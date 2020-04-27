20 Birthday Ideas Inspired by the Kardashians

The Kardashian family is good at a lot of things, but one of their skills we admire most has to be the way they throw a party -- especially when there's a birthday to celebrate, and especially when that birthday happens to be for one of their kids. We'll never be able to spend enough time ooh-ing and ah-ing over the gorgeous parties they've pulled off over the years, including impressive dessert spreads, absolutely insane floral decorations, and perfect backdrops that make for beautiful Instagram pictures. And even though most of us can't afford a true Kardashian birthday, there are plenty of tips we can take from them the next time we have a party to plan.
Between all the moms in the family, there are a lot of kids who celebrate birthdays, and we've seen some pretty impressive ones over the years. After all, Stormi Webster and True Thompson are only two years old respectively, but we've been totally blown away by the parties their moms have thrown them so far, and that's barely scratching the surface of what this family is truly capable of -- with the help of professional decorators and party planners, of course.
Read on for all of the birthday party ideas we can gather from the parties that the Kardashians have thrown over the years. While most of these tips are geared toward kids' birthdays, honestly, they could work for someone of any age. Is there anyone on this planet who's too old to truly enjoy an amazing birthday party -- as the guest of honor or just the guest? We didn't think so.
Use these photos as inspiration, and all future parties are sure to be a hit.
Harnessing the Power of Balloons1
When Khloe Kardashian celebrated True's second birthday in 2020, she followed one of the traditions she'd set for True at her first birthday -- waking up to lots of balloons in the house. There's something kind of magical about a flood of balloons as we wake up on our birthdays, right? And fortunately, it's a pretty cost effective way to really make an impact ... though we wouldn't be surprised if Khloe spent a pretty penny on these.
Creating a Mini Theme Park2
Of course, what Kylie Jenner has managed to pull off for Stormi's birthdays are likely a little out of everyone else's budgets, but we can still take inspiration from StormiWorld, right? We're sure that inflatable version of Stormi's head was off the charts expensive, but making a themed party that includes all our kids favorite things sounds like it might actually end up being their dream come true.
Having More Than One Cake on Hand3
When Rob's daughter, Dream, turned one, the food was in great supply -- especially when it came to the cake. Not only did Dream get a regular sheet cake that even had her photo printed on it (lucky girl!), but she also had this beautiful, fancier cake, covered in pink icing and topped with a heart. Having more than one cake is always a good idea... and that goes double if the party has a long guest list.
Plan a Vacation Instead of a Party4
There are some of us who adore birthday parties, and some of us who would really rather skip it, but that doesn't mean skipping the birthday entirely! Last year, Kylie opted to charter a yacht to carry her friends and family around instead to celebrate, and we love the idea of getting away from home and hitting the beach or visiting a new city to mark the milestone instead of cleaning up after a party.
Florals Can Up the Wow Factor5
Speaking of Kylie's 22nd birthday party ... we'll never forget this floral arrangement, much like many others her family has commissioned over the years. Okay, so not all of us have the budget for this very, very impressive display -- or access to floral designer Jeff Leatham's services -- like the Kardashian-Jenners do, but it's still possible to have flowers -- fake or real - as decor to really make a party pop.
Throw a Joint Party6
if there are multiple kids in the family who have birthdays close together, consider throwing a joint family party. After all, Penelope and North typically celebrate their birthdays at the same time every year -- like when their moms threw them this epic unicorn party -- and they seem to have a blast, There's also the added benefit of splitting the costs and possibly giving the kiddos a bigger party than they could have had otherwise.
Go All Out on a Theme7
When Kris Jenner turned 60, her family threw her a Great Gatsby theme for her birthday, and that theme ended up extending to all facets of the party, from the decor to the wardrobe and everything in between. Taking a party to the next level like that can be fun for people of all ages -- including kids -- because who doesn't love an opportunity to dress up and celebrate? Kris seemed to be in her element.
Go to Disneyland8
Like we were saying before, sometimes a vacation or a day out can be worlds better than a party when a birthday comes around, and it definitely seems like Kim Kardashian enjoyed celebrating this way when she took North to Disneyland when she turned 2. Of course, not all of us have the capability to shut down the park the way Kim did, but heading to Disneyland or Disney World would surely make a kid's dream come true if they're into that kind of thing.
A Consistent Color Theme Can Look Really Good9
When Kylie celebrated turning 21, everything was pink -- from her dress to the decor to the adult-sized ball pit in the venue where she had her party -- and that kind of consistency ended up looking really good on camera. If photos are important to the party planner or the person celebrating, this is definitely a look that's easy to achieve on any budget ... and like with Kylie's party, the more glitter the better.
Gifts Are Important10
To throw a party like the Kardashians, impressing the person celebrating with a lavish gift is key. We can't remember a single Kardashian or Jenner kid who turned a year older and didn't get a gift we were totally jealous of, even though we are adults. Case in point: This mini Mercedes G-Wagon that Aunt Kourtney got for Chicago West for her first birthday. She seemed to love zooming around in this bad boy.
Have a Gorgeous Photo Backdrop11
We can't even take a logical guess about how much these hedges in the shape of True's name must have cost (probably more than our cars), but the idea here is to create a focal point at the party that makes a great backdrop for guests to take photos. This can be as simple as DIY-ing a photo booth with a few fun props, or creating a welcome area that's a bit more elaborate.
Anything goes!
Plan an Exciting Activity12
Another birthday for Dream, another moment she'll never forget. When Rob Kardashian's daughter celebrated her big day in November 2019, Aunt Kylie paid for her to take a helicopter ride, which was a lot of fun for this adventure seeking tot. Much like going on a vacation, celebrating with one exciting activity, like a day at the zoo, going out on a boat, or road tripping to a gorgeous park might be even better than a party.
Two Words: Neon Lights13
While we've got photo backdrops on the brain, why not consider something written in neon lights, like this "wish you were here" sign that was at Stormi's StormiWorld celebration? it's possible to spend a little more and get a custom one made, like the Kardashians typically do -- or save a little money and grab a cute neon sign on Amazon. Either way, it'll look great at the party and in photos.
Don't Be Afraid to Keep It Simple14
Even though the Kardashians as a group tend to really love celebrating in a huge way, not every single birthday gets a lavish party. Sometimes, kids have the most fun keeping things low key, and in this photo of North West in her crown sitting in front of her birthday cake, we can tell that she's loving even the most simple of celebrations. It's a birthday -- as long as there's cake and a couple presents, any kid would be over the moon.
Create a Dreamy Environment15
True may have only had two birthdays so far, but they've already proven to us that Khloe knows how to throw a party! These gorgeous photos of her and True look like they're up in the clouds, and the balloon and fog effect really add a little something extra. This would be easy enough to replicate -- and it might just be perfect for a dreamy, unicorn-themed birthday party, right?
Personalization Is Key16
Yep, we're going back to StormiWorld, because the attention to detail that Kylie pays when putting this event together is unreal, offering up so much inspiration. Here, the whole party is all Stormi, with personalized balloons, decorations, and even a claw machine filled with prizes that look like Stormi. It's a lot, but even adding one or two personalized elements to a party would be really cute!
Have Fun at Home17
When True Thompson turned two this year, it was during a time when most people were hanging out at home and staying away from friends and family, so while that meant that Khloe couldn't throw a lavish party like she normally does, it didn't mean they had to dial back the celebrating. It looks like True really had a blast with her Trolls-themed cake and the cute pretend ice cream shop her mom gifted her.
Take Plenty of Photos18
... and no, it doesn't require a professional photographer to accomplish this!
Whether the photos are taken on a fancy camera or on a phone, capturing those memories is what's really important, and it'll be something the kids love looking back on in the years to come. We know True will love seeing herself this little and playing with balloons when she gets older! It's just too sweet.
Don't Mess Around When It Comes to Desserts19
Yes, we've already broached the topic of having multiple cakes, but cake is never the only dessert that this family offers at this party! It usually includes plenty of themed cupcakes, cookies, donuts, and other goodies, and not only does that end up creating a totally Instagrammable spread, but it's also pretty yummy -- and it's going to go a long way in making the guests (and the birthday kid) very happy.
Don't Forget the Face Paint20
Kids love face paint -- it's just a fact of life -- and during Chicago's birthday earlier this year, she was rocking this set of Minnie Mouse ears on her forehead! Face paint can be done pretty easily. It's totally possible to DIY it, especially if someone artistically inclined will be at the party, but it's also possible to hire a professional (if it's in the budget). Either way, it's a really fun addition to a party.