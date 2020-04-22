Prince Harry May Never Be Happy Living in LA

Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, recently talked to Newsweek and shared that in her opinion, this may have been the wrong move for Harry, especially since he doesn't seem to have much of an interest in being a celebrity.

"They've swapped royalty for celebrity. Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity," Levin said. "This was after he met Meghan but before they married. He explained the difference, that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there but if you're a royal you're on duty 24/7."