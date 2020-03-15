'Little People, Big World' Fans Call for Amy Roloff To Get Spin-Off Amid Drama With Matt

"Woohoo! New episode @TLC Little people BIG World, Tuesday. It's exciting," Amy Roloff teased. "The story of when ♥️ Chris proposes to me ... Woohoo. And more about Zach Tori Jackson, soon to be baby Lilah and Matt and Caryn. I hope you’ll be watching and have fun while we continue to do ‘staying in’. Thank you so much everyone."

Though Chris Marek proposed to Amy in September, it's great to see how it all went down -- and all of the emotions that came with the territory.