20 Times Kate Middleton Got So Distracted by a Dog

There's a lot that's unknown about this world, but we know at least one thing for sure: Kate Middleton loves dogs. She never misses a chance to say hello to a pooch, even if she's supposed to be taking a formal picture or greeting the president of the country. Good thing she has Prince William by her side to take care of some of the more professional royal duties, because when a pup comes along, Kate gets so distracted.
It's hard to blame her -- dogs are one of the best animals on this planet and have a seemingly unending amount of love to give. In all of these pictures of Kate with dogs, they look just as happy to be meeting her as she is to spend time with them.
Kate and Wills have a black cocker spaniel named Lupo. (Fun fact: Kate actually got Lupo early on in their relationship when William was away in the Falklands Islands for six weeks.) This was pre-babies, so Kate must have been lonely at Kensington Palace without her husband, and it seems Lupo helped fill that gap. (Another fun fact: Reportedly, Lupo even helped pick out Prince George's name.)
Apparently, Wills and Kate laid out paper slips of the monikers they were deciding between and went with whatever Lupo put his paw on. If that story is true, it was such a cute way to get her fur babies involved in the birth of her new baby. When she's not doting on her dogs at home, Kate is busy petting the world's dogs during her travels. She's met pooches from New Zealand, Ireland, Pakistan, and all around the UK.
Kate always takes time to greet them with a nice pat on the head, and these 20 photos are proof.
Dog Alert!1
Kate and Will may have been there to meet with Ireland's President Michael D. Higgins and his wife, Sabina, but Kate was taken by another member of their family. Kate zeroed in on Brod, their Bernese mountain dog, from the moment she laid eyes on him. That's how we can tell that the duchess is a dog person. She cares more about greeting the pooch than the president's wife.
Saying Hello2
During a photo-op with Ireland's president, Kate became further infatuated with Brod the closer she got to him. Instead of just standing for a formal picture and then leaving, Kate bent down to ruffle the pup's silky fur. The dog is totally loving it, too. Pups love Kate almost as much as she loves them -- and she loves them a lot.
What a Good Dog3
This pooch deserves a pat, because he's a rescue dog in that he helps find people. Kate met with members of the National Emergencies Trust following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire where dogs like this one helped with the recovery effort. (Now that's one good dog.) The palace certainly sent the best person to greet the pooch.
Good Dog Times Two4
Kate made sure that every good dog got pats during this visit to the National Emergencies Trust, not just the first pup she saw. No dog was left unpetted. This pooch looks a bit like a King Charles Spaniel, which would make it royalty just like the duchess. If only a dog could be in line for the throne -- now that would be quite the ruler.
St. Patrick's Day Tradition5
Every year since becoming a royal, Kate's job has been to hand out clovers to the Irish Guards on St. Patrick's Day -- and, without fail, every time she also bestows a cluster of clover to the guards' faithful Irish wolfhound. We're not sure if they bring the same dog out every year, but Kate bonds with each pup without fail. Just like when she talks to children, she bends down to get on the dog's eye level out of respect.
Classy move, Kate.
Number One Fan6
Guess this pup is a fan of the royal family! As Kate stopped to greet well-wishers during an outing, one of them produced a dog for the princess to meet. She wasted no time at all saying hello to the puppy. Honestly, people who want to say hi to Kate should always bring a dog with them to join in the fun. Any pup is like a magnet for the Duchess of Cambridge.
Army Dog7
Another hard-working dog got some royal attention during Will and Kate's trip to the Army Canine Centre in Pakistan. The program trains dogs to sniff out explosives, but on this day they were allowed to play a bit, as evidenced by the tennis ball in this pup's mouth. It's nice to see that even these military canines get to relax every once in a while.
Eyes on the Dog8
Nothing illustrates Kate's relationship with dogs better than this picture. Will is being his usual royal self, introducing himself to some people at Keswick Market. Kate, on the other hand, made a beeline right for the three pups, introducing herself to them as Will handled the humans. She's a perfect representation of that meme about only going to parties to hang out with the host's dog.
Playtime9
She may be a princess, but Kate will dive right into playtime when there's a dog involved. No matter that she's wearing all white, she grabbed the drool-covered ball to throw to this happy pooch during a trip to Pakistan. If only this dog knew how lucky he was to be playing with royalty. But Kate probably considers herself lucky to get to attend an event with dogs.
Playtime With Two Dogs10
What's better than playing with one dog? Playing with two dogs! There were so many pups present at the Pakistan tour of Army Canine Centre, including these two young Labrador retrievers. They both marched up to Kate for a pet, because they clearly know which royal family member is the dog lover. Will may like dogs, but his wife is borderline obsessed.
Polo Pup11
Kate's bond with dogs goes way back. Here she is at a 2012 polo match with her black English Cocker Spaniel Lupo. Nowadays, Kate usually brings the kids to see Will play, but back then Lupo was her only kid, and he had her full attention. We love her little smile as Lupo runs around. (She clearly loves him so much.) The pup has even made an appearance in official royal photos over the years.
Hi There!12
During a 2018 event with her patronage Place2Be, Kate stopped by a local academy to meet with some students about the important of mental health in young adults. While there, she got to meet one of the student's puppies. Kate was already excited to be attending the event that was so close to her heart, and then she got to play with a dog on top of it.
What a day.
Sharing a Special Moment13
Human and dog look so connected here, it's like Kate can read the pooch's mind. The dog is clearly soothed by Kate's presence and attention. This is a working military dog, so he may not get much time to just be held, but the duchess made sure to take a special moment to remind him that he's a good dog and loved very much. We may be crying over here; it's fine.
Puppy Kisses14
Some A-listers wouldn't be caught dead letting a stranger's dog lick them, but Kate doesn't care one bit. She met this sweet pooch during an event for Place2Be's Mental Health Week. Perhaps the dog was there as some kind of emotional support animal. It's proven that dogs can boost people's moods, and Kate seems to be reaping those benefits right here.
Admiring the Agility15
Both Kate and Will are totally impressed with this military dog's speed around an agility course designed to train the dogs. One of the coolest things about working dogs is that they have no idea why they're doing what they're doing or how important it is. They just want to do a good job to please their humans. We'd say the royals are more than pleased.
Puppies!16
Okay, this is too cute. These little fluffballs got to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a trip to New Zealand in 2014. The dogs would soon grow up to work on the police force, but at the moment they were just two snoozy pups enjoying a cuddle. Kate's beaming smile says it all here -- she's absolutely smitten. We don't know how she gave the pup back at the end of the event.
Pet a Pup17
Another lucky doggo got to see Kate Middleton during a meet-and-greet back in 2011. Look how satisfied the pup is with his petting -- and the duchess isn't just doing a fan a favor by meeting her dog. She's genuinely really happy to get to see a pup on her event circuit! Keeps things fun and interesting. Because this photo was taken almost a decade ago, it's easy to see that her love for canines stretches way back.
Shaking Paws18
Will may shake hands with people, but Kate shakes hands (or paws) with doggos. During her tour of Pakistan, the duchess met this sweet pup and took some time to say hello. Not only does she pet dogs, but she really engages with them, looking into their eyes and everything. She's very caring about every pup she meets in her line of duty.
Puppy Chitchat19
Now don't go thinking that Kate totally ignores humans when she comes in contact with a dog. Here she's managing to carry on a conversation with some fans while also petting their pretty spaniel. This photo was snapped when Kate was visiting The Willows Primary School, and the pup is the class dog named Henry.
Too cute.
Nose Nuzzles20
This police college dog in New Zealand got some nice nose pets from the princess during her 2014 tour of the country. As a hard-working dog, it must have been nice to get some attention from a royal. Not that the pooch knew who Kate was, of course, but she gave the pup such a nice pet that neither of them will probably soon forget it.