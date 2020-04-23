16 Secrets About Kate Middleton & Prince William

Anthony Devlin/Getty Images
For as long as we've followed Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the royal family in general, we feel like they're our BFFs. It feels like we know everything about them and their adorable kids -- Charlotte, George, and Louis -- but there are also plenty of secrets about this royal couple that we definitely don't know ... and that applies to a lot of royals fans out there. These two crazy kids have been together so long that there are bound to be plenty of things that we don't know about them, and over the years, some of them have even come out in the media, helping us see the more human side to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
Members of the royal family have always been surrounded by a bit of mystery. It's not like they use social media casually like many other celebrities do, and their interviews are pretty limited. Tidbits of their personal lives do come out here and there, but there's a lot that they hold back on. And of course, they totally deserve their privacy ... but that doesn't mean we're not curious about their real lives when the cameras aren't around!
Here are all the little known facts that fans may not have known about William, Kate, and their marriage and relationship in general. With nearly 20 years as a couple under their belt, a lot has happened that we may never know about, but these secrets and reports that have come out are a good place to start. And who knows? Maybe they'll tell all someday, and we'll finally have the whole story.
But 'til that day comes, this is what we're working with.
Their Zoom Screen Name Is Really Obvious1
Recently, Will and Kate have been doing a lot of appearances via Zoom chat (haven't we all?), and now, we know the screen name they use for the service. As royal expert Omid Scobie shared on The HeirPod Podcast, it's DOC -- which stands for Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. Uh, that's really easy, actually, though it's likely not the one they'd use for their personal chats.
Why didn't we guess that earlier?!
William Was Happier About His Split From Kate Than We Thought2
Basically, all royals fans already know that before they were engaged, Kate and Will briefly split up ... but what we didn't know is that Will was supposedly a whole lot happier about his freedom than we originally thought. According to an insider (via Parade), Will was seen jumping on a table after their split, yelling, "I'm free!" We've never seen Will act like that before, so it must have been pretty wild to witness.
Kate Was Once a Waitress3
Most college kids have at least a part-time job while they're in school, and Kate was no exception to that rule! As she told Mary Berry on A Berry Royal Christmas last year, she worked as a waitress before she and Will started dating, and at the time, they were both dating other people. But as we all know now, they were ultimately destined to be together and live happily ever after.
They Made a Secret Marriage Pact4
According to what royal expert Katie Nicholl wrote in her book, Kate: The Future Queen, back in 2007 (after they got back together), they made a pact to get married... and that pact certainly came true.
"For the very first time, they talked seriously about marriage, and with the ocean before them and beneath the night sky, they made a pact to marry," Nicholl wrote of a trip they took to the Seychelles, via Heart. "[They wanted to] take the pressure off and just promise we'll end up together."
Kate's "Something Blue" Was Secretly Attached to Her Wedding Dress5
When Kate and Will got married, she wanted to follow the tradition of wearing "something old, something new, something borrowed, and something blue." And for her something blue, she had a blue ribbon sewn into her dress, according to BBC. We may not have known it was there, but Kate did, and that's all that matters -- and the tradition definitely seems to have brought her luck ever since.
They Love TV Like the Rest of Us6
In a 2017 interview with BBC's Radio 1, Will revealed that after the kids go to bed, he and Kate love to watch TV together -- usually shows they wouldn't want the kids to watch with them -- zooming through full seasons at a time.
"We're both quite keen on boxsets. When we get time in the evening," Will said at the time. "We've watched Homeland, we're big fans. We've watched Game of Thrones."
Royals: They're just like us!
Kate Actually Holds Three Titles7
We know that Kate's the Duchess of Cambridge (duh!), but she also has two other titles -- even if we don't hear them being used as much -- and they apply when she's in different parts of the UK. When Kate's in Scotland, she's known as the Countess of Strathearn, and when she's in Northern Ireland, she's Lady Carrickfergus. That's a little confusing, but hopefully Kate's got it down by now.
Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring8
It's not because he's not committed to Kate -- it's just not his thing, as palace reps told The Daily Mail in 2011. That's totally understandable, as long as Kate's okay with it, too! "It was something the couple discussed but Prince William isn’t one for jewelry -- he doesn’t even wear a signet ring -- and decided he didn't want to," palace aides said at the time.
"It really is just down to personal preference."
Kate Did Her Own Wedding Makeup9
We'd totally assume that Kate would have a professional on hand to do her makeup on the big day, but no -- she can take responsibility for how good she looked herself. As People reported at the time, Kate took makeup lessons for a few weeks before the big day with artist Arabella Preston, and by the time her wedding day came around, she felt confident enough to do her face herself.
And of course, she looked beautiful.
They Once Did Their Own Grocery Shopping10
In the early days of their marriage, Kate and Will lived in Wales while he was still in the military, and back then, things were so low key that they actually did their own grocery shopping every week. According to People foreign correspondent Simon Perry, they were frequently seen at Tesco -- and they had even been seen grabbing food and drinks at a nearby pubs. Things have changed for them a lot since then!
William is the Most Educated Member of the Family11
Although we'd say that Will comes from a pretty smart family, he's technically the most educated royal. When he graduated from college in 2005, Will achieved the highest amount of education of anyone in his family, celebrating his master's degree from St. Andrews University, the same place where he and Kate met and fell in love. Pretty impressive -- and maybe his kids will end up surpassing him!
Kate Had a Career Before Becoming Royal12
While she and Will were dating but before they got married, Kate had a career in the fashion industry. In 2006, Kate worked as an accessory buyer for a brand called Jigsaw, and apparently, she really impressed her boss.
"I have to say I was so impressed by her," the brand's founder, Belle Robinson, told The Evening Standard in 2008. "She sat in the kitchen at lunchtime and chatted with everyone from the van drivers to the accounts girls. She wasn't precious."
They Don't Show PDA For a Reason13
Kate and Will have been rumored to have issues in their marriage based on awkward moments we've seen in photos, but in reality, there's a reason for their lack of PDA in public -- it's against royal etiquette, and they'd prefer it be something people don't talk about.
"The couple, unlike Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, do make a point to keep the PDA to a minimum in public events because they are the future King and Queen," a royal source told Entertainment Tonight in 2019.
-
Those Zoom meetings we were talking about earlier? Yep, it sounds like that's becoming their mode of communication of choice. According to Tina Daheley, who interviewed Will and Kate for the BBC in April 2020, they're loving the chance to express themselves on video.
"You don't have to faff about with all the other stuff and only having a set amount of time and having to go somewhere and meet loads of people...They like that you can have an in-depth one-on-one conversation with people," she said, via Evening Standard.
Kate Has Had One Fashion Shoot15
Kate Middleton is not one to pose for magazines at all, but she did make an exception in 2016, when British Vogue celebrated its 100 year anniversary. She posed for a 10-page spread in the magazine, and of course, she looked fabulous. It was definitely worth checking out Kate's spread, even though she didn't do an interview for the occasion. So far, it's been the only time she's posed for a magazine like this in her royal career.
The Queen Wasn't the First to Find Out About Their Engagement16
According to what Katie Nicholl has told Vanity Fair, bizarrely enough, the parents of one of Will's ex-girlfriends was actually the first to find out that he and Kate were engaged (they'd been living at their house for the time being). That means that the queen wasn't the first to be informed, and she found out later on. No word on whether she was upset that they didn't tell her first or not, though.