Family Worried

Splash News
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

prince harry, meghan markle
Splash News

Well, this certainly could get interesting. After sending a strongly worded letter to the editors of a number of British publications last week, it's being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to have a biography penned about them. Although, no doubt, royal fans the world over will devour this book moments after its release, a number of people are taking issue with how the book is being written.

  • The book is reportedly tentatively titled 'Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan.'

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    According to the Mirror, the book is 320 pages long and is set to portray the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a "positive image." Even though Harry and Meghan haven't personally confirmed anything, it's said that royal reporter Omid Scobie and American journalist Carolyn Durand have been interviewing the Sussexes for the book.

    • Advertisement

  • So far, a number of publications (many of which were on the receiving end of the Sussexes' letter) have taken issue with the biography.  

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    It's been said that Harry and Meghan wanted to work with Scobie and Durand, as they're close with them and consider them to be "friendly." Scobie was present on the duke and duchess' farewell tour in the UK and was one of the only people who was made aware of Archie's FaceTime call with the Queen for her birthday (which he then tweeted about). 

    Put another way: People think Harry and Meghan tapped these two particular journalists because they may be biased toward them.

  • Not surprising, it's also being reported that the royal family isn't too enthusiastic about such a book. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    According to the Sun, Queen Elizabeth and other senior members of the royal family are worried what Harry and Meghan will divulge. Supposedly, the book was started in 2018 after friends of Meghan's contacted journalists when "cracks began to emerge" between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the family. 

    The Sun claimed that the monarchy is concerned about the book featuring the"Queen's hurt at the decision and Prince Charles' fury" surrounding Megxit.

  • Here's the thing, though: Hand-picking specific journalists to work with is hardly anything new in the royal family. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Splash News

    According to the Sun, former private secretary Patrick Jephson wrote in the Mail on Sunday: "Collaborating with pliable authors and magazine journalists while shunning those deemed awkward is standard royal practice, but for Harry and Meghan it's not just about image -- for them it's business: A vital part of the self-branding and marketing process."

    In other words, if they're going to start a new chapter, they need to have a good image to be successful.

  • We're not gonna lie: We'd be super into a Harry and Meghan biography, should one come to fruition. 

    meghan markle, prince harry
    Splash News

    That said, it would be in pretty bad taste for them to portray the royal family in a negative way. Not only are they still Harry's family, but it would also make the Sussexes seem bitter and, well, vindictive. At the same time, we can hardly blame Harry and Meghan for wanting to work with someone who will paint them in a good light. After everything they've been through, they deserve it.

royals meghan markle

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement