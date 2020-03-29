Royal Life May Be Taking a Toll on Prince William & Kate Middleton

As much fun as the royal life looks, it's gotta be a drag sometimes ... and it sounds like it's one of those times for Prince William and Kate Middleton right now. Apparently, being royal is taking a toll on Will and Kate, especially as they get closer and closer to actually being king and queen someday ... and it's only going to get worse as they get older, especially after the world is fully functioning again. 

  • Reportedly, Kate and Will should be enjoying their break at Anmer Hall, because it could be the last one they get for a while.

    According to a report from a magazine called The Talko (via Express), changes are coming, and those will require them to spend more time at Kensington Palace, as much as they love their country home. At the palace, they'll be more readily available to fulfill their royal duties, and hanging out at Anmer Hall will be reserved for their downtime, which will be happening a lot less often.

  • Changes are coming, and they're not all good. 

    "There are definitely some benefits to moving up in the ranks, like having access to income from the Duchy of Cornwall," the report said. "But not all of the changes will be fun for Prince William and Kate." 

    That makes sense. Taking over a country and ruling is just about as big a responsibility as they could possibly be saddled with, so it goes without saying that there are going to have to be some major adjustments to the way they live their lives when the time comes.

  • These two have really been stepping it up a lot lately.

    With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry no longer working for the family now that they live in the US, a lot of responsibility that could once be shared between them now falls to Will and Kate alone. Given everything happening in the world, they've both shown great leadership over the last couple of months, constantly staying in communication with their country while their older, more vulnerable family members take a step back.

  • Even though they're in their work from home groove, we have a feeling they'll be glad to get back at it.

    They might be royal, but Will and Kate are also human, and we imagine most humans are ready to get back to their normal lives. For these two, that means more royal engagements ... and we don't hate it, either, because that means more photos and updates on them for us! 

    It's a really good thing they seem to love what they do.

  • Fortunately, it could still be a while before Will and Kate are king and queen.

    Sure, Queen Elizabeth turned 94 this week, but if we had to bet, we'd bet she's going to outlive all of us. And then, behind her in line is Prince Charles, and he seems to be solid as a rock these days too.

    Will and Kate's time will definitely come eventually, and by the time it does, there's no doubt they'll be prepared for it. But until then, the gradual increase in responsibility might be just the thing to ease them into that stage of their lives.

