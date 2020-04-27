Meghan & Harry's Reported Book on the Way Has the Royal Family Worried

Splash News
Well, this certainly could get interesting. After sending a strongly worded letter to the editors of a number of British publications last week, it's being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have agreed to have a biography penned about them. Although, no doubt, royal fans the world over will devour this book moments after its release, a number of people are taking issue with how the book is being written.
The book is reportedly tentatively titled 'Thoroughly Modern Royals: The Real World of Harry and Meghan.'
So far, a number of publications (many of which were on the receiving end of the Sussexes' letter) have taken issue with the biography.
Not surprising, it's also being reported that the royal family isn't too enthusiastic about such a book.
Here's the thing, though: Hand-picking specific journalists to work with is hardly anything new in the royal family.
We're not gonna lie: We'd be super into a Harry and Meghan biography, should one come to fruition.
