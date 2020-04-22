Critics Demand Harry & Meghan Pay Back Millions in Taxpayer Money Used for Renovation

Daniel Leal-Olivas/Getty Images
Once upon a time, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fled Kensington Palace for a quieter life in the country at Frogmore Cottage. After moving into Frogmore, Harry and Meghan renovated the stately digs to make it more modern and family-friendly, but a few months later, they decided to leave the royal family altogether, and in their zeal to exit, they promised British taxpayers they would pay them back the $3 million they used of their money to pay for their renovations.
And now, months later, taxpayers want to know where their dang money is.
When Harry and Meghan decided to move to Frogmore, they took money from the publicly funded Sovereign Grant.
Using the hefty sum of money, Harry and Meghan went ahead and fixed up their home on Windsor Estate in Berkshire -- understandable! They wanted a little more privacy and decided to make the home more appropriate for little Archie, who was on the way at the time.
But then, when they renounced their royal titles, they informed the British public in January that they were planning on paying the money back, even though it was still going to be their UK home.
And still, no reimbursement from Harry and Meghan.
Now, a British taxpayer group is calling for the Sussexes to pay them back.
Another representative added that it's not just Frogmore for which the British people should be paid back.
There's a lot happening right now -- we're pretty sure Harry and Meghan will pay the money back if they said they would.
Harry and Meghan have been under a lot of scrutiny lately.
