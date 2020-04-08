Kate Middleton & Prince William Surprise Journalist With How Normal They Are

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
Nicole Pomarico
Celebrities

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

We feel like we know Kate Middleton and Prince William after following along with them for so long, but what are they really like in person? A lot less intimidating than they might seem! Someone who recently interviewed them for BBC shared that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are surprisingly normal after she had the chance to chat with them for a while -- and we didn't expect anything less! 

  • After the BBC's Tina Daheley interviewed Kate and Will, she shared that it's easy to forget they're royals. 

    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Of course, given what's going on in the world, Daheley didn't get to meet up with Will and Kate in person -- instead, theirs was the first video interview to take place between members of the royal family and the media, and it sounds like it went incredibly well. 

    "The thing that always strikes me is how normal they are," Daheley said after the interview, according to Express. "It did feel like I was just having a chat with people."

  • It seems like the actual interview conducted by Daheley went really well. 

    As usual, Will and Kate looked adorable, and more down-to-earth than ever, given that Kate likely styled her own hair and did her own makeup for their appearance. They talked to the network about mental health and took the opportunity to once again sing the praises of the way the NHS has been working extra hard these days. Looks like Daheley really benefited from the couple being in their own element! 

  • These two have been all about the video chatting lately. 

    In honor of Easter, Will and Kate hopped on a call to talk with teachers in the UK who are still working so that they can be there for children from vulnerable backgrounds, and yes, it seemed like they were normal as can be on that call, too -- especially since they were talking about how Will tends to hog all the Easter chocolate

    Husbands, right? 

  • We're not surprised at all to hear that Kate and Will are "normal." 

    Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

    Let's not forget that Kate grew up outside of royal life and has had to acclimate to the surroundings and traditions that William grew up with, so we're sure she's brought out a little bit of that normalcy in him. And at the same time, they've always seemed super kind and have never let the royal thing get to their heads, which is important. 

    They say people should never meet their heroes, but we're glad to hear that these two do not disappoint. 

  • Can we have more behind-the-scenes input like this, please?

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

    We're dying to know more about what Kate and Will are really like, especially since the chances of most of us ever getting to interact with them personally is close to nil. 

    And while we're at it, can we talk about what Meghan and Harry are like in real life, too? We have so many questions about the royal family in general that we may never have answered. And this is why they need their own reality show for sure! 

royals kate middleton

