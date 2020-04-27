20 of Kate Middleton's Most Stunning Business Casual Looks

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Being a a senior royal woman means more than looking pretty in a ball gown and jewels and bearing children to secure the future of the monarchy. (Much more.) Kate Middleton is out and about several hundred times a year, visiting community centers, launching initiatives, cutting ribbons, crawling around with kid scouts in forests, and pressing the flesh -- whether working solo or with her husband, Prince William. Naturally, that means she needs some fabulous work clothes to round out her wardrobe and make sure that she is both comfortable and looks polished when meeting a wide array of professionals. Unsurprisingly, Kate's business casual clothes are just as amazing as her glittery dresses, only these clothes are versatile and interchangeable, in a way that a satin cape dress just cannot be.

Ooh, there's a lot to love about Kate's business casual style, because here's the thing: The settings in which she does her work are so varied that virtually any woman can look through the boatloads of pictures of Kate and see something they can emulate, whether they work at home or in an outdoors setting, in a school or in an office.

When it comes to work, Kate Middleton has it all and worn it all. Blazers in solid colors, plaid, short, long, with buttons and wiithout? Check. Pants in both long and cropped lengths, wide or tight? Check. Dresses to pull on and go? She's got'em. An array of blouses that go with everything? Yup. Sensible but cute shoes? Ya betcha. MIni skirt that are somehow appropriate for an office? Uh-huh.

Kate is not just good at picking good pieces, she's great at putting them together to make a whole cohesive outfit that comes across as professional. She (and her stylist, no doubt) know the trick to upgrade a pair of leggings into work pants, the best way to dress for waist-up video meetings, the surefire thing we can do when all we have energy for while working pregnant is a plain shirt and pants, the tried-and-true timeless French look that works every time. And or course, the best shoes to wear with everything.

So without further ado, here are Kate's 20 best business casual looks. Each is a treat worthy of emulating.