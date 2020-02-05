Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Be Frustrating Prince Charles With Their Impulsiveness

Karwai Tang/Getty Images
Earlier on this week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised royal fans (among other groups) by announcing that they were discontinuing their relationship with certain media outlets. Publicizing a "brutal" letter they penned to members of the British press on Sunday, the Sussexes announced they'd no longer cooperate with the Sun, Daily Mail, Daily Mirror, and Daily Express. The letter not only shocked royal fans and media outlets, but also, it shocked Prince Charles.
Backing up a bit, the gist of the letter was that they're sick of how they've been treated and they won't play the tabloid game (with them) anymore.
Here's an excerpt of the letter:
... The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not be engaging with your outlet. There will be no corroboration and zero engagement. This is also a policy being instated for their communications team, in order to protect that team from the side of the industry that readers never see.
This policy is not about avoiding criticism. It’s not about shutting down public conversation or censoring accurate reporting. Media have every right to report on and indeed have an opinion on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, good or bad. But it can’t be based on a lie.
Pretty surprising, no?
Breaking with what we assume would be protocol, it sounds like Harry and Meghan didn't exactly consult with senior royals.
According to the Daily Mail (ironically, one of the boycotted outlets), Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth, and palace staffers were stunned by the announcement, as Harry and Meghan went rogue yet again. "We have been left stunned. They have not taken any of our advice," a supposed insider told the outlet.
Harry reportedly sort of gave the queen a heads up beforehand ... but not really.
A source told The Times that Harry rang up his grandmother on Sunday from Los Angeles and hinted about what he was planning on doing, but "did not go into specific details." Yikes! If this is in fact true, that probably wasn't the best idea. Even though they're not technically working royals right now they still should give the queen a heads up when they're going to make a big statement to the media, no?
If true, this wouldn't be the first time Harry and Meghan told the queen big news in an unconventional way.
It's been reported that, before making their big announcement on Instagram about their decision to leave the royal family -- and the UK -- they emailed the queen.
In March, it was reported that, after a not-so-great summer, Harry and Meghan decided to leave the royal family, and they reportedly sent an email to Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to break the news -- both, understandably, were "shocked."
"People were angry the Queen had been so disrespected," a source told the Daily Mail. Prince Charles, meanwhile, felt that his son hadn't thoroughly thought things through."
Of course, royal gossip always needs to be taken with a grain of salt, but we've heard on a number of occasions that Harry and Meghan don't typically consult with the queen.
