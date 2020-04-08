Kate Middleton & Prince William Surprise Journalist With How Normal They Are

OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images
We feel like we know Kate Middleton and Prince William after following along with them for so long, but what are they really like in person? A lot less intimidating than they might seem! Someone who recently interviewed them for BBC shared that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are surprisingly normal after she had the chance to chat with them for a while -- and we didn't expect anything less!
After the BBC's Tina Daheley interviewed Kate and Will, she shared that it's easy to forget they're royals.
It seems like the actual interview conducted by Daheley went really well.
As usual, Will and Kate looked adorable, and more down-to-earth than ever, given that Kate likely styled her own hair and did her own makeup for their appearance. They talked to the network about mental health and took the opportunity to once again sing the praises of the way the NHS has been working extra hard these days. Looks like Daheley really benefited from the couple being in their own element!
These two have been all about the video chatting lately.
In honor of Easter, Will and Kate hopped on a call to talk with teachers in the UK who are still working so that they can be there for children from vulnerable backgrounds, and yes, it seemed like they were normal as can be on that call, too -- especially since they were talking about how Will tends to hog all the Easter chocolate.
Husbands, right?
We're not surprised at all to hear that Kate and Will are "normal."
Can we have more behind-the-scenes input like this, please?
