Prince Harry Is Reportedly Eager for Meghan & Kate to End Their Feud

The feud rumors between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been real over the past couple of years, and apparently, there's no one who's been quite as upset about the situation as Prince Harry. Reportedly, Harry begged the Duchess of Sussex to end her feud with the Duchess of Cambridge recently, and it sounds like they may actually be able to patch things up, even though they're living on different continents these days.

  • A source close to the royals is saying the current state of the world is making the royal family rethink some things. 

    According to the report from the April 2020 print issue of In Touch Weekly, Meghan has issued an apology to Kate for all the drama that's gone down between them since she and Harry first got together.

    “Being in isolation has forced Meghan to have a new perspective about everything, including her feud with Kate … Meghan is determined to make up for her mistakes -- and she’s starting by saying sorry to Kate about everything that’s happened,” the insider said. “She feels terrible about everything that went down and how the competition between them spiraled to the point of no return. But, she’s taking full responsibility for her part.”

  • Supposedly, Harry and William are also reconciling at the same time. 

    Reportedly, the fact that Harry is trying to mend fences with his brother has made him feel like it's important that Meghan and Kate do the same, so now, their relationship might be on the way to being better than ever. 

    Leave it to major changes happening in the world (and a whole lot of staying home) to make people want to repair things with their families. Hey, no matter what the reason, this could be a positive step for all of them.

  • But we also have to take this report with a grain of salt. 

    None of this -- not even the fact that Meghan and Kate were feuding to begin with -- has ever been confirmed by any of the royals themselves, save for that time that Harry admitted that he and William were on "different paths" in life and didn't have as much in common as they once did. 

    Also, another report from In Touch also claimed that Kate's currently pregnant with another girl, which also hasn't been confirmed, so like we said ... grain of salt. 

  • It's not crazy to think that living so far away from family would give everyone some space to think, though.

    Sometimes, a little space is exactly what's needed to mend fences in a family, and we'd say with Kate and Will living in the UK and Harry and Meghan living in the US, space is what they got.

    Plus, there have also been reports that Kate misses Harry and the close bond they had with each other before he and Meghan were married, so there's a good chance she'd be eager to repair things with the couple, too. 

  • Hopefully, this is a sign they're taking positive steps. 

    Who knows when the next time the royals will get together will be, but maybe it'll be less awkward than seeing them avoid each other at Commonwealth Day in March ... maybe.

    Besides, Kate and Meghan are two powerful women, and if they combined those powers, they'd totally be unstoppable. Maybe, if they have been feuding, it's about time they realized they should be on each other's side.

