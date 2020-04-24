20 of the Most Unforgettable Royal Gowns of All Time

Image: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/Getty Images OK, this has to be the absolute best part of being a working royal woman -- apart from bringing awareness to important causes and spending time with every day people and all that jazz, of course: getting to dress up for movie premieres, state banquets, galas, concerts, and any other event that requires, first and foremost, a beautiful dress. And over the decades, ladies of the British royal family -- from Queen Elizabeth II herself to Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle -- have brought out some stunning evening gowns. Some glitter so much that they could probably be seen from the International Space Station, and others have a quiet elegance that confirms why we watch royal style in the first place: to ooh and aah over surprising choices and for the simple joy of seeing a beautiful dress displayed against backdrops as diverse as a red carpet and a centuries old palace.

Can y'all imagine what it must be like to spend a morning chilling with a stylist, poring over pictures of the latest fashion collections from top designers, before they're even shown on a runway show? Or better yet, getting fitted for a bespoke ball gown by Sarah Burton herself, the creative genius behind Alexander McQueen?

We can, and in our imaginations, it's a freaking amazing feeling, and hey, it's not too shabby in real life, either -- when we save up enough to hit a favorite store, look at ourselves rocking an amazing dress on a pedestal surrounded by mirrors, but we digress.

But it's not just the headline-grabbing royals, like Kate and Meghan and the queen, who can turn up in a gorgeous formal dress. People have been sleeping on Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, who also have great high-fashion style, and Countess Sophie, as well as vintage photos of former fashion queen Princess Anne.

They have proven time and again that if someone enjoys looking at beautiful evening gowns, they need to check them out as well. That's why we've included them and other royal ladies in our list of 20 beautiful gowns worn by royal women over the years.

Peep these, and get some style ideas as well.