Meghan Markle Reportedly To Testify in Tabloid Trial

Today, Meghan Markle's legal battle with UK newspapers officially begins. Last year, after the Mail on Sunday published a personal letter Meghan wrote to her father, Thomas Markle, the Duchess of Sussex sued the paper and its parent company, Associated Newspapers, for a number of things, including the breach of her privacy. Before the full trial, a preliminary hearing was to take place early in the morning Los Angeles time. Here's what we can expect.

  • Meghan's lawyers will be calling in to a remote hearing with Associated Newspapers' lawyers.

    It's unclear if Meghan will be participating, but she'll likely be on the call in some form or another. So far, it isn't fully clear what Associated Newspapers is looking for specifically, but it's aiming to get rid of some of Meghan's complaints. 

    Back in January, the company filed paperwork arguing that the letter Meghan wrote to her father -- which came after it was revealed he was working paparazzi (he staged photos of himself) and after he said he wouldn't attend the royal wedding -- wasn't private. 

    “The contents of the letter were not private or confidential, self-evidently or at all,” lawyers for Associated Newspapers said. 

  • Meghan's lawyers are arguing that Mail on Sunday distorted the letter to make her look bad. 

    According to the Sun, Meghan's lawyers claim that the letter Meghan wrote her father is clearly private because it recounts "her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.”

    And further, Meghan believes that the outlet intentionally tried to make her look bad when it “chose to deliberately omit or suppress” and “intentionally distorted or manipulated” parts of the letter.

  • Here's the thing, though: Although misrepresenting a personal letter may seem pretty egregious, it may not be illegal. 

    Gavin Miller, a lawyer in the UK, told Newsweek that Harry and Meghan may be taking things too far with their accusations. "This is always a big issue with these cases," Miller said. "People using privacy to run what is, in reality, a complaint about publicity they don't like and is going to damage their reputation. I think the way the claim has been pleaded is overblown."

    Miller added: "They've turned what ought to be a very straight-forward case about the correspondence and the privacy issues into a sort of public inquiry into the Mail's journalism over a long period."

    (In their recent letter to a number of media outlets, including the Mail on Sunday, Meghan and Harry took a swipe at the publication's shoddy journalism.)

  • Meghan and her lawyers aren't having any of this, though. 

    According to the MirrorMeghan's lawyer, David Sherborne, told the judge: “Despite these deliberate omissions the defendant sought to deceive the public by stating it was the full letter. This was completely untrue and highly misleading as the defendant knew full well. If that isn’t dishonesty I’m not entirely sure what honesty is.”

  • The big question is this: Is Meghan going to have to testify?

    Sounds like it.

    According to Mark Stephens, a lawyer who's represented high-profile people such as Princess Diana and Julian Assange, Meghan is going to have to testify, as well as some of her celebrity friends, because an article ran in People in which anonymous celebrity friends of Meghan's spoke about the letter.

    "There's a basic tenet of the law that if you attack somebody then they have the right to reply to that attack," Stephens said. "So this has become a very high stakes game for Meghan because ultimately it gets into a situation of whether she's telling the truth. All of her five friends are going to have to come into the case. They're going to have to be cross-examined, she's going to have to be cross-examined."

    Stephens added: "The Mail on Sunday's QC is a brilliant cross-examiner. Even if she wins the case on a technicality, she's going to lose the war. She's going to have huge lumps taken out of her reputation."

    Certainly sounds risky, but hopefully Meghan and her team will come through. 

