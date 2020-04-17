Prince William Just Cracked a 'Tiger King' Joke -- & It's Gold

BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
When we think of funny celebrities, Prince William isn't usually the first one who comes to mind ... but maybe it's time for that to change? The Duke of Cambridge just appeared in a skit for the BBC and made jokes about the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, which has taken the streaming platform by storm, and we're taken aback by how naturally funny he seems to be!
This guy is on fire lately.
-
The skit was part of the BBC's 'Big Night In.'
It was a fundraising special that aired on Thursday night, and included many British entertainers and personalities coming together to make people laugh and perform while also raising money for charities. According to Variety, the special ended up raising over $33 million for organizations all over the UK that are helping with the current outbreak, and the government will match the donations, making sure the event makes a huge impact.
-
William appeared in a short sketch alongside Stephen Fry.
Fry was playing his Blackadder character on a Zoom call with William (who played himself) and they were talking about not having much to watch on TV these days.
Fry mentioned that he heard that Tiger King was pretty good, to which William responded, "Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty."
LOL!
-
-
We've gotta hand it to Will for participating.
-
He's been all about the Zoom chats lately.
Now that he and the Duchess of Cambridge are working from home, it seems like they're on Zoom constantly, talking with organizations and working with their own patronages. It's been really special to see them stepping up like this in the face of something so difficult. These two are going to be king and queen one day, and it already seems like they're well prepared for their future gigs. This is leadership!
-
-
Will should definitely participate in skits like this more often.
Share this Story