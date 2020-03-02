Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse of Her Home Life in New Makeup-Free Video

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster
The more we're all hanging out at home, the more we're neglecting our makeup routines ... and it looks like that definitely applies to Kylie Jenner. On her Instagram Story Thursday night, Kylie shared another makeup-free look with fans, going totally natural and looking fabulous at the same time. 

And we got a bit of an update on her daughter, Stormi Webster, too, which we'll never pass up! 

  • Kylie showed off her fresh face and her avocado PJs. 

    Kylie Jenner
    Because Kylie spends most of her time glammed up -- especially in all the photos she shares on Instagram -- this is definitely a new look at the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew. No makeup, no hair extensions, just totally natural, and of course, she looks amazing anyway. Whether she's in a full face of Kylie Cosmetics or just chillin' at home in cute PJs, she's beautiful. 

    We're glad to see she's living the same stay at home life that the rest of us are!

  • Kylie also posted a video of Stormi, looking cool as can be in a pair of sunglasses.

    Stormi Webster
    We've gotta admit that we're loving Stormi's personalized shades ... and the fact that, like most toddlers, she seems to be wearing most of her food on her shirt, which doesn't seem to bother her one bit. Social distancing or not, this kid is always the coolest, just like her mom.

    Plus, every time we see her on Insta, she seems to be in a good mood. Happiest baby ever or what?

  • Stormi also took over her dad's Fortnite concert that same night, too. 

    Stormi Webster
    As Travis Scott performed on Fortnite for fans, Stormi took the wheel at some point, with Travis showing off his daughter wearing headphones and holding the controller in her hands.

    "Stormi took over. Be back one sec," he wrote.

    How precious is that?! It was cool enough that Travis pulled off an online concert, but we love that Stormi was involved, too. Is there anything this girl can't do?

  • It's also pretty obvious that Kylie and Travis are isolating together.

    Stormi's wearing the same shirt in both Instagram stories, and it looks like they were all in the same place Thursday night as Travis performed for his fans. According to what a source close to the former couple told the Daily Mail, Travis and Kylie are getting along really well.

    "Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it's been nice having Travis around so much," the source said. "He has been at Kylie's house and they have been doing a lot of family stuff."

  • Stormi must be over the moon to have both her parents together right now. 

    We may never fully find out if Travis and Kylie are back together -- at least, not for a while -- but we love that they're all spending time together as a family, which must be so fun for Stormi. Even if they're not together, it's awesome that they're putting their daughter first, and even though they've been broken up for months at this point, it's clear they've remained good friends.

    Now, we're gonna need more photos of Stormi in all her glory. It looks like that girl's been keeping her parents busy!

