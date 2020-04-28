15 Money Moves Meghan Markle Could Make After Leaving Royal Life

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Now that Meghan Markle is officially out of the Royal Family, everyone is wondering what she'll do next.
The former Duchess has had a number of odd jobs throughout her life, and any one of them would be an improvement from her treatment as a royal. The tabloids and scrutiny definitely got to the mom-of-one. Markle was an actor before meeting Prince Harry and marrying into a royal bloodline. The 38-year-old already managed to get a role with Disney, as a narrator for an elephant nature documentary.
Prince Harry already has work lined up too, he launched a mental health program for British military. It appears that this couple is keeping busy despite their royal exit.
Meghan Markle is obviously multi-talented. She's worked in so many different jobs, including as an actor, model, writer, and a political ambassador. There is any number of ways her future career could go. (She's even worked at a frozen yogurt shop, if things get truly desperate).
Now, it's time to speculate on which way she'll go next. Just because the sweet couple have left the royal family, doesn't mean they're out of the public eye. These next few months will be especially interesting to see where these two go following the dramatic departure. Meghan and Harry have already agreed to a biography written about their lives. While the queen might not be so happy about the exposure, it's sure to get these two even more connections.
Here are a few options, just in case Markle needs a reminder for how talented she truly is.
-
Voice Actor Extraordinaire1
This job is perfect for the philanthropist. Markle has always loved elephants and worked with the charity Elephants Without Borders, which is how she got the gig with Disney's nature doc Elephant. Markle met with the filmmakers when she and Prince Harry volunteered with the organization in Botswana in 2017. Now, the film has come to fruition with her voice serving as the narration for the stunning cinematography.
-
Becoming a Real-Life Disney Princess2
We're really hoping that her work with Disney was so impressive that they consider her for even more voiceover roles. Even though Markle may be out of the royal family in real life, perhaps she has a future as a Disney royal. Prince Harry was spotted touting Markle's voiceover skills with Disney CEO Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King, which has us hoping this could be a real possibility.
-
-
Guest Appearances on a Reality Series3
Rumor has it that Meghan Markle has also already worked on a reality series with one of her besties, Jessica Mulroney. Mulroney is working on a show for Netflix about second marriages called I Do, Redo. According to Page Six, an anonymous source close to the production company revealed that Markle had "sporadic" appearances on the series, but Netflix refuted those claims.
So, while she might not be on a reality series yet, who knows to what lengths Markle will go for her pals. Little Archie's mom is a talented designer and could have some good input for the wedding reality show.
-
Getting Back to Her Lifestyle Blog, The Tig4
Just before Markle married Prince Harry and joined the royal family, she wrote for her own personal blog called The Tig. Maybe now that she has some free time she'll get back to writing.
Markle wrote a farewell letter that reads:
"To all my Tig friends,
After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it's time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You've made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being "the change you wish to see in the world."
Above all, don't ever forget your worth - as I've told you time and time again: you, my sweet friend, you are enough.
Thank you for everything.
Xx"
-
-
Cookbook Sequel5
Markle made her debut as an author with this globally conscious cookbook, Together: Our Community. She was inspired by local women who came together and prepared food for their community following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. Maybe it's time for a sequel with even more recipes?
We're here for it.
-
Yummy Frozen Homage6
Meghan Markle worked at a frozen yogurt shop in Los Angeles when she was 13. The former royal really is just like all of us and got her first gig close to home. Maybe if she writes a new cookbook we can expect a yummy frozen treat inspired by her first job?
We'd love the scoop!
(Ha, get it?)
-
-
Kitchenware Collection7
Us Weekly reports that Megan Markle is already thinking about a multitude of projects, one of which is her own kitchenware line. After having a load of staff take care of the daily chores, Markle is now ready to work on things on her own terms. This newfound independence has translated into Meghan dreaming up her own kitchen line. It seems like we have a new Martha Stewart in our midst.
-
Continuing Philanthropic Efforts8
This charitable couple have always loved giving back, and that certainly hasn't changed. Prince Harry's first project away from the royal family is philanthropic at its heart. Markle's work in voiceover is also giving back, as the proceeds from the nature documentary will go to her favorite animal charity, Elephants Without Borders.
-
-
Reality Show Competition9
Eh, this one is a stretch.
Meghan Markle may be over her Deal or No Deal days, but she is still drop dead gorgeous. It's been years since Markle stood in the background as a briefcase model in the popular competition show, and things have changed drastically. We think Markle could try her hand in modeling if she decides to get back into the entertainment industry.
-
Caligraphy10
Markle's secret talent is her gorgeous handwriting. Before she was a royal, Meghan Markle worked as a calligraphist and wrote wedding invitations, according to People magazine. Perhaps she'll get back to that artistic endeavor, or even teach classes?
We'd love to take one!
-
-
Professiona Gift Wrapper11
Markle had another knack for creativity as a professional gift-wrapper. When she was going through auditions at the beginning of her acting career, Meg worked at Paper Source, a company dedicated to all things stationery and special gifts. The job was not only a way to make ends meet, but was her creative outlet.
-
Fashion Design12
Meghan Markle has inspired countless designers during her royal tenure, but she even had a talent for design herself. In 2019, Markle teamed up with Misha Nonoo to create a colleciton of women's workwear clothing. The line, of course, benefitted a charity close to Meg's heart: Smart Works. Now that she's strapped for cash, Markle could start designing her own clothes.
-
-
Returning to Acting13
Meghan Markle has a slew of career-defining roles. While she's best known for her part on the legal drama Suits, there are plenty of directions for her acting career to go -- including a Hallmark movie (squee!). We would love to see Markle back on the small screen, or try her hand at a major motion picture.
-
Diplomat or Politician14
She's totally qualified!
Meghan Markle worked in politics before joining the royal family. Markle was an intern for the US Embassy while in Argentina when she was only 20. She always envisioned a life in politics, but it was put on hold for her acting career. Now that she has a new start, this could be the perfect opportunity to give it a go. Meghan even double majored in theatre and international relations while studying at Northwestern University.
-
-
Producing15
If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want a job in television, they only have to ask. The Hollywood Reporter tweeted a message from ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, signaling Meg and Harry have an invitation to produce.
"We have an office waiting for them in the animation studios building should they be looking to produce television," Burke stated.
Very interesting!