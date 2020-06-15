20 of the Most Memorable Royal Moments From Trooping the Colour

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty Images



Chris Jackson/Getty Images The royal family has always been all about the traditions, and there are several events over the year that we can expect everyone to show up to en masse. But one of the biggest -- if not the biggest -- is Trooping the Colour. Every June, the family comes together to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's birthday (her actual birthday is in April) with a parade and a flyover from the Royal Air Force, which everyone watches together when they gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. It always ends up being a pretty unforgettable day, and not just for the royals themselves, either. The fans look forward to it.

Over the years, there have been so many memorable moments from the annual event each summer -- especially after Prince William and Kate Middleton got married and began bringing their children, Charlotte, George, and Louis, along for the ride. Seeing the kids joyous (or a little bored) from Trooping the Colour is too precious, and those three are always ready to ham it up, no matter what else might be going on.

Here are all the most unforgettable moments from Trooping the Colour through the years. Even though we'll never get to attend this fun event ourselves (what we wouldn't do to be out on that balcony hearing George's commentary!), living vicariously through all the photos that always surface online after the fact is almost as fun.

If only we were all lucky enough to celebrate our birthdays in an epic way like the queen does. But after 94 years, she definitely deserves it!