16 Signs Prince Harry Wasn't Happy With Royal Life

When it comes to life in the royal family, one thing's for sure: Prince Harry hasn't been happy for a long time. As taken aback as we were by the announcement that he and Meghan Markle would be stepping down from their roles as senior royals when they shared it last January, at the same time, it's really something we ought to have saw coming. Of course, Meghan was a bit more open about her unhappiness than Harry ever was, but now that we look back on everything that's happened over the last couple of years, we can see clearly that Harry's been giving off the vibe that he was ready to walk away from the whole thing, even without expressing his feelings in so many words.
Being royal definitely isn't for everyone, and it's okay that Prince Harry realized that it's not for him and decided to make a radical change so that he can live the life he wants. His family may not entirely get it, but all that matters is that he and Meghan are happier this way.
Here are all the signs that Harry was unhappy living the royal life. Between the feuds with his family that have been reported for as long as we can remember, the way Meghan had been treated since coming into his life, and the fears that he's obviously had about keeping his family safe, in hindsight, we can definitely see that it was only a matter of time before Harry decided to leave for good. And even though he's said that he and Meghan will still spend part of their time in the UK, we aren't holding our breaths for his return.
Hopefully, Harry's feeling a lot happier these days now that he's living in the US.
He deserves It!
He's Been Protective of Meghan From the Jump1
From the very beginning, we've seen all kinds of proof that Harry's been protective of Meghan, and as sweet as it is to see, there's obviously a reason why he feels obligated to do that. Even before he and Meghan officially announced their plans to step down as senior royals, Harry knew that the UK could be a dangerous place for her, which makes us think he's been planning for this exit for a lot longer than he originally let on.
His Feud With William2
Although the rumors that Harry is fighting with his family have been coming out more and more since he announced that he was peacing out from the UK entirely, they've actually been around in some form or another for much longer than that. For more than a year, we've been hearing that William and Harry are feuding, meaning if Harry hasn't been getting along with his brother for this long, he may have been itching for a break.
He Had Already Hit His Breaking Point3
As a royal source told Us Weekly earlier this year, Prince Harry reportedly "snapped" before he and Meghan voiced their decision to leave the UK, and it was all because of the way he'd been seeing his wife be treated.
"When it became clear Meghan was never going to get a fair shake, Harry snapped," the source said. "He’s adamant that it was his call to move to Canada."
He Was Quick to Get Rid of His Title4
Of course, the queen has made it clear that Harry and Meghan are no longer able to use the "HRH" in their titles (or the Sussex Royal branding), but Harry's seemed eager to throw away the beginning of his title, too. When appearing at an event earlier this year, he asked to be called just Harry instead of Prince Harry, so it seems like he's been ready to be a regular person instead of a prince for a long time.
He Admitted He & William Aren't On the Same Page5
While filming his documentary about his trip to South Africa last year, Harry responded to the feud rumors involving William, and he made it sound like they definitely weren't getting along... in the nicest way possible. And at the same time, he also made it sound like he wasn't interested in the life his brother had.
"Inevitably stuff happens. But we're brothers, we'll always be brothers," he said. "We're certainly on different paths at the moment. I'll always be there for him and as I know, he'll always be there for me. We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy but I love him dearly."
The Royal Family May Have Forced Him Out6
Reportedly, Meghan and Harry felt they had no choice but to leave the royal family, since there were supposedly "toxic" relationships going on behind the scenes.
"This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry's hand was forced," someone claiming to be a friend of the couple told People. "There is so much bad blood in that family -- it's toxic. If relationships had been better, things would have been different."
There Was Buzz He'd Be Leaving For Months7
Going back as far as last August, sources were telling Express that Meghan and Harry were interested in living abroad... a report that ended up coming true by January 2020.
"There is vast global interest in them," royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said. "This leads inevitably to the reports that they might spend an extended time abroad, possibly in their roles with the queen's Commonwealth Trust or even in the USA."
Harry's Been Worried About Meghan's Safety8
Knowing the way that Harry's mom, Princess Diana, died, it's no surprise that he's been worried about the way that the press could affect Meghan in the same way. Last October, he issued a statement to the British press about the way Meghan was being treated, making it clear that it was not okay, and in hindsight, it seems like this might have been one of the last straws for him.
They Skipped the Holidays9
In 2019, Harry and Meghan went MIA for most of the holiday season, skipping out on Christmas with the queen and Prince William (and everyone else in Harry's family). Instead, they took some time off, visiting the US and Canada and hanging out with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland. At the time, it seemed like they just needed a well deserved break, but now, it definitely seems like they were taking the opportunity to figure out their next move.
The Royal Family Wasn't Thrilled With Him10
After Meghan opened up in their documentary about her struggles as a pregnant woman and then a new first time mom in the spotlight, sources told Entertainment Tonight that while some of the royals had "great sympathy for Meghan and Harry over what they have faced particularly related to press intrusion," others thought they took things "a step too far" by being so honest.
If that's how they truly felt after Meghan was clearly reaching out for help... we kinda get why Harry would be ready to make an exit ASAP.
The Private Jet Backlash11
When Harry and Meghan got flack for taking a private jet so often at 2019, Harry didn't apologize -- instead, he made it clear that he's thinking of his family's safety first, and it seems like even then, he was getting tired of being judged for making sure Meghan was being taken care of.
"I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life traveling the world by commercial," Harry said at an event in Amsterdam, according to The Daily Mail. "Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure that my family are safe. It's genuinely as simple as that."
He Wanted to Be an Involved Dad12
It seems like it's always been a priority to Harry to be as active a part in Archie's life as possible, which has included going to playgroup with him. Obviously, being royal doesn't leave him much time to spend with his son, and we have a feeling that was probably in his mind as he tried to figure out where he wanted to sacrifice. Now, he's a lot more free to hang out with Archie as he pleases.
He's Been Increasing the Privacy13
... and this goes double when it comes to all things related to Archie.
He and Meghan enjoyed some time to themselves with their son before introducing him to the world, and they limited the amount of photos and footage from his christening that they shared, too -- even though they did get backlash for both choices. When it comes to his son's privacy, Harry has never messed around, so no wonder he was ready to leave.
All of Meghan's Bad Press14
From the time she and Harry first started dating, Meghan got tons of bad press, and it always seemed to rub Harry the wrong way, so it wouldn't be surprising if he'd been strategizing what he could do to make it all stop for a long time before they finally left. It's still happening now, but at least Meghan's living in the US now, away from it all, so we're sure that has helped Harry feel validated in his choice.
Harry's Family Reportedly Wasn't Into Him Marrying Meghan15
We've heard a lot about how various members of Harry's family thought that he and Meghan were moving too fast, but this one about Prince Philip is particularly rough. According to The Sunday Times, Philip told Harry not to marry Meghan all the way back in 2017, because "one steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them." That had to be insulting, and enough to plant a seed in Harry's mind that he needed to leave.
He Never Wanted Archie to Grow Up Royal16
Last summer, when he interviewed Jane Goodall, they talked about Archie, and according to what Jane told The Daily Mail, he made it clear that Archie would not grow up following the same royal traditions that Harry himself had as a child.
"I made Archie do the Queen’s wave, saying, 'I suppose he'll have to learn this.'" Harry said. "No, he's not growing up like that," he added.