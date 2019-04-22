Prince Louis Takes a Style Cue From Prince William in New Photos

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Somehow, we blinked, and Kate Middleton and Prince William's youngest son, Louis, is suddenly two years old -- and becoming more and more his dad's twin with every passing day. The palace released new birthday portraits of Louis, and in one of them, he's wearing the same blue checkered shirt that his dad has worn in the past ... just in a tiny version.
We can't get enough of this little guy!
Here's Louis, in all his birthday glory:
Every year, the palace releases birthday portraits of all of Will and Kate's kids, and every year, they do not disappoint. Louis' second birthday pics are so adorable, and we can't believe how much he's grown in the past year! He looks like a mini adult here -- a mini adult covered in paint, yes, but our point still stands.
And there's a cute tie to his dad in these photos we didn't notice at first.
William has worn almost the exact same shirt.
All of Louis' new portraits are crazy cute.
All of the photos were taken this month -- by Kate, of course, who we already knew is a very talented photographer -- so this is a very recent update on Louis. Even though he's playing with paint (and smearing it all over his face, as any toddler would), he's looking quite dapper. We truly can't handle that haircut and his adorable face. This is definitely one good-looking kid!
Louis has grown so much since his birthday last year.
And somehow, the time has just totally flown by. We can remember so clearly the day that Kate was welcoming her first kid into the world, and now she and Will have three?! And two of them are school age? Where did all the time go?!
Luckily, Kate still has her youngest to love on, and now that she and Will are working from home these days, we're sure they're getting plenty of time in with him.
Happy birthday, Louis!
We hope he has a wonderful day, but knowing his parents, we have a feeling Kate and Will are doing everything they can to make this a special one for him, even if current world events are keeping them from seeing family and celebrating in exactly the way they might have wanted to.
Going ham in the garden with paint seems to be a pretty solid celebration, though ... and we can't wait to see more of Louis as he grows.
