Joy-Anna Duggar Accused of Forgetting to Buckle Gideon’s Car Seat

Any time the Duggar family posts on social media, it goes one of two ways: people love it, or people find something wrong with it. Generally, the comment section of any Duggar family member consists of a mix between the two and Joy-Anna’s social feed is no different. The mama of 1, and another on the way, shared a picture of her and her son, Gideon, and the comment section was what’s expected.
There was a mix of supportive comments calling Gideon cute and asking Joy-Anna where she got her necklaces. And people were commenting on the car seat usage for Gideon. Joy-Anna was also accused of forgetting to buckle Gideon’s car seat.
Joy-Anna Duggar posted a photo to her Instagram account of her and her 2-year-old son, Gideon, in the car.
She wrote only a heart emoji in the caption, and the image showed her smiling in what looks like the driver’s seat of the car. Behind her, Gideon is placed in his car seat, smiling as well. Their smiles are the first thing you notice, but comments flooded in talking about the car seat Gideon was in – and it had mixed reactions.
Every parent knows that posting any kind of photo with a kid in a car seat opens up the discussion on safety.
Someone wrote in saying the headrest is too high while others debated if Gideon was old enough even to be forward-facing.
Another group of comments debated the headrest and forward-facing rules.
And then someone must have zoomed in on the photo because they claimed Gideon’s car seat buckle wasn’t done up at all.
