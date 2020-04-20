Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Interview Outfit Was Meant to Send a Message

ABC News/Frame Grab via Getty Images
For the most part, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low since their big move to the US, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are starting to become more public these days. Earlier this week, Meghan appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-taped interview, and there's something we definitely missed about what she was wearing. Apparently, Meghan's outfit on GMA was meant to sent a message -- and a pretty positive one at that.
On Monday, Meghan appeared to talk about her Disneynature documentary, 'Elephants.'
Unfortunately, Meghan didn't appear live like GMA made it seem, which was a bit of a letdown. Instead, the show aired a pre-taped interview that seems to have been done while she was still working on the project. Still, new content of the royals is new content, and we were glad to see it -- and Meghan was dressed simply in a white button-front shirt, one of her wardrobe staples.
Meghan's shirt was one of the pieces from her SmartWorks line.
In the interview, Meghan was also wearing zodiac necklaces.
One is the sign for Virgo, which represents Prince Harry's birthday, and one is for Taurus, which represents Archie. That's too sweet -- and these necklaces from Suetables are still available, if anyone out there is looking to accessorize like Meghan does.
Who are we kidding? Of course we want to accessorize like Meghan! We'd gladly take her entire wardrobe if we could.
It seems like her documentary is just the first of many projects for Meghan.
We're ready for more Meghan ... including more interviews.
