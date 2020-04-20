Meghan Markle's First Post-Royal Interview Outfit Was Meant to Send a Message

Meghan Markle
For the most part, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low since their big move to the US, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are starting to become more public these days. Earlier this week, Meghan appeared on Good Morning America in a pre-taped interview, and there's something we definitely missed about what she was wearing. Apparently, Meghan's outfit on GMA was meant to sent a message -- and a pretty positive one at that.

  • On Monday, Meghan appeared to talk about her Disneynature documentary, 'Elephants.'

    Unfortunately, Meghan didn't appear live like GMA made it seem, which was a bit of a letdown. Instead, the show aired a pre-taped interview that seems to have been done while she was still working on the project. Still, new content of the royals is new content, and we were glad to see it -- and Meghan was dressed simply in a white button-front shirt, one of her wardrobe staples.

  • Meghan's shirt was one of the pieces from her SmartWorks line.

    As Page Six pointed out, the shirt came from her capsule collection that launched last fall, but anyone who's hoping to cop Meghan's look is out of luck, since the collection is now sold out. However, the SmartWorks organization is one of Meghan's patronages that helps women with outfits and training for job interviews when they re-enter the workforce, which is a pretty great cause to support.

  • In the interview, Meghan was also wearing zodiac necklaces. 

    One is the sign for Virgo, which represents Prince Harry's birthday, and one is for Taurus, which represents Archie. That's too sweet -- and these necklaces from Suetables are still available, if anyone out there is looking to accessorize like Meghan does. 

    Who are we kidding? Of course we want to accessorize like Meghan! We'd gladly take her entire wardrobe if we could. 

  • It seems like her documentary is just the first of many projects for Meghan. 

    Now that she has Elephants under her belt, we assume she has an entire lineup of other projects up her sleeve, including working on Archewell, the organization she and Harry started, which is supposed to launch later this year. And knowing Meghan, we doubt that's all she has planned right now. Once she and Harry are able to stop isolating, we have a feeling we'll be seeing much more of them both. 

  • We're ready for more Meghan ... including more interviews.

    And not just because we're interested in what she has to say (although we certainly are). We need to know what else she's going to wear now that her style can be a little less royal and a little bit more relaxed -- especially since there are reports claiming that Meghan feels more like herself than ever now that she's back in California and out from under the thumb of the royal family. Bring it on! 

