Royal Fans Aren't Buying Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Birthday Call to the Queen

And the plot thickens! The article also claims that Harry and Meghan's "decision" to make things public was against the wishes of the royal family.

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Apr 15, 2019 at 6:51am PDT

"Harry and Meghan’s rush to make the news public was at odds with the wishes of Buckingham Palace, which had expressly stated that details of any calls between the Queen and her family on the occasion of her ‘low-key’ birthday should be private," the article stated.

Hmmm ... did they "rush to make the news public"? We'll never know, but that said, it is a little strange that a "private call" became public news.