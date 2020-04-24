15 Ways Prince Harry Could Experience Major Culture Shock Living in the US

Image: Koen Van Weel/AFP via Getty Images



Koen Van Weel/AFP via Getty Images A year ago, we totally didn't see this coming, but it happened: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially living in the United States, apparently all settled into their new home in Malibu with Archie. And what's even wilder than that is the fact that they have also successfully stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, another plot twist we couldn't have predicted. Although they've been through so many changes this year already as a couple, it seems like another wave of changes is coming -- and this time, they're all for Harry, who will have to get used to life in the US after growing up in the United Kingdom.

There are a few similarities between both areas, but there are far more differences, and for Prince Harry, those differences could be overwhelming -- especially when it concerns the paparazzi and celebrity culture that exists in the US. There are also all the everyday things that are different too, such as the way Americans tend to live their daily lives, and how much we love our fast food.

Here are all the ways that Harry could experience some major culture shock living in the US after spending his entire life in the UK. Fortunately, he's a well-traveled guy and seems to be open to change in his life, so maybe some of these things won't hit him as hard as they might someone else. If he's able to make all of these adjustments, maybe he'll really find that he's happier in the US than he was back home ... and if he ever gets homesick, he can always visit.

We know Queen Elizabeth would be truly delighted to see him.