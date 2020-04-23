Expert Reveals How Princess Charlotte Is a 'Little Leader' After Latest Appearance

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
We've always known that Princess Charlotte is full of personality, but now it sounds like she might she might end up giving big brother Prince George a run for his money. According to a body language expert, Charlotte has a dominant personality, and she's already a little leader -- just like mom Kate Middleton. Can't say we're surprised to hear this!
-
Body language expert Judi James analyzed the family's behavior in a new video.
Here, Will, Kate, and their kids are clapping for NHS workers as part of the variety show on BBC Thursday night called Big Night In -- which William also participated in when he joined one of the night's skits. The whole family went outside to applaud health care workers on camera, and just by watching the way everyone behaved, James was able to infer a lot about their personalities.
-
Charlotte is the "little leader in the family."
-
-
She also seems competitive, like Kate, and more self-assured than George.
-
Charlotte has always seemed like the most outgoing of her siblings to us.
-
-
It's definitely going to be interesting to see how her personality changes as she gets older.
Share this Story