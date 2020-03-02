Kylie Jenner Shares a Glimpse of Her Home Life in New Makeup-Free Video



kyliejenner/Instagram

The more we're all hanging out at home, the more we're neglecting our makeup routines ... and it looks like that definitely applies to Kylie Jenner. On her Instagram Story Thursday night, Kylie shared another makeup-free look with fans, going totally natural and looking fabulous at the same time.

And we got a bit of an update on her daughter, Stormi Webster, too, which we'll never pass up!