10 Royal Beauty Secrets for Glowing Skin

For those who don't know, royal women have lots of money and access to the best beauty products, treatments, and professionals imaginable -- so of course they have beautiful skin. But there's obviously another reason for their glow: Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle (in her new life), and others live much of their lives meeting people, and so being in front of cameras, and looking as good as they can are part of the job.
So how do they do it? Well, it's not all about ringing up thousands of dollars worth of top beauty products or having an assistant book an appointment with the hottest new facialist. At the end of the day, it's all about how they live their lives, the habits they've formed over the years, and the tricks that they've learned from the best in the biz.
We have a lot to learn.
In the quest to get gorgeous, many of us often forget that our faces are more than just a canvas for the latest makeup trend that influencers pelt our news feeds with (we're looking 'atcha, heavy-handed contouring -- go away already!). There's a living organ there that needs lots of love and nurturing to be its best.
We're talking about our skin, of course, which needs certain things. Some can be bought, and some we don't need to spend a penny on. Royal women have nailed the art of taking care of their skin in both ways. They're not afraid to take chances with innovative treatments, or change their products or routines. They rely on both high-end serums and the humblest of beauty tools.
Though they generally don't talk openly about their beauty routines, tips, and tricks -- except for pre-wedding Meghan, who often gave interviews on beauty -- over the years, the info has made its way to fans everywhere. We've looked through and found 10 gems to share with y'all, as well as some products to achieve the results that Kate, Meghan and other royal women have gotten.
Enjoy!
A Little Venom Can Go a Long Way1
The Duchess of Cambridge's rumored facialist once said that the duchess used a very special, and strange ingredient to look her best for her 2011 wedding, which was televised around the world: "nature's Botox" -- aka a bee venom facial -- which gave her face an extra firm look for the big day. The apparently not-so-deadly ingredient is said to control face muscles to tighten and give an overall youthful plumpness.
Bee Venom Moisturizer2
Looking like a queen bee doesn't mean spending hundreds to achieve that newly minted face look -- and it doesn't have to be limited to trips to the facialist. This moisturizer gets great reviews for its New Zealand bee venom, which packs a skin-plumping punch. The formula also includes collagen-stimulating manuka honey, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, and shea butter to give the face extra nourishment.
It's like a giant face hug.
Manuka Lane Bee Venom Face Lift ($20, Amazon)
Face Massage3
Meghan Markle is no slouch when it comes to getting gorgeous skin. Sarah Chapman, her facialist, is known for her a signature treatment that starts with using a cleansing balm. She uses the balm to give a facial massage, which is not exactly gentle, and includes rubbing, pressing, and pinching to increase blood flow, drain lymph nodes, and work away tiredness.
Genius trick!
Cleansing Balm for Face Massage4
With a combination of natural oils -- like macadamia and shea butter -- plus turmeric to fight inflammation, and a host of anti-aging ingredients, this It Cosmetics cleansing balm is a great go-to to slough off the grime and nourish our face at the same time. Plus, if we're doing an at-home facial massage, it glides perfectly along the skin for extra cleansing and toning.
It Bye Bye 3-in-1 Makeup Cleansing Balm ($37, Amazon)
Moisturizing the Lips5
Do we ever see royal women out and about with lips so dry that they look as if they are about to shrivel up and fall off? Nope. That's because they make sure they hydrate and use lip balm with SPF 15. Meghan's favorite has long been Fresh Sugar Advanced Therapy Lip Treatment, and once, Countess Sophie Wessex showed a little girl the contents of her clutch, and out popped Trish McEvoy's Luxe Moisture Balm.
Lip Balm With SPF 206
We know the drill about keeping hydrated: Drink plenty of water -- not tea, or soda, or coffee, but pure water -- a day to help skin cells rejuvenate. But giving lips extra protection is also key, so why not pump up the SPF to 20 to shield them from the sun all the more? We love this lip balm for its sheer tint, just enough to give us a healthy look.
Neutrogena Revitalizing Lip Balm ($7, Amazon)
Getting Plenty of Fresh Air & Exercise7
Kate is incredibly active: She loves play a wide variety of sports including tennis, and clearly loves to run, judging by her calves. One of the benefits of exercise for skin is that it gets the blood flowing and raises body temperature, so the body can get rid of toxins and take in nutrients. Clearly, Kate's wide-ranging outdoors activities have paid off, because her ski looks amazing and healthy.
Facial Steamer8
For days when going out and getting fresh air and exercise are not an option -- or for when we have a non-workout day -- there is another way to get the same benefits those activities offer. A good facial steamer will open up pores to make it easier to wipe away impurities and receive the nutrients from creams and serums that follow. This one even includes four tools to extract blackheads and other undesirables.
Coconbby Zorra Ionic Nano Steamer ($35, Amazon)
Letting Pores Breathe9
Once upon a time, freckles were considered a flaw -- irregularities to be gotten rid off through harsh bleaching creams or hidden under heavy, spackled-on foundation. Pro tip, from the Duchess of Sussex: Let natural features like freckles shine through. Burying them (and those poor pores!) under heavy makeup can clog pores and cause breakouts. That, of course, is the opposite of flawless skin. In fact, she's a big believer in giving pores a rest by skipping foundation altogether, unless it's absolutely necessary.
Light Foundation10
We're with Meghan on this. Wearing a face full of thick liquid makeup all day, every day is so unhealthy, unnecessary, and passé. Better to go with something like this product, which goes on light, and has vitamin C and E. It also contains the proprietary Luminous Light Technology, which gives skin an extra glow.
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Healthy Luminous Makeup ($11, Amazon)
Avoid the Sun11
Queen Elizabeth is in her 90s. No, no one would call her a spring chicken, but look at her. She's aged well. Part of the reason? She's always avoided the sun on her skin. She always wears a hat and usually carries a parasol around when visiting sunny places, especially abroad. She has always spent her summers in decidedly un-sunny Scotland, not in sunny jet-setting hot spots like Saint-Tropez.
Great Sunblock12
Shielding ourselves from the sun is a good idea, but hey, we're hitting the beach, not hiding in the Scottish countryside this summer. Here's a one-two punch at the sun's deadly rays: a duo that protects face and body. This perennial favorite gets amazing reviews online, and though it's meant for sensitive skin, everyone likes it. It's lightweight and goes on clear, but has SPF 46. The version for the face has skin-calming zinc oxide, as well as and vitamin B3, hyaluronic acid, and lactic acid, to improve skin.
Elta MD UV Clear SPF 46 and UV Sport SPF 50 Broad Spectrum Sunscreen ($57, Amazon)
Cut Back on Alcohol13
Princess Diana's makeup artist Mary Greenwell told a magazine in 2014 that the beauty icon had “cut back on drinking so her skin was 100%.” Drinking a lot of alcohol dehydrates us inside and out, and the morning after a booze-fueled night can show up via red, irritated, inflamed, and dry skin. One more reason to cut back on the drinks.
But ya know, not ALL the way.
Facial Mist14
Definitely not all the way. We still love a little something, something from time to time, and a lot of us have had one of those days where we need a little help to get through. All good. Just remember to give skin a bit of a boost with a face mist. This one has ingredients that dermatologists say are crucial to lock in moisture, like glycerin and hyaluronic acid.
Honest Elevated Hydration Mist ($14, Honest)
Never Go Without Moisturizer15
Yes, Queen Elizabeth wears lots of tinted foundation to get that even tone, but despite that, we can still tell that the quality of her skin is quite good. For a nonagenerian, she has quite surprisingly plump cheeks and hydrated skin. How does she do it, despite a daily four-drink habit? Well, Elizabeth Arden has had a royal warrant for 55 years, and the company's product that she's rumored to use is the Eight Hour Cream Skin Protectant, a no nonsense, heavy moisturizer.
Heavy Duty Moisturizer16
This is one bad mama jamma. It's satisfyingly rich but once we massage it in, it becomes lightweight and even enough to wear under makeup with no streaks or blotching. With algae extract and sodium hyaluronate, and a signature enriched mineral water blend, it nourishes and plumps. Bonus: It's free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates, and sulfites.
Bobbi Brown Hydrating Face Cream ($60, Bobbi Brown)
'Face Flannels'17
There is a wide variety of tools and brushes to wash our face with out there, and they purport to get down to the nitty-gritty -- and then get it out. But it seems that Kate prefers to wash away the day in kind of an old-school way. She uses "face flannels", aka terry cotton washcloths, which are as gentle on skin yet effective against dirt. Guess everything old is new again!
Ultra Soft Facial Cloths18
These are extremely fluffy and soft. They're like a mini-massage for our face. Yes, other cloths come in all sorts of pretty colors, but snowy white ones are where it's at, because they let us see every speck of dirt we're wiping off, and that gives us that extra push to cleanse thoroughly on nights when we're so tired and this close to hitting the sheets without washing off our makeup.
Can't have that.
Cotton & Calm Exquisitely Fluffy Cotton Washcloths, Pack of 8 ($11, Amazon)
Taking Vitamins19
Meghan may be a big believer in exercise and clean eating for overall health and beauty benefits, but she also adds supplements to her diet to give her extra help. In an interview with Chalkboard magazine years before becoming royalty, she listed all the supplements she took daily and said why she took them, including B-12 drops. Among other benefits, the vitamin promotes healthy hair, nails, and skin.
Vitamin B-1220
Eating yogurt and fish regularly is a great way to get enough vitamin B-12 naturally. But supplements are a good way of hedging our bets. These drops get stellar reviews on Amazon. They are easy to take, vegan-friendly, and fresh, so they're as effective as possible. Aside from making hair, nails, and skin beautiful, B-12 also boosts metabolism. An all-around winner.
Made In Utah B-12 Liquid Sublingual Drops ($20, Amazon)