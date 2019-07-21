Newly Released Photos of Prince Louis Come With an 'Instagram vs. Reality' Twist

On Wednesday evening, Will and Kate paid tribute to their youngest son with a few photos on Instagram.

First of all, can you believe how big he looks?! Louis even seems to have grown from the video Will and Kate posted a few weeks ago of the Cambridge kids clapping for NHS workers.

The photo features Louis finger painting -- along with the finished product.

Here's what the caption read: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."