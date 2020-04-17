Prince William Just Cracked a 'Tiger King' Joke -- & It's Gold

BBC Children in Need/Comic Relief via Getty Images
Prince William
When we think of funny celebrities, Prince William isn't usually the first one who comes to mind ... but maybe it's time for that to change? The Duke of Cambridge just appeared in a skit for the BBC and made jokes about the Netflix docuseries, Tiger King, which has taken the streaming platform by storm, and we're taken aback by how naturally funny he seems to be! 

This guy is on fire lately.

  • The skit was part of the BBC's 'Big Night In.'

    It was a fundraising special that aired on Thursday night, and included many British entertainers and personalities coming together to make people laugh and perform while also raising money for charities. According to Variety, the special ended up raising over $33 million for organizations all over the UK that are helping with the current outbreak, and the government will match the donations, making sure the event makes a huge impact.

  • William appeared in a short sketch alongside Stephen Fry. 

    Fry was playing his Blackadder character on a Zoom call with William (who played himself) and they were talking about not having much to watch on TV these days. 

    Fry mentioned that he heard that Tiger King was pretty good, to which William responded, "Yes, I tend to avoid shows about royalty." 

    LOL!

  • We've gotta hand it to Will for participating.

    Then again, he's always been a good sport! It's just not often that we get to see him in a comedic role like this, and if his spot in this skit is any indication of who he is when he's not attending to royal business, we've gotta admit that we love it. 

    We've known this for a while now, but Kate Middleton is a lucky lady -- and Charlotte, Louis, and George should know that they've got a pretty cool dad.

  • He's been all about the Zoom chats lately.

    Now that he and the Duchess of Cambridge are working from home, it seems like they're on Zoom constantly, talking with organizations and working with their own patronages. It's been really special to see them stepping up like this in the face of something so difficult. These two are going to be king and queen one day, and it already seems like they're well prepared for their future gigs. This is leadership! 

  • Will should definitely participate in skits like this more often. 

    Kate Middleton, Prince William
    He's pretty funny, after all ... and we could definitely use more laughter during a stressful time like this. This might not have been something that the older members of the royal family might have done, but if he and Kate are trying to make themselves more accessible to the people of the UK, this is definitely the way to do it.

    And who knows? Maybe one day, he'll end up hosting Saturday Night Live. We can dream! 

