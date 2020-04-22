Prince Harry May Never Be Happy Living in LA

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should be all settled into their new home in California by now, is there a chance that it's not going to bring them the happiness they originally thought it would? A source close to the couple seems to think that Harry will never be happy in LA, which could definitely be bad news, considering all the changes they had to make in their lives to make that move happen. 

  Supposedly, Harry's chances of loving life in California are "very small." 

    Prince Harry
    Chris Jackson/Getty Images

    Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, recently talked to Newsweek and shared that in her opinion, this may have been the wrong move for Harry, especially since he doesn't seem to have much of an interest in being a celebrity. 

    "They've swapped royalty for celebrity. Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity," Levin said. "This was after he met Meghan but before they married. He explained the difference, that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there but if you're a royal you're on duty 24/7." 

  So why did Harry move to LA in the first place? All to make Meghan happy. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

    Levin went on to say that Harry is willing to do whatever it takes to make his wife happy -- especially if it can prevent her from meeting a fate similar to his mother, Princess Diana.

    "Harry's number one priority is to make Meghan happy and he'll do everything he can because he feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother," Levin added. "Of course, no 12-year-old could do that, but he does feel guilty ... It stayed with him, so he's determined to make Meghan happy. I think he adores Meghan, he thinks she's absolutely wonderful."

  What it really comes down to, though, is that Harry may not be able to find much for him personally in LA.

    Prince Harry
    Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

    "But what's in it for him there? He's a marvelous people person and was marvelous in the military," Levin said. "He's got a few charities he can ring up. But he's left his country, he's left his family, he's lost all his military connections."

    And being that there have been so many rumors that Harry and his family's relationship are on rocky ground, we have a feeling he isn't relying on them that much these days, which wouldn't help when he's feeling homesick

  Harry will probably be in for a tough battle against paparazzi. 

    Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

    Host of the Paparazzi Podcast, Mark Karloff, also spoke to Newsweek, and mentioned that Harry and Meghan are likely in for a rough beginning since they're so new to the US. 

    "When the heat is on they could get chased," Karloff said. "As time goes on it will probably die down in the US unless they're doing something really interesting. It will take months or a year ... They need to tighten up their security but also embrace the photographers and control them." 

    There are UK laws that could protect them from being photographed, but it doesn't save them from everything... and it's probably very likely that they will get chased.

  Whatever the future holds, maybe Harry will find a way to be happy. 

    Prince Harry
    Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

    LA might not be his ideal scene, but it might end up being a better environment for him to be in than the UK, which was clearly becoming toxic for him and Meghan both. And if that happiness never comes? Well, they can always move again. That's the beauty of their new non-royal status -- they finally have the freedom to do what's best for them as a family, wherever that may take them. 

