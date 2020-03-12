Princess Beatrice Makes an Unexpected Appearance Since Canceling Her Wedding

Our patron, HRH Princess Beatrice, has shared a message about the support Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity is providing during the current crisis. Do get in touch if we can help #dyslexia #marvellousfemaledyslexics #wednesdaymorning pic.twitter.com/iMQMWy4SkJ

"As patron of the Helen Arkell Dyslexia Charity, I just wanted to send this message to say the Helen Arkell charity is open for business," Beatrice said in the video. "Yes, they are doing things online at the moment rather than face to face, but their incredible team of specialists is here to help whenever you need them."

She continued: "Whether that is online courses, tuition sessions, or their online helpline, please get in touch. I would encourage you to look at their website and see what's available to you."