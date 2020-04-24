Meghan Markle Reportedly To Testify in Tabloid Trial

It's unclear if Meghan will be participating, but she'll likely be on the call in some form or another. So far, it isn't fully clear what Associated Newspapers is looking for specifically, but it's aiming to get rid of some of Meghan's complaints.

Back in January, the company filed paperwork arguing that the letter Meghan wrote to her father -- which came after it was revealed he was working paparazzi (he staged photos of himself) and after he said he wouldn't attend the royal wedding -- wasn't private.

“The contents of the letter were not private or confidential, self-evidently or at all,” lawyers for Associated Newspapers said.

