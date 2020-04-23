Expert Reveals How Princess Charlotte Is a 'Little Leader' After Latest Appearance

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

Princess Charlotte
Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

We've always known that Princess Charlotte is full of personality, but now it sounds like she might she might end up giving big brother Prince George a run for his money. According to a body language expert, Charlotte has a dominant personality, and she's already a little leader -- just like mom Kate Middleton. Can't say we're surprised to hear this! 

  • Body language expert Judi James analyzed the family's behavior in a new video. 

    Here, Will, Kate, and their kids are clapping for NHS workers as part of the variety show on BBC Thursday night called Big Night In -- which William also participated in when he joined one of the night's skits. The whole family went outside to applaud health care workers on camera, and just by watching the way everyone behaved, James was able to infer a lot about their personalities.

    • Advertisement

  • Charlotte is the "little leader in the family." 

    Princess Charlotte
    Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

    According to James, the way that Princess Charlotte was the one who led the clapping speaks volumes about her, and she was the one who seemed most excited to participate.

    "Charlotte has always been the one who seems the most enthusiastic about waving and clapping to the public, and her meet and greet with the crowds at Christmas suggested Kate and William might acknowledge the fact that she is currently the most confident of their children in social situations," James said.

  • She also seems competitive, like Kate, and more self-assured than George.

    Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    "She does look back eventually to check her parents are there and that they are approving and joining in, but not as much as her brother George," James added. "He not only eye-checks his parents, but also glances at Charlotte before clapping as though taking his lead from her. George does duck his head to get out first, but once he’s there he seems a lot more mindful of cues from his parents and even his sister than Charlotte does herself." 

    Uh oh -- if George is going to be king someday, it seems like he better take a cue from his little sister! 

  • Charlotte has always seemed like the most outgoing of her siblings to us.

    Princess Charlotte
    Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images

    She's never been one to be shy around cameras or people who have gathered to see her. Case in point: When she was in Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank in 2018, she couldn't get enough of the onlookers paying attention to her! 

    We have a feeling this will never change ... and given that she'll be in the spotlight for the rest of her life, having this kind of outgoing personality will probably serve her well.

  • It's definitely going to be interesting to see how her personality changes as she gets older.

    Princess Charlotte, Prince George
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    We hope she never loses her love of being a ham in front of the camera, because it's seriously too precious to watch. Of course, George and Louis are adorable, too, in their own ways (and we love all their sassy little expressions), but if Charlotte really is the leader that James seems to think she is, we don't doubt that she'll take after her mom and end up taking over the world, too. 

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement