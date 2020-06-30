18 Royal Wedding Tips Inspired by Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Special Day

Image: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images



Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second wedding anniversary has officially passed, it's as good a time as any to look back on their royal wedding, especially considering how flawless it was. On May 19, 2018, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and we'll never forget how happy they both looked that day -- or how absolutely stunning of a bride Meghan was in her breathtaking gown. Even though most of us won't be able to pull off a wedding like theirs, we can still take a little inspiration from their big day.

From Meghan's two wedding dresses, to the horse-drawn carriage ride they took together after the ceremony (and everything else in between), what better model for a wedding could there be?

Here are some tips we've learned about planning our own weddings from watching Meghan and Harry get married ... and looking back at all the beautiful photos of the day. Sure, a lot of their decor and plans might be out of the normal, non-royal person's budget, but that doesn't mean we can't take what they did and make it work within our own means -- especially since they went with so many classic details that translate well for any budget.

We'll never get over how beautiful Meghan and Harry's wedding day was, no matter how much has changed for them (and the royal family) in the two years since. We'd be lucky to have a wedding as gorgeous as theirs was!