20 Celebrities Who Dated Someone Over a Decade Younger After a Split

For these celebrities, age truly is just a number.
A-listers are often criticized for splitting with a match-made in heaven to trade in for a younger main squeeze. Of course, not every break up is equal, and there are plenty of reasons for people to date outside of their age range. Still, it seems to be a trend in Hollywood that does not appear to be going out of style anytime soon.
(Out with the "old" and in with the "new," eh?)
People like Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are breaking the mold, showing just how far an age gap can get. Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dropped each other and both opted for younger partners.
Having a decade or over age gap isn't a problem, necessarily, and it crosses genders and sexualities. Madonna is notorious for dating men her 23-year-old daughter Lourdes' age. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck has been spotted with many women more than 10 years his junior, with plenty of drama to boot. (Sidenote: We're still rooting for Hilaria Thomas and Alec Baldwin, who have 26 years between them, and a fifth child on the way.)
Here are even more couples who dated someone way younger after a messy breakup.
Ben Affleck1
Dating: Ana de Armas
Age difference: 16 years
Ever since his divorce from Jennifer Garner, Affleck has had his arm around much younger women. Reportedly, a cheating scandal involving their nanny, Christine Ouzounian, led to the couple's split. Us Weekly once alleged Affleck took his family's nanny to an event in Los Vegas in 2015, but Garner and Affleck vehemently denied these rumors. However, the two officially divorced in 2017. They share three children together, and continue to co-parent on good terms.
Since their split, Affleck began dating Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, who is 10 years younger than both Affleck and Garner, almost immediately after his divorce, And after his split from Shookus, Affleck was spotted with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton in 2018.
Now, Ben is in a relationship with Cuban star Ana De Armas, 31, who is best known for her leading role in Knives Out. (Armas and Affleck met on the set of their upcoming film Deep Water.) The two are apparently sheltering in place together, and have been cozy on their frequent neighborhood walks.
Chris Pratt2
Married: Katherine Schwarzenegger
Age difference: 10 years
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris, 40 and 43 respectively, seemed like the perfect couple. The two had impeccable comedic timing, and provided so many laughs on their social media accounts. When they revealed in 2017 that they were divorcing after eight years of marriage, many of us truly didn't want to believe in love again.
Faris has gone on to find love with cinematographer Michael Barrett, 49, and got engaged in February. Almost exactly a year prior to news she was walking down the aisle, Chris Pratt revealed his own engagement to 30-year-old Katherine Schwarzenegger. (The couple are now married.) There are no hard feelings between the exes, and they both seem happy for one another that they found love again.
Scott Disick3
Dating: Sofia Richie
Age difference: 15 years
Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans were shocked when Scott Disick, 36, finally settled down with someone so much younger than him. Sofia Richie was only 19 when she and Disick first went public with their relationship in 2017. (Richie is close with the Kardashian-Jenner clan and is kind of besties with Kylie Jenner.) Richie and Disick also remain close with Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian, 40, with whom he shares his three children.
Scott is infamous for his wild partying ways, as well as his unwillingness to settle down with Kourtney. All it took was a woman 15 years younger than him, apparently.
Kourtney Kardashian4
Dated: Younes Bendjima
Age difference: 15 years
Scott Disick wasn't the only one who traded his partner in for a younger person. Kourtney Kardashian also started dating men significantly younger than her. The eldest Kardashian sister was spotted with model and friend of her sister Kendall Jenner, Luka Sabbat, 22, who was 19 years younger than her.
Her more serious beau, however, is Younes Bendjima, 26. The two have been on and off since first getting together in 2016, but as of last December, the two were pictured together at the family holiday party. Kourtney even included Younes in a slideshow of pictures from the event that included her children and family.
Kourt has kept her personal life as private as possible, and doesn't talk publicly about her dating history.
Nick Jonas5
Married: Priyanka Chopra
Age difference: 10 years
Fans were shocked when Nick Jonas, 27, finally settled down with Priyanka Chopra, 37. The couple seemed odd, but are totally in love. Priyanka had dated a few actors in her age range before Nick, and he had been with a few older women. Now, it seems these two are an absolute perfect match.
Heidi Klum6
Married: Tom Kaulitz
Age difference: 16 years
After Heidi Klum, 46, divorced her husband of nine years, British musician Seal, 56, she found herself a new love. (Klum and Seal reportedly separated after the musician went on a partying rampage, and the two drifted a part.) Now, Heidi has found herself a new man: 30-year-old model Tom Kaulitz. The model and Tokio Hotel guitarist met back in 2018, got engaged the same year, and said "I do" last August during an Italian ceremony.
Kris Jenner7
Dating: Corey Gamble
Age difference: 25 years
Shortly after Kris Jenner's, 64, divorce from Caitlin Jenner (then Bruce Jenner), she found herself someone new to love. Corey Gamble, 39, is a security guard for the Kardshian-Jenner family, and the two have been together for almost six years. Despite their more than two decade age gap, the two get along very well, and Gamble has totally fit in to the family. He has even made many appearances on the reality series that brought the family into the limelight, Keeping Up With the Kardashians.
Alec Baldwin8
Married: Hilaria Thomas Baldwin
Age difference: 26 years
Many were skeptical when Alec Baldwin, 62, decided to go for a much younger woman after his divorce from Kim Basinger, 66. However, things have clearly worked out with his love Hilaria Thomas Baldwin, 36, as the couple have four children together and recently announced they are pregnant with a fifth. Alec and Kim share a 24-year-old daughter named Ireland.
Jennifer Lopez9
Dated: Casper Smart
Age difference: 18 years
Before we had the couple goals that is Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, JLo had a tumultuous dating history with plenty of ups and downs. Lopez, 50, began dating Casper Smart, 33, a back-up dancer, after her divorce from ex Marc Anthony. She once shared that Smart helped her heal from the "devastating" breakup, according to an interview with People magazine.
When asked about their 18-year age difference, she said, "I ask him, 'Why don't you go find a young girlfriend and get out of here? What do you want with me?' And you think, 'How long is this gonna be?' You think, 'Okay, in 10 years I'm going to be like this and you're going to be like that' and … men at that age are … I think all different things. The truth is we don't know what's going to happen. We're loving this moment right now. We make each other happy."
Demi Moore10
Married (now divorced): Ashton Kutcher
Age difference: 15 years
Demi Moore, 57, and Ashton Kutcher, 42, caused quite the stir with their relationship and age gap. Moore was one of the first A-list Hollywood women to go public with her romance to a younger man. The two were married for six years, from 2005 to 2011, after Demi split from her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, 65. Willis and Moore are still close friends and share three children together.
Josh Duhamel11
Dating: Audra Mari
Age difference: 21 years
After a tragic divorce from his wife of eight years, musician Fergie, 45, Josh Duhamel, 47, has landed himself a much younger girlfriend. Duhamel started dating Miss World and model Audra Mari, 26, in 2019, just after his divorce was finalized. Prior to his romance with Audra, Josh was linked to actress Eliza Gonzalez, 28 at the time, not too long after he and Fergie split.
David Foster12
Married: Katherine McPhee
Age difference: 34 years
One surprising couple is Katherine McPhee, 36, and David Foster, 70. The two are able to joke about their massive age difference, but fell in love over their shared passion of music. David and Katherine married in 2019, and it was Foster's fifth go down the aisle. Previously, he was married to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills-star Yolanda Hadid, 56.
Harrison Ford13
Married: Calista Flockhart
Age difference: 22 years
Longtime playboy Harrison Ford, 77, is married to a much younger wife, actress Calista Flockhart, 55. Harrison has been at the center of a few cheating scandals, including with his Star Wars costar Carrie Fisher. He was married to Mary Marquadt, 74, from 1964 until 1979 (the two sons together), and supposedly separated thanks to the Carrie Fisher affair. Then, he was married Melissa Mathison from 1983 to 2001 (they have a son together). Welp, Harrison Ford was accused of cheating many times during this relationship, but it seems he got it together in 2002 when he and Calista started dating. The pair have one son together.
Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor, 26 years14
Dating: Kelsi Taylor
Age difference: 26 years
Questionable comedian Dane Cook, 48, was made popular in the early 2000s with movies like Employee of the Month and his stand-up sets. After a few offensive jokes were made, one of which was insulting the Aurora movie theater shooting victims, Cook's career and fame drastically lowered. Then, he made headlines for getting together with 21-year-old singer and model Kelsi Taylor. The two have been together for two years, and are very serious.
Previously, Dane been linked with model Amanda Cerny, 28, Nicole Scherzinger, 41, and Jessica Simpson, 39.
Nicolas Cage15
Married (and divorced): Alice Kim
Age difference: 20 years
Nicolas Cage, 56, met his third wife Alice Kim, 36, at a sushi restaurant. (The then-waitress was too young to drink legally when she met Cage.) The two were married in 2004 and divorced in 2016 and share one son. Previously, Cage was married to Patricia Arquette, 52, from 1995 to 2001, and Lisa Marie Presley, 52, from 2002 to 2004. Recently, Cage infamously married Erika Koike, 34, for only four days in 2019.
Jeff Goldblum16
Married: Emilie Livingston
Age difference: 30 years
Jeff Goldblum, 67, finally met his match in 37-year-old Emilie Livingston. After two marriage attempts in the '80s, Goldblum found love with Livingston in 2014. The two share two sons together and have talked about their significant age gap. Previously, Jeff was married to Patricia Gaul, 74, and Geena Davis, 64,
Donald Trump17
Married: Melania Trump
Age difference: 24 years
President Donald Trump, 73, had two wives before settling down with First Lady Melania Trump, 50. Trump was married to Marla Maples, 56, from 1993 to 1999, and before that, he was married to Ivana Trump, 71, from 1977 to 1992. Altogether, Donald has five children: three from his first marriage to Ivana, one from his marriage to Maples, and one from Melania.
Sarah Paulson18
Dating: Holland Taylor
Age difference: 32 years
Topping off our list of age gaps, Sarah Paulson, 45, and Holland Taylor, 77, take the cake. These two are totally in love despite being in entirely different generations. The American Horror Story star was once engage to playwright Tracy Letts, 54, and dated Cherry Jones, 63, so she's always been attracted to older partners. Meanwhile, Holland Taylor had never settled down or had children in her lifetime, but found love with Paulson in 2015.
Bruce Willis19
Married: Emma Willis
Age difference: 24 years
Bruce Willis, 65, married Emma Heming Willis, 41, in 2009, nearly a decade after his divorce from first wife Demi Moore, 57. Willis and his second wife have two children together, plus his first three kids from his marriage to Moore. The blended family all get along together and have been splitting up their time in quarantine together, evenly.
Madonna20
Married (and divorced): Guy Ritchie
Age difference: 10 years
Madonna, 61, was married to Sean Penn, 59, from 1985 to 1989. Then she married Guy Ritchie, 51, from 2000 to 2008. Since then, she's notoriously dated much younger men. The music superstar has had boyfriends ranging in ages from as young as 23.