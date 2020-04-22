Prince Harry May Never Be Happy Living in LA

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images
Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be all settled into their new home in California by now, is there a chance that it's not going to bring them the happiness they originally thought it would? A source close to the couple seems to think that Harry will never be happy in LA, which could definitely be bad news, considering all the changes they had to make in their lives to make that move happen.
-
Supposedly, Harry's chances of loving life in California are "very small."
-
So why did Harry move to LA in the first place? All to make Meghan happy.
-
-
What it really comes down to, though, is that Harry may not be able to find much for him personally in LA.
-
Harry will probably be in for a tough battle against paparazzi.
-
-
Whatever the future holds, maybe Harry will find a way to be happy.
Share this Story