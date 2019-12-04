Kate Middleton's Mom Is Under Fire for Bad Business Practices

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Celebrities

kate middleton
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton may, more or less, be immune to criticism, but her parents are not -- specifically, her mother, Carole Middleton. Recently, Kate's parents came under fire for running what many feel are shoddy business practices right now. Apparently, Kate's parents' business, Party Pieces, has been dropping the ball left and right lately -- and customers aren't happy. 

  • Taking the opportunity to unpack their feelings, customers took to social media to express their disappointment with Kate's mum's business. 

    carole middleton
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    On the Party Pieces Instagram account, one mom detailed her "shambolic" experience with the company. 

    "Shambolic experience," she wrote. "Please save yourself the trouble and order elsewhere. We ordered a personalized banner for our son's birthday weeks ago and still haven't received it. Instead we received another customer's order who lives three hours away and has also had issues with this company. When both the customer whose items I received and I complained, we were promised that new items would be sent out and with us the next day. Neither of us received our orders."

    • Advertisement

  • While that certainly sound like a good experience, let's not forget the world is going through a time right now. 

    kate middleton, carole middleton, princess charlotte
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Here's the problem, though, Party Pieces, which has been in business for 30 years, has claimed to customers that they're "open for business and orders are continuing to be dispatched."

    Not the case, say some -- actually a lot --  of angry customers

    "I made an order on Wednesday last week but have heard nothing since," one woman wrote 

    Another said: "I have tried to email but no reply. It's my daughters birthday on Friday so I'd really like to know if I'm likely to have the party supplies I ordered. Thanks."

    And finally, one wrote: "I paid extra for a faster delivery. Pls can you update me as I'm unable to get hold of you by phone. His birthday is tomorrow. So despite being promised yesterday it would arrive today I am now putting my little boy to bed on his birthday without a single item arriving to decorate the house. Really not the service I expected from your company."

    Yikes!

  • Kate's parents' company claimed on social media that they dealt with these issues "privately," but followers are saying that's not the case. 

    carole middleton, michael middleton
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    After a number of complaints on their Instagram page, Party Pieces finally said: "Due to the social distancing measures we are adopting in our warehouse, we have adjusted delivery time-frames. We understand how difficult it will be to celebrate these special occasions for loved ones right now but we can hopefully provide a little sparkle of happiness for families who are able to celebrate safely at home."

    Amen to that. While it certainly would be a bummer not to have decorations for a special birthday, everyone needs a little slack right now. 

  • Here's the thing, though: This isn't the first time Kate's parents' business has been criticized.

    carole middleton, pippa middleton
    Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    According to the Daily Mail, Party Pieces was seriously poorly-reviewed last year, getting an overall rating of 2.1 on a customer ranking site. Ouch! That said, it's unknown exactly how much Carole and Michael Middleton are still involved with their company. We know they're not completely out of it, but it's doubtful they're as invested as they were years ago. 

  • Everyone has a little less patience than usual these days, so hopefully Carole is taking everything with a grain of salt. 

    More important than getting decorations out is keeping employees and warehouse workers as safe as possible during this time. Also, let's be honest here, people may get a little more joy out of railing on the Middletons' company because they're the parents of the future Queen of England

royals kate middleton

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement