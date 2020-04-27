20 Celebrities Who Dated Someone Over a Decade Younger After a Split

Image: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney



Rich Polk/Getty Images for Disney For these celebrities, age truly is just a number. A-listers are often criticized for splitting with a match-made in heaven to trade in for a younger main squeeze. Of course, not every break up is equal, and there are plenty of reasons for people to date outside of their age range. Still, it seems to be a trend in Hollywood that does not appear to be going out of style anytime soon. (Out with the "old" and in with the "new," eh?)

People like Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are breaking the mold, showing just how far an age gap can get. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dropped each other and both opted for younger partners.



Having a decade or over age gap isn't a problem, necessarily, and it crosses genders and sexualities. Madonna is notorious for dating men her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes' age. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has been spotted with many women more than 10 years his junior, with plenty of drama to boot. (Sidenote: We're still rooting for Hilaria Thomas and Alec Baldwin, who have 26 years between them, and a fifth child on the way.)

Here are even more couples who dated someone way younger after a messy breakup.