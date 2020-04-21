Prince Harry Is Reportedly Eager for Meghan & Kate to End Their Feud

A source close to the royals is saying the current state of the world is making the royal family rethink some things.

According to the report from the April 2020 print issue of In Touch Weekly, Meghan has issued an apology to Kate for all the drama that's gone down between them since she and Harry first got together.

“Being in isolation has forced Meghan to have a new perspective about everything, including her feud with Kate … Meghan is determined to make up for her mistakes -- and she’s starting by saying sorry to Kate about everything that’s happened,” the insider said. “She feels terrible about everything that went down and how the competition between them spiraled to the point of no return. But, she’s taking full responsibility for her part.”

