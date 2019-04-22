Prince Louis Takes a Style Cue From Prince William in New Photos



Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Somehow, we blinked, and Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Louis, is suddenly two years old -- and becoming more and more his dad's twin with every passing day. The palace released new birthday portraits of Louis, and in one of them, he's wearing the same blue checkered shirt that his dad has worn in the past ... just in a tiny version.

We can't get enough of this little guy!