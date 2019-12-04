Kate Middleton's Mom Is Under Fire for Bad Business Practices

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Kate Middleton may, more or less, be immune to criticism, but her parents are not -- specifically, her mother, Carole Middleton. Recently, Kate's parents came under fire for running what many feel are shoddy business practices right now. Apparently, Kate's parents' business, Party Pieces, has been dropping the ball left and right lately -- and customers aren't happy.
Taking the opportunity to unpack their feelings, customers took to social media to express their disappointment with Kate's mum's business.
While that certainly sound like a good experience, let's not forget the world is going through a time right now.
Kate's parents' company claimed on social media that they dealt with these issues "privately," but followers are saying that's not the case.
Here's the thing, though: This isn't the first time Kate's parents' business has been criticized.
Everyone has a little less patience than usual these days, so hopefully Carole is taking everything with a grain of salt.
More important than getting decorations out is keeping employees and warehouse workers as safe as possible during this time. Also, let's be honest here, people may get a little more joy out of railing on the Middletons' company because they're the parents of the future Queen of England.
