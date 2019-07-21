Newly Released Photos of Prince Louis Come With an 'Instagram vs. Reality' Twist

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Make no mistake about it, Kate Middleton and Prince William are having a moment. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have always been beloved by royal fans the world over, but ever since stay at home orders were put in place, William and Kate have come alive more than ever and have been straight shining. The incredible thing they did on Wednesday? Shared super candid photos of Prince Louis for his second birthday.
-
On Wednesday evening, Will and Kate paid tribute to their youngest son with a few photos on Instagram.
First of all, can you believe how big he looks?! Louis even seems to have grown from the video Will and Kate posted a few weeks ago of the Cambridge kids clapping for NHS workers.
The photo features Louis finger painting -- along with the finished product.
Here's what the caption read: "Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’ handiwork ahead of his second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share new images of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."
-
But, wait. It gets better!
Breaking the fourth wall of royal life, Will and Kate shared more photos of Prince Louis that answered the collective question people likely had after seeing the first set of photos: How is Louis staying so clean while painting?
In the second photo in this set, we can see that, like every other toddler, Louis smeared the paint all over his adorable face.
"Instagram vs Reality," Will and Kate wrote along these photos. "Thank you for all your lovely messages on Prince Louis’ second birthday! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share new photographs of Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess this April."
-
-
In the last year or so, the Cambridges have gotten a little more casual with their birthday photos.
In July, they shared a sweet pic of Prince George laughing while lying in the grass, wearing a sports jersey. It was adorable and let everyone know that they aren't super stuffy behind closed doors, but let's be honest, that was nothing compared to how real they kept it with Louis' photos.
Who knew we'd ever live to see Kate Middleton posting an "Instagram vs. Reality" photo?! What a time to be alive.
-
There have been a number of reports offering details about how the Cambridges are planning to spend Louis' birthday.
According to a report in Express last week, we learned that Kate had a few surprises up her sleeve for Prince Louis' birthday.
In addition to baking her traditional birthday cake and giving Louis gifts she ordered online, it's believed that Kate was also planning on letting the kids run around outside, arranging a tea party, and having FaceTime call with grandma and grandpa.
-
-
They may be stuck at home like the rest of us right now, but it sounds like Louis will still have a killer birthday.
Between the cake, the gifts, playing with George and Charlotte -- and the art session that was clearly a success -- Louis' second birthday will be one to remember. Happy birthday, little cutie! And serious respect to Kate Middleton and Prince William for not only for letting their toddler finger paint in a button-down shirt, but posting about it too!
Share this Story