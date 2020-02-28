Jinger Duggar's New Photo Has Fans Speculating She's Pregnant Again

Another day, another Duggar pregnancy speculation! Given our new normal with everyone cooped up in the house, we wouldn't be surprised if couples start shaking sheets more often and find out they're expecting down the line. But does that mean Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be one of those couples? Welp, Jinger's latest photo of her and her main squeeze have a number of Counting On fans speculating she's hiding a baby bump.
Jinger shared a photo on Insta of her and Jeremy outside for a stoll.
"Does anyone else love walking in the rain? There's something about it that's just very calming to me," she wrote. "Of course, it's always better when you're sharing the walk with someone you hold very dear to your heart."
Honestly, a walk -- staying six feet away from others, of course -- sounds really good right about now.
'Counting On' fans happily celebrated the couple.
While there were a number of people asking where Felicity was (no worries, she was playing in the sewer with Pennywise ... calm down), and who exactly snapped the photo (we're kinda curious about that one, too), for the most part, the reaction was pretty positive.
They definitely are pretty darn cute together.
Others, however, had to jump at the chance to inquire if Jinger is expecting baby number two.
If we had to guess, these questions were sparked because of Jinger's jacket. Though it's pretty stylish (we love a casual look), we can see how some might feel it's masking a growing baby bump as it's not exactly a curve-hugging option.
(Maybe Jinger wanted something loose for comfort?)
This isn't the first time people speculated Jinger and Jeremy are expanding their family.
Just last month, a video Jinger shared reignited pregnancy rumors after fans noticed a now-deleted "#healthyfitpregnancy" hashtag used along others like it was no big deal. If we're being honest, a number of folks have felt Jinger Duggar is secretly pregnant with baby number two since last year, and that there have been signs to prove it.
And it likely won't be the last.
Given how many Duggars there are -- and what feels like someone getting pregnant every six months -- just on probability alone, there could be a chance Jinger will be pregnant in the future. Whether that future is right now remains to be unseen (or confirmed), so it looks like we all just have to wait.
