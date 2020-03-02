Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse of Her Home Life in New Makeup-Free Video

The more we're all hanging out at home, the more we're neglecting our makeup routines ... and it looks like that definitely applies to Kylie Jenner. On her Instagram Story Thursday night, Kylie shared another makeup-free look with fans, going totally natural and looking fabulous at the same time.
And we got a bit of an update on her daughter, Stormi Webster, too, which we'll never pass up!
-
Kylie showed off her fresh face and her avocado PJs.
-
Kylie also posted a video of Stormi, looking cool as can be in a pair of sunglasses.
-
-
Stormi also took over her dad's Fortnite concert that same night, too.
-
It's also pretty obvious that Kylie and Travis are isolating together.
Stormi's wearing the same shirt in both Instagram stories, and it looks like they were all in the same place Thursday night as Travis performed for his fans. According to what a source close to the former couple told the Daily Mail, Travis and Kylie are getting along really well.
"Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it's been nice having Travis around so much," the source said. "He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff."
-
-
Stormi must be over the moon to have both her parents together right now.
We may never fully find out if Travis and Kylie are back together -- at least, not for a while -- but we love that they're all spending time together as a family, which must be so fun for Stormi. Even if they're not together, it's awesome that they're putting their daughter first, and even though they've been broken up for months at this point, it's clear they've remained good friends.
Now, we're gonna need more photos of Stormi in all her glory. It looks like that girl's been keeping her parents busy!
Share this Story