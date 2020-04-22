Critics Demand Harry & Meghan Pay Back Millions in Taxpayer Money Used for Renovation

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Nicole Fabian-Weber
Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images

Once upon a time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country at Frogmore Cottage. After moving into Frogmore, Harry and Meghan renovated the stately digs to make it more modern and family-friendly, but a few months later, they decided to leave the royal family altogether, and in their zeal to exit, they promised British taxpayers they would pay them back the $3 million they used of their money to pay for their renovations. 

And now, months later, taxpayers want to know where their dang money is. 

  • When Harry and Meghan decided to move to Frogmore, they took money from the publicly funded Sovereign Grant.

    Using the hefty sum of money, Harry and Meghan went ahead and fixed up their home on Windsor Estate in Berkshire -- understandable! They wanted a little more privacy and decided to make the home more appropriate for little Archie, who was on the way at the time. 

    But then, when they renounced their royal titles, they informed the British public in January that they were planning on paying the money back, even though it was still going to be their UK home. 

    And still, no reimbursement from Harry and Meghan

  • Now, a British taxpayer group is calling for the Sussexes to pay them back. 

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    According to the Daily Mail, the Taxpayers' Alliance wants Harry and Meghan pay them back "with transparency." Uh, OK?

    A spokesperson for the group told the Daily Mail

    "Taxpayers would welcome the news of the Sussexes returning the funds used to renovate Frogmore Cottage to the public purse. The royals are granted public money in accordance with their duties. Given Harry and Meghan have chosen to forfeit those duties and live abroad as private citizens, it is only right that they now seek to cover the costs themselves."

  • Another representative added that it's not just Frogmore for which the British people should be paid back.

    prince harry, meghan markle
    Samir Hussein/Getty Images

    Graham Smith, who's from Republic, a conservative, anti-monarch group, said "They need to pay the full amount back as soon as possible and with transparency about when that's done and how. They also need to be paying for their security and thinking about repaying the cost of their wedding."

    The wedding, too?! But didn't the wedding generate a ton of money for Great Britain?!

  • There's a lot happening right now -- we're pretty sure Harry and Meghan will pay the money back if they said they would.

    meghan markle
    Pool/Getty Images

    Since Harry and Meghan left the royal family, people have been very concerned with their finances. In addition to wanting the money for Frogmore Cottage back, both British and US residents have been demanding to know where the money for the Sussexes' US security is going to come from.

    (Spoiler alert: Prince Charles.)

  • Harry and Meghan have been under a lot of scrutiny lately. 

    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
    Pool/Getty Images

    Not long before taxpayers started rallying for their money, Harry was criticized for a comment he recently made about the global health situation. 

    During an interview with the Declassifed podcast, Harry said that things are probably "better than we are led to believe through ­certain corners of the media."

    The comment angered many, and an antibody testing expert, Professor Karol Sikora, clapped back, saying: "What are his qualifications for making these comments -- other than deserting his country in its hour of need?"

    Yikes!

    Hopefully, people will back off of the Sussexes at some point, because seriously, these two can't catch a break. Hang in there, Harry and Meghan. 

