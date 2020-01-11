Jeffrey Dean Morgan Details Giving Himself a 'Negan Fade' at Home With a Knife



Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For those who don't know, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played a lot of iconic roles over the course of his career, but one of the most notable has to be Negan on The Walking Dead ... and it sounds like there's nothing he wouldn't do to stay in character -- including giving himself a haircut. In a new interview, Jeffrey revealed he cut his hair to play Negan with a knife to see if he could do it.

... and boy did he have some success.