Joy-Anna Duggar Accused of Forgetting to Buckle Gideon’s Car Seat

Any time the Duggar family posts on social media, it goes one of two ways: people love it, or people find something wrong with it. Generally, the comment section of any Duggar family member consists of a mix between the two and Joy-Anna’s social feed is no different. The mama of 1, and another on the way, shared a picture of her and her son, Gideon, and the comment section was what’s expected.

There was a mix of supportive comments calling Gideon cute and asking Joy-Anna where she got her necklaces. And people were commenting on the car seat usage for Gideon. Joy-Anna was also accused of forgetting to buckle Gideon’s car seat.