15 Signs Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Finances Might Be in Trouble

We're not even halfway through 2020 yet, and it's already been a big year for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They've finally wrapped up their duties as senior royals, just a couple of months after announcing that they were stepping down. Harry and Meghan lived in Canada before ultimately deciding to move over to the United States and settle into a home in California for what appears to be the long haul. But in the midst of all this change, there have been constant rumors that these two are struggling financially, and as these reports stack up, it seems more likely than not that their finances could be in major trouble.
It's expensive to be technically royal without actually living the royal life, and with the couple's big dreams for the future, we can practically see the bills piling up already.
Read on for all the signs that Meghan and Harry's finances aren't quite where they'd like them to be. Of course, we have no way of knowing what their situation is for sure (it's not like anyone has access to their actual bank account), but it would certainly make sense if they hit a bit of a financial rough patch between their move, major lifestyle change, and suddenly having to budget for things once covered by virtue of being part of the royal family.
No matter what's currently going on with them, though, we have faith that Meghan and Harry will make it work. We've seen what they can accomplish, and it's a lot. Archie's in good hands with these two, and we know they'll make it all happen!
Losing Income1
While Meghan and Harry were working as senior royals full time, that was their job -- and with that job came their income. Leaving that job is like leaving any other; when they're no longer doing their duties, they're no longer making any money. Regardless of how their finances looked before, that has to hurt, and that also has to mean that they need to find a way to replace that income.
Dealing With a Huge Debt2
Upon leaving the royal family, Meghan and Harry also promised to repay the renovations that were done to Frogmore Cottage to turn the place into a home for them and their family. It only makes sense, considering the money originally came from taxpayers, even though the couple does plan on using it as their home base any time they're in the United Kingdom. The problem? Those renovations came to a total of a cool $3 million, which is a lot to have hanging over their heads.
Reportedly Struggling To Pay Off Renovations3
According to what a source close to the royals told the National Enquirer, now that they're officially free of their royal obligations, Meghan and Harry have reportedly realized that they could struggle to pay those renovations back.
"This debt is a blow to their ambitious plan to become freewheeling billionaires in the world," the insider said. "Meghan is terrified that her dreams of being a Hollywood queen will be destroyed by this financial nightmare and she is insisting that Harry make a move and resolve the crisis."
Harry Might Have Trouble Finding a Job4
In the same report, the source claimed that Harry's struggling to find employment because of his lack of real-world work experience.
"The big problem is that Harry has no marketable skills, has never had a real job," they said. "He does not have a university degree nor does he know a second language. He only has military training."
Fortunately, he does have a rep for being Prince Harry, so maybe that'll help him out?
They Could Have To Delay Their Foundation Start Date5
Royal expert Omid Scobie told The HeirPod podcast that he believes Meghan and Harry may have to stick a pin in their Archewell organization because starting a foundation like that takes capital, and that's something they may not have these days.
He said:
"I think that is why they didn't go down the route of starting a foundation because they don't have an unlimited fund behind them to start that. They would have had to fundraise alongside raising their own money as well. They have spent the last few years not earning a living. As a royal, your expenses are covered but you don't earn a salary. It will be very tough for them especially in the few months ahead."
Costly Expenses6
On the podcast, Scobie also added that Meghan and Harry now have to pay for their own security, which comes at a very hefty cost -- and this could mean that they need to adjust their lifestyle as they know it in order to accommodate or find some other way to bring in a lot of cash.
"For Harry and Meghan, on top of the difficulties they have had with the press, there has been this underlying issue of who pays for security moving forward," he said. "It is something the couple were very conscious of -- that from March 31st it would have to be done by themselves. They didn't want to leave themselves open to further attacks."
Prince Charles Could End Up Footing Their Bills7
Because security is so expensive, Meghan and Harry are reportedly unable to afford it ... and that leaves Prince Charles to foot the bill. A source recently told the Daily Mail that Harry's father will be paying for their security so the couple can be protected 24 hours a day, which could end up running him about $2.5 million per year.
"Charles has agreed to pay a ‘private contribution’ to the Sussexes," the source said. "It will not be revealed how much and what that is used for, but it is believed to be around £2 million [under $2.5 million].”
Prince WIlliam & Kate Middleton May Also Be Helping8
Eventually, Prince William will inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, a fund that pays for the charitable activities of most of the royal family, and he will be allowed to direct some of the funds back to Meghan and Harry -- even if that's not the way it's being done right now.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties but they are still part of the family," an inside source told New Idea. "They are giving up a significant source of income and it’s expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidize their lifestyles. When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it’s likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it."
Reportedly Considering a Tell-All9
If Meghan and Harry need to find money fast, a good way to do it would be a tell-all interview, and it sounds like an opportunity may already be lined up. As the Daily Star reported, they've been reportedly offered $1 million for a tell-all, potentially hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Although this could certainly be even more damaging to their relationships with Harry's family members, it would also solve some of their money issues.
Losing Sussex Royal Branding10
When Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping down from the royal family, Queen Elizabeth decided that they'd no longer be able to use their Sussex Royal branding, and sure enough, they've said goodbye to their Instagram account, which had millions of followers. Surely, rebuilding a following like that is going to cost a lot of money, which may be money they don't have right now.
Paying for the California Life11
We all know all about this one -- Meghan and Harry moving to the US, that is. They're settled in a new home in Malibu, which couldn't have been a cheap purchase, and California isn't exactly known for its low cost of living, either. Surely the process of hopping from the UK to Canada to the US hasn't been a cheap one, and this part of their transition could very well have been the most expensive.
They're Trying To Drum Up Extra Work12
Going as far back as last year's London premiere of The Lion King, Harry has been putting in a good word for Meghan, putting out feelers for work. Fortunately, she did end up partnering up with Disney to narrate their Elephants nature documentary, but we definitely have to wonder if Harry's putting in so much effort to find new sources of income because it's something they desperately need.
Needing New Staff13
When Meghan and Harry left their jobs as senior royals, they also had to let their staff go who worked out of their Buckingham Palace office. It's definitely a bummer, but it also means that they'll need to hire new people at some point -- especially if they want to get their foundation, Archewell, off the ground. That money has to come from somewhere, and paying salaries definitely won't be cheap.
Expensive Lifestyle14
The quality of life that Meghan and Harry are used to is a lot more luxe than the way most of us live our lives -- they were royal, after all. Even though they've committed to doing things such as taking commercial planes when they travel, they're either going to have to find a way to fund that lifestyle or seriously cut back ... and neither option could be an ideal one for the couple. They'll have to figure something out, though.
They Have a Long Road Ahead15
Though Harry and Meghan must certainly be making a plan for the year ahead (and beyond) privately, it definitely appears it's going to be an uphill battle for them financially -- and likely even personally. But this still seems like the best choice they could have made for their family and for their happiness, so hopefully, they'll find a way to make it all work. After all, this is Harry and Meghan we're talking about, and we don't doubt they'll land on their feet.