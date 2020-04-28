15 Money Moves Meghan Markle Could Make After Leaving Royal Life

Image: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Now that Meghan Markle is officially out of the Royal Family, everyone is wondering what she'll do next. The former Duchess has had a number of odd jobs throughout her life, and any one of them would be an improvement from her treatment as a royal. The tabloids and scrutiny definitely got to the mom-of-one. Markle was an actor before meeting Prince Harry and marrying into a royal bloodline. The 38-year-old already managed to get a role with Disney, as a narrator for an elephant nature documentary. Prince Harry already has work lined up too, he launched a mental health program for British military. It appears that this couple is keeping busy despite their royal exit.

Meghan Markle is obviously multi-talented. She's worked in so many different jobs, including as an actor, model, writer, and a political ambassador. There is any number of ways her future career could go. (She's even worked at a frozen yogurt shop, if things get truly desperate).

Now, it's time to speculate on which way she'll go next. Just because the sweet couple have left the royal family, doesn't mean they're out of the public eye. These next few months will be especially interesting to see where these two go following the dramatic departure. Meghan and Harry have already agreed to a biography written about their lives. While the queen might not be so happy about the exposure, it's sure to get these two even more connections.

Here are a few options, just in case Markle needs a reminder for how talented she truly is.