Prince William Just Cracked a 'Tiger King' Joke -- & It's Gold



BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images

When we think of funny celebrities, Prince William isn't usually the first one who comes to mind ... but maybe it's time for that to change? The Duke of Cambridge just appeared in a skit for the BBC and made jokes about the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, which has taken the streaming platform by storm, and we're taken aback by how naturally funny he seems to be!

This guy is on fire lately.