Kate Middleton & Prince William Surprise Journalist With How Normal They Are

After the BBC's Tina Daheley interviewed Kate and Will, she shared that it's easy to forget they're royals.

Of course, given what's going on in the world, Daheley didn't get to meet up with Will and Kate in person -- instead, theirs was the first video interview to take place between members of the royal family and the media, and it sounds like it went incredibly well.

"The thing that always strikes me is how normal they are," Daheley said after the interview, according to Express. "It did feel like I was just having a chat with people."