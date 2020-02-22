Jill Duggar & Derick Dillard May Have Found the Ultimate Way to Rebel Against Jim Bob

For some, getting along with your in-laws is a life-long struggle and that seems to be the case for Derick Dillard. He's been married to Jill Duggar for 6 years. this summer, and they have two kids together. Despite their history, he struggles to get along with her famous father.
The public got to know Jill and her dad, Jim Bob, from their TLC TV show 19 Kids and Counting and before Jill and Derick were fired from the spin-off show, Counting On, fans got to know Derick too. And since Jill and Derick ended their contract with TLC and are no longer on air, the feud between Derick and Jim Bob has been known.
Jill and Derick seem to be rebelling further from Jim Bob’s rules and the family’s religion. And they may have found the perfect way to rebel against Jim Bob.
Derick was a guest on the April 17th episode of “First Class Fatherhood” podcast, hosted by Alec Lace, and the two talked about a whole lot of things.
Derick shared how he and Jill met – getting her number from her dad, Jim Bob, and texting her while he was on vacation with a friend. He talks about his missionary work, his relationship with Jill Duggar, touches on what life has been like under quarantine. Oh, and he talks about his life as a father, too.
Derick and Jill have two kids together, Israel David, 5, and Samuel Scott, 2.
The topic of how many kids Derick and Jill came up. It’s an obvious discussion point given Jill’s family has been made famous being a large family – there are 19 kids in total. Jill’s parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have been very open about how large families and many children is a part of their religious beliefs.
It’s been speculated that the Duggar kids will be on the same path, but that may not be the case for Jill and Derick.
Derick said on the podcast he’s not sure if he and Jill will have any more kids. Yep, they may stop at two kids, total.
“We’ll see,” Derick said when Alec asked if the was planning to have another child. “We’re just kind of enjoying life.” He said the couple is “not definite” one way or another, which isn’t a big deal if it was any other family. Having only two kids isn’t unusual—but it is for the Duggar family. And this might be the ultimate way Jill and Derick can rebel against Jim Bob.
Derick, in particular, has been butting heads with his father-in-law, Jim Bob, for quite some time.
When Jill and Derick left (or were fired) from their TLC show, Derick started sharing more of the behind-the-scene happenings from his perspective. The two have reportedly been feuding for some time now, and it all seemingly stemmed from money. Derick alleged he and the other kids from the show, including his wife, didn’t get paid anything from being on TLC and that all the cash went to daddy, Jim Bob.
Fans of the family have been speculating that Jill has been rebelling against her parents, and this may be the ultimate hit.
Jill Duggar has been spotted drinking wine, which is against her family’s beliefs. She’s been wearing pants and cut her hair, and she pierced her nose, she enrolled her kids into public school instead of homeschooling them, like she was.
Add on that she may only have two kids? Definitely the most significant rebel move, yet.
