Critics Demand Harry & Meghan Pay Back Millions in Taxpayer Money Used for Renovation



Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country at Frogmore Cottage. After moving into Frogmore, Harry and Meghan renovated the stately digs to make it more modern and family-friendly, but a few months later, they decided to leave the royal family altogether, and in their zeal to exit, they promised British taxpayers they would pay them back the $3 million they used of their money to pay for their renovations.

And now, months later, taxpayers want to know where their dang money is.