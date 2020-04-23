New Details About Harry & Meghan's LA Life Reveal How They're Coping at Home

Like a lot of families, the Sussexes are trying to use this time to bond.

According to People, the Sussexes are using their "quiet time at home in a secluded compound in LA to connect as a family of three." Sounds cozy.

As previously reported, Meghan is also trying to use this time to show Harry a different side of LA than the one he likely knows.

"Meghan said she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, recently revealed. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."