Kate Middleton's Ghost Dress During Family Appearance Gives Princess Diana Vibes

At this point in the game, it's common knowledge that Kate Middleton is perfect. From her impressive athletic prowess to her knack for connecting with people from all walks of life to, of course, her unsettlingly shiny hair, the Duchess of Cambridge is, to quote 2014, flawless. If there's anyone out there with a shred of doubt in their mind that she's not, may we present you with Kate's clap for the NHS look from Thursday.
Exiting their Anmer Hall home, the Cambridge clan showed up to support the NHS.
And Kate, as always, killed it. Not long after she nailed waist-up dressing for a cute Zoom meeting with school teachers and students, Kate rocked a purplish/blue floral dress from Ghost for the UK's weekly #ClapforOurCarers.
Her dress! Her hair! Her earrings! How neat all of her children are! Who is sheltering in place like this?!
Although Kate normally has access to stylists and such, that's reportedly not the case these days.
After she participated in another chat recently, celebrity hairstylist James Johnson spoke to the Daily Mail about the duchess's famous locks, and -- spoiler alert -- she's not getting help with them lately.
'Kate’s hair is usually more full of volume and pristine. Her hair looks more undone, and definitely shows signs of her doing it herself," he said. "It’s not easy doing your hair yourself when you’re used to getting it done professionally, so Kate has done well."
OF COURSE SHE HAS.
Some are taking Kate's lewk as a subtle style nod to Princess Diana.
No matter what she's doing, Kate always really nails it in the clothing department.
Whether she's out on the red carpet, getting down and dirty with little kids, or just hanging at home, Kate dresses for the occasion like no other. That said, we're still pretty impressed with the fact that Kate and her kids all looked so put together -- and coordinated! -- while cooped up at home.
She's perfect in every way, so we shouldn't be too surprised that Kate's perfect while staying at home, too.
That said, we are a little surprised that she looks like this on Thursday while stuck at home with her family while the rest of the world is wearing one giant, collective sweatsuit.
Is there anything you can't do, Kate? We won't tell anyone if there is. How's your Scrabble game? Does your mind ever wander during meditation? Have you ever accidentally said "you too" when a waiter told you to enjoy your meal? For the love of god, we'll take anything! We just want to know you're actually human.
