Meghan Markle Reportedly To Testify in Tabloid Trial

Today, Meghan Markle's legal battle with UK newspapers officially begins. Last year, after the Mail on Sunday published a personal letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex sued the paper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for a number of things, including the breach of her privacy. Before the full trial, a preliminary hearing was to take place early in the morning Los Angeles time. Here's what we can expect.
Meghan's lawyers will be calling in to a remote hearing with Associated Newspapers' lawyers.
Meghan's lawyers are arguing that Mail on Sunday distorted the letter to make her look bad.
Here's the thing, though: Although misrepresenting a personal letter may seem pretty egregious, it may not be illegal.
Meghan and her lawyers aren't having any of this, though.
The big question is this: Is Meghan going to have to testify?
