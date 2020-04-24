15 Ways Prince Harry Could Experience Major Culture Shock Living in the US

Koen Van Weel/AFP via Getty Images
A year ago, we totally didn't see this coming, but it happened: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially living in the United States, apparently all settled into their new home in Malibu with Archie. And what's even wilder than that is the fact that they have also successfully stepped down from their positions as senior members of the royal family, another plot twist we couldn't have predicted. Although they've been through so many changes this year already as a couple, it seems like another wave of changes is coming -- and this time, they're all for Harry, who will have to get used to life in the US after growing up in the United Kingdom.
There are a few similarities between both areas, but there are far more differences, and for Prince Harry, those differences could be overwhelming -- especially when it concerns the paparazzi and celebrity culture that exists in the US. There are also all the everyday things that are different too, such as the way Americans tend to live their daily lives, and how much we love our fast food.
Here are all the ways that Harry could experience some major culture shock living in the US after spending his entire life in the UK. Fortunately, he's a well-traveled guy and seems to be open to change in his life, so maybe some of these things won't hit him as hard as they might someone else. If he's able to make all of these adjustments, maybe he'll really find that he's happier in the US than he was back home ... and if he ever gets homesick, he can always visit.
We know Queen Elizabeth would be truly delighted to see him.
Everyone Is More Emotionally Open1
Lady Julie Montagu, an American who married into British aristocracy, recently spoke with Town & Country about differences Harry will definitely notice now that he's moved across the pond, and one of them is the emotional difference between Americans and the British.
She said:
"We're very emotionally open, which I think for Harry is actually a really good thing. He'll be able to talk about his feelings, probably more than he was able to talk about over here. I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here."
This could definitely be positive for Harry!
America Keeps It Casual2
Montagu also pointed out that US manners are a lot more laid back than what Harry's been used to in the UK -- especially with that extra layer of royal traditions that he's grown up with. As she explained, her British husband grew up getting dressed for dinner and fully setting the table every single night, but in the US, dinner is usually a much less formal affair ... and sometimes, it involves a quick swing through the drive-thru and eating on the couch.
People Are Happier3
That's not to say there aren't cranky people in the US (and everywhere else in the world), because there totally are. But according to Montagu, there's a happier vibe in general in this country that could catch Harry off guard.
"That cheery, optimistic outlook on life is everywhere in America and it's so contagious," Montagu said. "I love it. And my kids always notice how much people greet each other on the street."
Customer Service Is Better4
Montagu also added that US customer service is worlds ahead of what she's experienced since living in the UK, so this could be a major positive for Harry as well.
"America has the best customer service in the whole wide world. It's three rings on the phone and someone is there on the other end, or you go into a shop and as soon as you walk in, they greet you, and when you leave they say 'oh, have a great day!'" she said.
The Paparazzi Are Intense5
The laws in the UK surrounding royals and the paparazzi are pretty stringent, but in the US, that's not the case. Harry and Meghan will be protected against their photos appearing in news outlets that are available back home, but for US-only outlets, they're out of luck -- and considering their level of fame, it wouldn't be surprising if they're followed constantly in California (at least in the beginning).
The Celebrity Culture6
It's not just the paparazzi who are a bit more intense in the US; the celebrity culture is also a lot wilder, too. Here in the US, we love our celebrities, and because Meghan and Harry are so new to the scene, we wouldn't be surprised if fans are clamoring for selfies and waiting for them outside of wherever they happen to be, hoping to catch a glimpse.
We hope they're prepared for it!
His Kid Will Be Mostly American7
Archie might have been born in the UK -- and spent most of the first year of his life there -- but if Meghan and Harry stay in the US for the long haul, he'll end up being more American than anything else, accent and all. We wonder how Harry will feel having a son who's grown up so differently than he has? Hopefully, it'll be another one of those positive changes, especially because he seems to want to protect Archie from the downfalls of royal life.
He's on His Own Learning Curve8
Harry and Meghan are both settling into their new lives, but for Harry, it'll obviously be more of an adjustment. Meghan grew up in the US, whereas this is Harry's first time living somewhere permanently outside of the UK. There are going to be a lot of changes that come with that, but given all the changes Meghan has made since becoming royal, we'd say he owes her one.
The Extra Freedom9
One of the biggest adjustments Harry will have to make is living with the new measures of freedom that he has now that he's no longer considered a working member of the royal family. Restrictions that once applied to him don't anymore, and he's living on a totally different continent than most of his family is. Hopefully, this means he'll get a little more privacy ... and more of a chance to follow his passions.
The Weather Is Much Better10
Because the UK is often cold and rainy, one of the biggest (and best) changes Harry will experience is the totally different weather in California, where it rarely rains and where the sun is almost always shining. We have a feeling he'll probably like this most of all, especially because he and Meghan seem to really love hiking and spending time in nature together.
We're jealous!
The Food Portions Are Huge11
Let's get one thing straight: Americans love to eat. We live in the land of free refills, and our food portions are massive -- and that's the way we like it! Though we'll admit that sometimes it gets out of hand, a major way eating out differs in the US is that the portions are much larger here than they are in the UK, and that'll be something Harry has to adjust to as well.
Hope he's hungry!
Measurements Are Different12
Even though it seems like the rest of the world is totally on board with the metric system, here in the US, we're definitely not. Harry will have to get used to measuring things in pounds, gallons, and feet -- or at least, he'll have to get pretty quick at converting them. Maybe this is something he can do already, though? We wouldn't be surprised, because he's a smart guy.
Driving on the "Wrong Side" of the Road13
Even though we definitely believe that the British are driving on the wrong side of the road, they think the same of us, and now that Prince Harry in the US, he's going to have to get used to sitting on the other side of the car and driving on the other side of the road. Also, driving more in general, because we don't live in a very walkable country, and part of getting his independence might be relying on himself for his own transportation more.
The Cost of Living14
We know Harry's used to living a pretty lavish lifestyle already, which can't come cheap, but this is the first time he'll be responsible for his own finances, and he's moved to one of the most expensive states in the US at the same time. That can be a lethal combination, so we wouldn't be surprised if Harry experiences a bit of sticker shock finding out exactly how much things can cost.
Being Part of US Pop Culture15
Harry knows he's a big deal in the UK (he's a prince, for crying out loud), but is he aware that he and his family are super culturally relevant in the US too, because of how much we all love following along with the royals? Hopefully, this is something he knows about because he and Meghan are about to get all kinds of attention living here ... possibly more than he ever bargained for.