Princess Beatrice Makes an Unexpected Appearance Since Canceling Her Wedding

It looks like Princess Beatrice is back at work after she had to cancel her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (for the time being, at least). This week, Beatrice appeared in a video supporting one of her patronages, the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, encouraging people who need it to make use of the organization during this difficult time all over the world.

  • This video of Beatrice was shared by the organization on Twitter.

    "As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business," Beatrice said in the video. "Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them." 

    She continued: "Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you." 

  • The organization aims to help adults and children who suffer from dyslexia. 

    On the organization's website, it shares that it offers courses for children and adults with learning disabilities (as well as ADHD), for parents with children who have dyslexia, and forprofessionals who work with the dyslexic population.

    It's good to hear that, despite the challenges the world faces now, people are still able to get the help they need online through this organization.

  • Beatrice has been open about her own struggle with dyslexia in the past. 

    Back in 2016, Beatrice shared her experience on a podcast for the Helen Arkell center, explaining that it had actually managed to help her with her dyslexia, making the organization even more important to her.

    “Being diagnosed with dyslexia was the greatest thing that ever happened to me because it allowed me to become part of this community of people that really are championing young people’s education and making sure that we protect our young people in school and in life,” she said at the time, according to the Express.

  • This is the first time she's spoken publicly since canceling her wedding.

    This is a truly difficult time for anyone planning a wedding or another big event, and as of last week, Beatrice's big day has been canceled. Originally scheduled to take place at the end of May, we're sure they'll postpone to a later, safer date, but that's not something that's been on her or Edoardo's minds, according to their representative.

    “There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren’t even thinking about their wedding at this time. There will come a time to rearrange, but that’s not yet,” their representative said at the time.

  • We can't wait to see what Beatrice will do next.

    Though pretty much everyone is working at home right now, the entire royal family has been coming together to get things done and support the UK during the current crisis, and it seems like Beatrice has the same plans. We're looking forward to seeing what else she might have up her sleeve. 

    It's a bummer that her wedding is canceled, of course, but who knows what she'll be able to do now that she's focused on changing the world?

