Royal Fans Aren't Buying Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Birthday Call to the Queen

Samir Hussein/Getty Images
Well, this is certainly cute. Depending on who you ask. Being that Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and little Archie rang her up to wish her a happy day. According to sources, Harry, Meghan, and Archie video chatted with the monarch, and, we're assuming, made her day, because #Archie. However, some people smell something fishy amidst the Sussexes' birthday call.
-
Before we get into it, let's back up a bit.
Early on Tuesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted a photo and message on Instagram, wishing the queen a happy birthday. And, not surprising in the least, people began wondering why the Sussexes didn't post anything on their Instagram account for the queen -- despite, you know, the account being defunct.
-
Thennnnnn Harry and Meghan's supposed "favorite journalist" posted about how they DID call the queen.
Omid Scobie, who contributes to Harper's Bazaar, ABC, and Good Morning America, posted a message, that some interpreted as a means to silence the haters, about how Harry and Meghan had contact with the queen. A message that also can be interpreted as a way to say: See? There are no hard feelings between Harry and Meghan and the rest of the family.
-
-
A report in the 'Daily Mail' claims Harry and Meghan personally made sure word got out about the call.
"The privacy obsessed couple were so keen to tell the world about the afternoon chat that they instructed their spokesman to email a selection of hand-picked publications to share the news shortly afterwards," the article read. "It comes after the pair were forced to suspend their own Sussex Royal website and Instagram page after quitting royal duties."
-
And the plot thickens! The article also claims that Harry and Meghan's "decision" to make things public was against the wishes of the royal family.
"Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her ‘low-key’ birthday should be private," the article stated.
Hmmm ... did they "rush to make the news public"? We'll never know, but that said, it is a little strange that a "private call" became public news.
-
-
We'll never know if Harry and Meghan did in fact leak the info, but even if they did, we can't fault them too much.
Share this Story