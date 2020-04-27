16 Signs Prince Harry Wasn't Happy With Royal Life

Image: DARREN ENGLAND/AFP via Getty Images



DARREN ENGLAND/AFP via Getty Images When it comes to life in the royal family, one thing's for sure: Prince Harry hasn't been happy for a long time. As taken aback as we were by the announcement that he and Meghan Markle would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals when they shared it last January, at the same time, it's really something we ought to have saw coming. Of course, Meghan was a bit more open about her unhappiness than Harry ever was, but now that we look back on everything that's happened over the last couple of years, we can see clearly that Harry's been giving off the vibe that he was ready to walk away from the whole thing, even without expressing his feelings in so many words.

Being royal definitely isn't for everyone, and it's okay that Prince Harry realized that it's not for him and decided to make a radical change so that he can live the life he wants. His family may not entirely get it, but all that matters is that he and Meghan are happier this way.

Here are all the signs that Harry was unhappy living the royal life. Between the feuds with his family that have been reported for as long as we can remember, the way Meghan had been treated since coming into his life, and the fears that he's obviously had about keeping his family safe, in hindsight, we can definitely see that it was only a matter of time before Harry decided to leave for good. And even though he's said that he and Meghan will still spend part of their time in the UK, we aren't holding our breaths for his return.

Hopefully, Harry's feeling a lot happier these days now that he's living in the US.

He deserves It!