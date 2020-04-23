New Details About Harry & Meghan's LA Life Reveal How They're Coping at Home

Nicole Fabian-Weber
If there's one thing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not doing in Los Angeles right now, it's living like royalty. Not long after Harry and Meghan were spotted delivering meals to people in need -- and then subsequently walking their dogs -- new details about Harry and Meghan's LA life have emerged. Spoiler alert: Their quarantine vibe sounds eerily similar to most of ours. Ex-royals: They're just like us!

  • In addition to being out and about helping people in need, Harry and Meghan are generally laying low. 

    Well, we're all laying low right now, but Harry and Meghan are doing it in a -- for lack of a better word -- common way. A source told People recently that Harry and Meghan “only leave their house for charity work.” 

    “They spend their evenings at home as a family. They haven’t had any visitors,” the insider added.

    Same!

  • Like a lot of families, the Sussexes are trying to use this time to bond.

    According to People, the Sussexes are using their "quiet time at home in a secluded compound in LA to connect as a family of three." Sounds cozy. 

    As previously reported, Meghan is also trying to use this time to show Harry a different side of LA than the one he likely knows.

    "Meghan said she wanted to show Harry Los Angeles through the eyes of philanthropy,” Richard Ayoub, Project Angel Food’s executive director, recently revealed. “There’s obviously a great deal of love and selflessness between them."

  • And another thing? The Sussexes' food game sounds a lot like most people's right now. 

    Instead of having a private chef, which Harry is most likely used to, the pair are keeping it real with their meals. 

    After a source told Us Weekly that Harry has said that moving to LA has been "liberating,” the insider went on to detail how Harry and Meghan have been eating lately. “They order from Whole Foods or Trader Joe’s, and they don’t have a chef right now, so Meghan often cooks,” the source said.

  • Harry has also been using this time to take stock of the bigger things in life. 

    During a video call with one of his longstanding charities, WellChild, Harry said: “If morale is up, if you wake up in the morning and go, ‘Right, new day, got my whole family here, what are we going to do?’ Of course, there’s that fear of what might happen, but there’s so much that’s out of our control, and all of a sudden we’ve realized how small we are in the grand scheme of things.”

    Look at Harry, being all philosophical!

  • From the sound of things, Harry and Meghan are adjusting to life in LA just fiiiiine. 

    Between their charity work, Meghan's cooking, and the time they're spending together as a family of three, looks like the Sussexes are going to make it out the other side from all of this A-OK. And who knows? If we're lucky, maybe they'll make it out as a family of four to boot. No pressure, guys! Juuuuust saying.

