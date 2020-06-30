18 Royal Wedding Tips Inspired by Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Special Day

Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second wedding anniversary has officially passed, it's as good a time as any to look back on their royal wedding, especially considering how flawless it was. On May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and we'll never forget how happy they both looked that day -- or how absolutely stunning of a bride Meghan was in her breathtaking gown. Even though most of us won't be able to pull off a wedding like theirs, we can still take a little inspiration from their big day.
From Meghan's two wedding dresses, to the horse-drawn carriage ride they took together after the ceremony (and everything else in between), what better model for a wedding could there be?
Here are some tips we've learned about planning our own weddings from watching Meghan and Harry get married ... and looking back at all the beautiful photos of the day. Sure, a lot of their decor and plans might be out of the normal, non-royal person's budget, but that doesn't mean we can't take what they did and make it work within our own means -- especially since they went with so many classic details that translate well for any budget.
We'll never get over how beautiful Meghan and Harry's wedding day was, no matter how much has changed for them (and the royal family) in the two years since. We'd be lucky to have a wedding as gorgeous as theirs was!
-
A Simple Gown Can Be Striking1
When Meghan and Harry got married, the main criticism of her dress was that it was "too simple," but truly, it's the simplicity that made it so timeless. Yes, it's a lot different from Kate Middleton's dress, but she and Meghan have different styles, and this one couldn't have been more perfect for Meghan. It shows that even a simple design can have a huge impact -- so don't discount dresses like this without trying them on!
-
Consider a Low-Key Bouquet2
There's definitely a time and place for gorgeous, impressive floral arrangements at a wedding (more on that later), but in Meghan's case, it doesn't seem like that time was the bouquet she carried during her ceremony. Instead, she ended up choosing a low-key option that was still absolutely beautiful, fit the theme of her entire wedding look, and was definitely the right choice.
-
-
Capture All the Small Moments3
We all know how important choosing the right wedding photographer is. (After all, photos are what last forever, even when the wedding is over!) But making sure those smaller moments are captured is just as important, too, like the way Meghan and Harry are looking at each other during the ceremony here. There's so much love between them, and we know they'll be happy to have this to look back on.
-
Leave in Style4
We're not all going to leave our weddings via horse-drawn royal processional -- it's just not reality for most brides. But we can definitely take a cue from Meghan and Harry in a way that would fit our own budgets! The way we leave the wedding can still be fancy, even without the extra pomp and circumstance -- and it makes for some seriously classy pictures.
Need a limo, anyone?
-
-
Drive the Getaway Car5
While we're on the subject of leaving in style, let's talk about this particular option, shall we? Meghan and Harry drove themselves to their reception, and not only did it seem like so much fun, but it also made for some awesome pictures. It would be cool to rent a classic or luxury convertible for the happy couple to drive away in -- and it might even be more fun than hiring a driver.
-
Arrive in Style6
While we're on the subject of wedding transportation, here's another concept we'd like to take from Meghan Markle. Not only did she and Harry make a big deal out of leaving their wedding and heading to their reception, but she also knew how to make an entrance alongside her mother, Doria Ragland. It's a fun idea to plan an elegant way to arrive to the wedding, too, especially if that part happens after the guests have arrived.
-
-
Include an Impressive Photo Backdrop7
OK, we don't even want to know how much this floral arch cost. We know those are real flowers, not fake, and it's absolutely larger than life. But what we really took away from it is what an amazing backdrop it made for Meghan and Harry's photos as they left the church, creating a similarly impactful backdrop for photos for the couple and for guests that is definitely worth considering.
-
Lighting Is Everything8
There's no way to describe this photo of Meghan walking down the aisle other than "stunning" -- and it's all because of the way this pic is lit. Lighting is an easy way to change the mood of the wedding and reception, and it's not a bad idea to put some extra thought into this, too, especially when it comes to big moments like the ceremony and the first dance. Who wouldn't want a shot like this taken of them on their wedding day?
-
-
Wear More Than One Dress9
Here, Meghan took a page out of the Duchess of Cambridge's book -- and many brides that came before them -- by choosing a sleeker evening gown for her reception. It can be hard to pick just one wedding dress, but by switching things up for the reception, no one has to choose between their top two favorites. And in Meghan's case, it paid off, because this gown is just as breathtaking as the one she wore to the ceremony.
-
Get the Family Involved10
Not only is a wedding day all about two people coming together to make a lifelong promise and celebrate their love, but it's also about the joining of families. Here, Will and Harry were spotted having a laugh together before the ceremony, and it's reminding us how important it is to make sure the people we love the most in the world have a role in the day -- which will create memories we'll treasure for years to come.
-
-
Pick the Perfect Headwear11
Yes, this is a royal wedding, and it was the day that Meghan herself became royalty. It goes without saying that, of course, she would wear a tiara! But tiaras aren't just for the royals when it comes to weddings, and wearing one as a bride could be a lot of fun. After all, isn't it the day that brides are supposed to feel like princesses -- or in Meghan's case, duchesses? It would only be fair!
-
Go With a Simple Band12
Given how big Meghan's engagement ring is, it makes sense that she'd go with a classic band, and since this is a piece of jewelry that is supposed to last her for the rest of her life, it makes even more sense that she'd pick something simple. Of course, it's important to pick the wedding ring that best fits our taste, but this just goes to show that a dainty gold band can really make an impact.
-
-
Accessories Are Everything13
We've discussed the tiara, and we already know that it brings all the bling in the world. But what about the rest of Meghan's accessories? She decided to forgo a necklace -- which might have been a little too much -- but she definitely chose the right kind of earrings for her ensemble. These are sparkly and eye-catching and really add a little extra something to her look. Don't underestimate the power of the perfect accessories!
-
Go for Drama With a Veil14
In a word? WOW. Meghan did not come to play when it came to her veil! She may have opted out of a long, attention-grabbing train on her gown, like the one Kate Middleton chose, but the veil achieves the same effect, especially with the lace detailing. It's just too precious to see these boys helping her out. Veils definitely aren't as common as they once were, but Meghan's is making us think it might be a must.
-
-
Natural Makeup Can Be Gorgeous15
Again, this is one of these things that is so personal to each bride, but Meghan's wedding day look is definitely making the case for more natural makeup. Here, Meghan didn't stray too far from what her everyday makeup looks like, and in the end, it paid off. She still looked like herself in all of her wedding photos, and it didn't take away from how gorgeous her gown, veil, and tiara all were.
-
Wear a Nude or Pink Lip16
While we're on the topic of Meghan Markle's wedding day makeup, we have to admit that one of our favorite things about her look is her lip color. It can be hard to choose the right one for something as high pressure as a wedding. While there are a lot of gorgeous lip colors out there, we're definitely digging the more natural, pinky nude that Meghan has going on here. Like we said about her natural makeup, it doesn't take the attention away from her gown but still looks great.
-
-
Get the Kids Involved17
How sweet is this photo of William and George? We know he had to be pumped to be a part of his Uncle Harry's wedding, so why not extend that honor to all the kids in our lives? It's common in royal weddings for many children to play a role in the ceremony, and that can be a sweet tradition to use in our own, non-royal nuptials. It certainly makes for some adorable photos!
-
Choose the Right Ceremony Location18
Sadly, most of us commoners won't have access to locations -- like St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle -- the way that Meghan and Harry did, but seeing photos like this of their ceremony is a great argument for choosing a place with history and meaning behind it. While not everyone wants to get married in a church, there's truly nothing like tying the knot in a storied, elaborate chapel.