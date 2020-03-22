Prince William Calls Homeschooling a 'Nightmare' & He's Not Wrong

Getty Images / Comic Relief / Contributor
Parents all over the country and world are struggling with unexpected homeschooling. We’re physically distancing for the time being to help slow the world health issue, and the royal family is no exception. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been homeschooling two of their three kids as the school they attend is closed for the time being. Just like many of us, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are tasked with continuing their lessons.
And apparently, the whole thing has been a nightmare.
The Duke of Cambridge appeared in a skit for the BBC’s The Big Night In Comic Relief special.
This fundraising event aired April 23rd and included several British entertainers who came together to raise money for different charities helping with the current outbreak. During the event, William appeared in a skit with famous British actor, Stephen Fry.
In the skit, Stephen Fry plays his Blackadder character while William plays himself, and the two talk everything from self-isolation to TV shows they’re watching.
The topic of homeschooling comes up, and William does not hold back his feelings.
OK, we know this is a comedy skit, but there’s so much truth in his statement, we all feel it. Stephen asks William how homeschooling is going, and he doesn’t shy away from the answer on every parent’s tongue.
“So, how's the homeschooling going?” Stephen asked. “Well, it's a bit of a nightmare really," William replied. “Well, I’ll be delighted to help if I can,” said Stephen. “What subjects are on the curriculum?”
William answered with, “Spelling?”
“Well, I can probably help with that. I can do most words from Cat to contrafibularities,” replied Stephen. “What about history?” William said. “I’m not too bad on kings and queens, but I’m guessing that may also be your strong point,” Stephen jokes. William laughs and answers back with: “Ha, you’d think so, wouldn’t you?”
It’s fun to see the personality of Prince William and that he can make fun of himself a bit too.
He really is funny, and William seemed very comfortable playing along. The skit ended with a powerful moment with the video call ending with Prince William joking about needing to put trousers on, and then Stephen steps outside on his front porch and starts clapping.
Then the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince Henry, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, step outside their front door. The family starts clapping – a signal of thanks to all the front-line workers who are tirelessly fighting the virus.
The royal family are homeschooling their kids, and it sounds like they’re doing a mix of fun and work.
While the skit was a joke, Prince William and Kate are juggling working from home and homeschooling their kids, and keeping Louis entertained, too. As previously reported, Kate has been mainly in charge of homeschooling, but William has been involved as well. They’ve been doing a mix of gymnastics in the home and sticking to doing their core subjects as well.
All in all, this skit was hilarious, and we loved seeing another side to the Prince. And knowing he’s struggling with the kids being home all the time brings us comfort, too.
