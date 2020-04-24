15 Reasons Meghan Markle Is the Most Unpopular Royal

Image: Splash News



Splash News It seems we can hardly go a day without the press and public lambasting Meghan Markle for something, anything, everything. She can hardly ever win, especially now that she and Prince Harry have stepped away from royal life. There are a lot of reasons that Meghan is the most unpopular royal, and that's not just a random accusation. In June 2019, she was literally voted most unpopular royal above only Camilla Parker-Bowles, whom some have apparently still not forgiven for Princess Diana. Meghan's approval rating at the time was just 39 percent, and that's when she was newly married to Harry and had just given birth to a royal baby. Who knows how far that's plummeted since she separated herself from royal life.

It's worth noting that in a November poll where she still ranked second-lowest, her approval rating was much higher with younger, left-leaning groups than with older, right-leaning folks. That's likely because she changed up a lot when she entered the monarchy in just a year and a half. Many older generations don't appreciate change, especially when the change is coming to a centuries-old monarchy.

It doesn't help that Prince Harry was once voted the most popular royal, behind only Queen Elizabeth. Fans loved him so much that they seemed to resent Meghan extra for "taking" him away from his royal post, even though it was definitely also Harry's decision. Whether the criticism against Meghan is fair or not (and frankly, it's often unfair), people are seemingly never going to stop disliking her for all of these reasons and more.