20 of the Most Unforgettable Royal Gowns of All Time

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images
OK, this has to be the absolute best part of being a working royal woman -- apart from bringing awareness to important causes and spending time with every day people and all that jazz, of course: getting to dress up for movie premieres, state banquets, galas, concerts, and any other event that requires, first and foremost, a beautiful dress.
And over the decades, ladies of the British royal family -- from Queen Elizabeth II herself to Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle -- have brought out some stunning evening gowns. Some glitter so much that they could probably be seen from the International Space Station, and others have a quiet elegance that confirms why we watch royal style in the first place: to ooh and aah over surprising choices and for the simple joy of seeing a beautiful dress displayed against backdrops as diverse as a red carpet and a centuries old palace.
Can y'all imagine what it must be like to spend a morning chilling with a stylist, poring over pictures of the latest fashion collections from top designers, before they're even shown on a runway show? Or better yet, getting fitted for a bespoke ball gown by Sarah Burton herself, the creative genius behind Alexander McQueen?
We can, and in our imaginations, it's a freaking amazing feeling, and hey, it's not too shabby in real life, either -- when we save up enough to hit a favorite store, look at ourselves rocking an amazing dress on a pedestal surrounded by mirrors, but we digress.
But it's not just the headline-grabbing royals, like Kate and Meghan and the queen, who can turn up in a gorgeous formal dress. People have been sleeping on Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who also have great high-fashion style, and Countess Sophie, as well as vintage photos of former fashion queen Princess Anne.
They have proven time and again that if someone enjoys looking at beautiful evening gowns, they need to check them out as well. That's why we've included them and other royal ladies in our list of 20 beautiful gowns worn by royal women over the years.
Peep these, and get some style ideas as well.
Scarlet Beauty1
Meghan Markle wore some seriously amazing outfits for her last public outings as a working royal, and among them was this scarlet beauty by Safiyaa, with caped shoulders and a slim train running down the middle of her back. She and Harry matched perfectly, as they did for the other two final events during their farewell tour -- a show of unity as they exited royal life and stepped into a new life.
Quite a statement.
Grecian Gown2
Not long after their 2011 wedding, Kate and Will headed out to Canada for an official trip and then the US. They hit the red carpet for a British Academy of FIlm and Television Arts (BAFTA) event in Los Angeles, and Kate stunned with a pale lilac Grecian gown by Alexander McQueen. It was flowy, it was exquisite, and it was really the first outfit that signaled that Kate would soon become a fashion icon.
Violet Princess3
Princess Diana chose this simple but oh-so-elegant violet column dress by Versace to attend a gala in Chicago. Diana was not afraid of wearing bright or unusual colors and letting it carry the entire dress. Admittedly, it didn't always turn out well, especially if there color was fighting for attention with fussy ruching or bows, but this one works. There's just one simple and lovely detail: the subtle dip in the neckline.
Birthday Portrait4
All of Princess Margaret's birthday portraits are to die for -- beautiful dresses, beautiful jewelry, and of course, the queen's little sister was a stunner. For her 19th birthday, she chose a tulle dress that is nearly off the shoulders, featuring blue embroidered butterflies and a full skirt. It was one of the gowns that The Crown recreated, and it turned out to be the show's most expensive.
High Slit5
Over the years, Kate has worn no shortage of dresses with beads and sequins, tulle and silk, and priceless historic jewels to adorn them. They're gorgeous but can also age her a bit. We love this look, which she wore to a solo film premiere outing, and think that it's one of her best. This portrait dress features a crochet top in a retro pattern and a long pleated skirt with a very high slit. The creamy white complements her strategic tan nicely.
Blush-Colored Romance6
On her wedding day, Princess Eugenie was beaming from the time she climbed the steps to St. George's Chapel in a gorgeous wedding dress and emerald tiara, all the way to her reception, when she wore this beautiful blush-colored Zac Posen dress. It was romantic and dramatic, and almost as grand as a wedding dress, really, with a cape that stretched into a train.
Adventurous Fashion7
She may look quite severe nowadays -- with her helmet-like updo and high necklines -- but once upon a time, Princess Anne, the queen's only daughter, was a pretty young thing with a taste for the adventurous fashion of the 1960s and 1970s. Case in point: this ruffly poppy-print evening gown, which is so feminine and fresh, and such a refreshing contrast to sequins and satin.
Mock Turtleneck Dress8
We never got a chance to see Meghan Markle dressed for a state dinner at Buckingham palace or other ultra-glam event, so it's no surprise that very first evening gown she ever wore remains her most beautiful. She wore this custom, blindingly white Stella McCartney halter dress with a mock turtleneck for her wedding reception, but if it were ours, we'd wear it every day. It looked luxurious and was perfect for her skin tone and toned shoulders.
Blue Tulle9
First Lady Jackie Kennedy was ultra-chic in her ice blue dress and full length gloves when she and President Kennedy visited Buckingham Palace. But the queen held her own with a cornflower blue tulle gown with spaghetti straps and the ultimate accessory: lots and lots of enormous matching sapphires on her necklace and brooch.
Off-the-Shoulder Number10
When President Ronald Reagan and his First Lady Nancy invited Princess Diana and Charles to a White House dinner, Diana asked that they invite John Travolta, whom she'd had a crush on as a girl. They complied of course, and Diana, gorgeous in this off-the-shoulder midnight blue velvet gown -- was the perfect outfit to hit the dance floor with -- created an iconic moment with her dance partner. The dress later sold for $347,000 at auction.
Sand-Colored Dior11
A pregnant Meghan was already glowing when she and Harry made an official visit to Morocco in early 2019. But she absolutely looked like she was walking in a dream with this custom sand colored Dior dress inspired by traditional Moroccan clothing. The belled sleeves with sliver thread trim and criss-crossed draped shoulders were the only adornments, and their subtle effect was lovely.
Single Shoulder Flare12
Princess Diana loved one-shoulder gowns and wore them throughout her public life. The style flattered her, since she was tall and had straight, toned shoulders that needed no pads. She wore this dress, resplendent with all-over crystal beads and made by Japanese designer Hachi, to a gala at the National Gallery in Washington DC in 1985. It was Diana and Charles's only official visit to the United States, and Diana's style helped set off a serious case of royal fever in Americans.
Kate Middleton, 201413
Dark green is one of Kate's favorite dress colors, and it looks great on her skin. She turned to the hue when she needed a gown for a museum gala. The dress may seem a bit too quiet, but that's precisely why it works -- so that the focus is on the portrait-style neckline and th face. Another great thing about this dress? Kate looks completely comfortable in it, which is a plus for an evening gown.
'Dynasty'-Inspired14
James Bond movie premieres in London have always attracted royals for some reason (even the queen used to show up). No one did it quite like Diana, though, when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of A View To A Kill in this very, very Dynasty-ish gown that ticks off every 80s trend: shoulder pads, gold lamé, and pleats. It also had a big triangular cut out in the back. Diana was just 24 when she wore this, and it's amazing to think how much differently and more grown up women used to dress just a few decades ago.
Queenly Statement15
Well, this is quite the dress of course. For her coronation ceremony in 1953, Queen Elizabeth had this custom gown made, and it was quite a production. Made of silk and loaded with thousands of beads, diamantés and pearls, the heavy gown featured embroidered multi-colored flowers and gold and silver thread. The queen got a lot of use out of it, though, as she wore it for several evets afterward.
Shades of Pink16
This is yet another instance of Kate looking completely at ease and glamorous at the same time. (It's not easy to pull off, but the duchess has managed to pull it off time and again.) She wore this Gucci ball gown in different tones of rose pink and white for a gala honoring women in finance. It's romantic and yet unfussy, and beautifully set off by her wine-colored ribbon belt and Prada clutch.
Resort Vibes17
Sorry, but these two just don't look like they're even on the same planet, lol. Prince Edward is very very establishment with his tux and cummerbund, and his oh-so-proper hands behind his back. But his wife, Sophie, is on a resort vibe with her beautiful pink one-shoulder dress -- thanks in part to an obviously great bra! -- and a big smile.
We absolutely love it!
Bold Aqua Gown18
Anyone who watched season 3 of The Crown knows that Princess Margaret could be so extra, and here's the real-life proof. This aqua gown with cape makes her unmissable. Like her big sister the queen, Margaret knew how to use color to make sure anyone could spot her from a mile away. We just want to know how exactly she managed to keep the cape wrinkle-free in a car. Sheer, stone-cold will, or was she flown in by helicopter?
Princess Beatrice, 201819
Princess Beatrice is quite the fashion plate. What we like about her style is that she's never super showy -- well, except for that crazy hat she wore to Kate and WIlliam's wedding, remember? She chooses well and she is always well dressed. She wore this romantic, sweeping purple gown to the Met Gaga. She accessorized with a halo-like headband (the theme was heavenly bodies).
Dare we say it? It's regal gown.
True Showstopper20
We love how the designers at Alexander McQueen cheekily took that old high school prom fabric, taffeta, and used it to make a show-stopping gown fit for a state banquet for a visiting king and queen. The ice blue gown lays flat against Kate's body, creating texture that's still sleek and relatively unfussy -- for taffeta, anyway. It was the perfect gown to show off all those diamonds and pearls.