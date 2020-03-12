Princess Beatrice Makes an Unexpected Appearance Since Canceling Her Wedding

Gareth Fuller - WPA Pool/Getty Images
It looks like Princess Beatrice is back at work after she had to cancel her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (for the time being, at least). This week, Beatrice appeared in a video supporting one of her patronages, the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, encouraging people who need it to make use of the organization during this difficult time all over the world.
This video of Beatrice was shared by the organization on Twitter.
"As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business," Beatrice said in the video. "Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them."
She continued: "Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you."
The organization aims to help adults and children who suffer from dyslexia.
On the organization's website, it shares that it offers courses for children and adults with learning disabilities (as well as ADHD), for parents with children who have dyslexia, and forprofessionals who work with the dyslexic population.
It's good to hear that, despite the challenges the world faces now, people are still able to get the help they need online through this organization.
Beatrice has been open about her own struggle with dyslexia in the past.
This is the first time she's spoken publicly since canceling her wedding.
