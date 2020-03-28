Duggar Family Defies Health Recommendation by Going to Church

We've always known how important faith is to the Duggar family, but it sounds like they may have put themselves at risk to worship. Recently, it seems that various Duggars were seen at a church event even though people all over the country are being encouraged to stay home right now for everyone's health and safety. Uh oh ...
According to a Facebook post from a Duggar fan site, they were spotted at a church on Sunday.
It seems Josh Duggar and his family, the Caldwell family (including Joseph and Kendra), and Jason Duggar, among others, got together to attend a church service in person when many people are simply watching livestreams from the safety of their own homes.
This definitely seems a bit dangerous, because we'd truly hate to see anyone sick ... but clearly, they felt fine about it.
Plenty of fans are upset with their decision.
As far as what they've posted themselves, it has appeared they've mostly been staying home.
Most of their recent Instagram posts include what the family has been up to at home, with all the photos clearly showing the house in Arkansas that fans of Counting On and 19 Kids & Counting are so familiar with, such as this pic of Jim Bob and Michelle celebrating Jason's 20th birthday.
But if they're getting backlash for leaving the house, we're not surprised they're not advertising that they've done it themselves ...
Just a month ago, the family was acknowledging what a tough time this was.
In an Instagram caption, they wrote:
"We know that this Coronavirus situation is unprecedented. Beyond the health threat, there are so many unknown economic and societal impacts this virus is making worldwide. The one thing we do know is that even in the darkest days and in the most challenging times, we can put our trust and hope in God. Let's all pray for one another, for our leaders, for our healthcare workers, and especially for our elderly."
It sounded like they were taking it seriously -- so what happened?
Meanwhile, it seems the adult Duggar daughters have been staying put.
Jill has been social distancing, and it appears Jessa and her crew have been staying home, too -- and hopefully, that's what they'll keep doing, despite the rest of their family's plans.
We just hope everyone in the Duggar family (and their community) can stay as safe as they can right now. It would be terrible if any of them were to get sick, and it definitely seems as if they have plenty of entertainment at home!
