20 Times Kate Middleton Got So Distracted by a Dog

Image: Splash News



Splash News There's a lot that's unknown about this world, but we know at least one thing for sure: Kate Middleton loves dogs. She never misses a chance to say hello to a pooch, even if she's supposed to be taking a formal picture or greeting the president of the country. Good thing she has Prince William by her side to take care of some of the more professional royal duties, because when a pup comes along, Kate gets so distracted. It's hard to blame her -- dogs are one of the best animals on this planet and have a seemingly unending amount of love to give. In all of these pictures of Kate with dogs, they look just as happy to be meeting her as she is to spend time with them.

Kate and Wills have a black cocker spaniel named Lupo. (Fun fact: Kate actually got Lupo early on in their relationship when William was away in the Falklands Islands for six weeks.) This was pre-babies, so Kate must have been lonely at Kensington Palace without her husband, and it seems Lupo helped fill that gap. (Another fun fact: Reportedly, Lupo even helped pick out Prince George's name.)

Apparently, Wills and Kate laid out paper slips of the monikers they were deciding between and went with whatever Lupo put his paw on. If that story is true, it was such a cute way to get her fur babies involved in the birth of her new baby. When she's not doting on her dogs at home, Kate is busy petting the world's dogs during her travels. She's met pooches from New Zealand, Ireland, Pakistan, and all around the UK.

Kate always takes time to greet them with a nice pat on the head, and these 20 photos are proof.