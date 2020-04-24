Joy-Anna Duggar Accused of Forgetting to Buckle Gideon’s Car Seat

Joy-Anna Duggar and her son Gideon in the car
Any time the Duggar family posts on social media, it goes one of two ways: people love it, or people find something wrong with it. Generally, the comment section of any Duggar family member consists of a mix between the two and Joy-Anna’s social feed is no different. The mama of 1, and another on the way, shared a picture of her and her son, Gideon, and the comment section was what’s expected.

There was a mix of supportive comments calling Gideon cute and asking Joy-Anna where she got her necklaces. And people were commenting on the car seat usage for Gideon. Joy-Anna was also accused of forgetting to buckle Gideon’s car seat.

  • Joy-Anna Duggar posted a photo to her Instagram account of her and her 2-year-old son, Gideon, in the car.

    She wrote only a heart emoji in the caption, and the image showed her smiling in what looks like the driver’s seat of the car. Behind her, Gideon is placed in his car seat, smiling as well. Their smiles are the first thing you notice, but comments flooded in talking about the car seat Gideon was in – and it had mixed reactions.

  • Every parent knows that posting any kind of photo with a kid in a car seat opens up the discussion on safety.

    Comment section of Joy-Anna's social photo
    Joy-Anna’s post was no different. One person wrote in the comments pretty early thanking Joy-Anna for taking the time and care to buckle her child in safely. “Can I just say I LOVE how he’s buckled in correctly!!” one commenter wrote. “Good job mama.”

    And that opened a floodgate of comments, and not everyone was on the same page. People questioned all sorts of things related to Gideon’s car seat and the safety of how he was buckled.

  • Someone wrote in saying the headrest is too high while others debated if Gideon was old enough even to be forward-facing.

    comments in joy-anna's instagram post
    “Accept the head rest needs to go down,” one person commented. Another said, “Harness at or above – this is ok. Yes it could come down, but this positioning isn’t a safety concern. Yes we recommend rear-facing as long as possible but he’s met the minimum age recommendations (age 2) and the legal minimums.” They continued their comment with, “I absolutely love that he’s buckled properly. Great job Joy! He’s an absolute joy!” and signed off with “CPST” which we’re guessing stands for Child Passenger Safety Technician.

    Another person replied to the comment calling out the chest clip – saying it’s not at the armpit level where it should be.

  • Another group of comments debated the headrest and forward-facing rules. 

    joy-anna duggar's comment section on Instagram
    “Agree but the head rest could come down a click it’s supposed to be at the ears as long as the straps fall above shoulders.” And then people continued to question the age restrictions and requirements for where Joy-Anna and her family live.

    Gideon just celebrated his second birthday, and according to Arkansas Children’s, Arkansas laws, where the Duggar family live, say kids need to be rear-facing until at least 24 months old, so it sounds like Gideon is in the clear for that.

  • And then someone must have zoomed in on the photo because they claimed Gideon’s car seat buckle wasn’t done up at all.

    joy-anna duggar social media comment section
    The commenter wrote, “the chest isn’t even clipped…” While the person was the lone comment who mentioned that the clip wasn’t done up, it’s clear that posting a photo of a child in a car seat opens up the world to comment as if they’re all experts in car seat safety.

    The comments on that post have been limited, perhaps because the mama was tired of hearing the judgey comments. Following along with car seat rules and safety standards is really important, but that doesn’t mean everyone should jump on an innocent photo with assumptions, right?

