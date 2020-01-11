Jeffrey Dean Morgan Details Giving Himself a 'Negan Fade' at Home With a Knife

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
For those who don't know, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played a lot of iconic roles over the course of his career, but one of the most notable has to be Negan on The Walking Dead ... and it sounds like there's nothing he wouldn't do to stay in character -- including giving himself a haircut. In a new interview, Jeffrey revealed he cut his hair to play Negan with a knife to see if he could do it. 

... and boy did he have some success.

  • Although Negan's had a couple of hairstyles over the course of the series, his hair went short when he was in jail. 

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Walking Dead'
    Fans have definitely pointed out how unrealistic it has been for him to have amazing hair in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, because it's not like styling products (or hair stylists) would be around to help him. They have a point! 

    Apparently, Jeffrey decided to take matters into his own hands, and even though he's not a professional barber, we're still pretty impressed with the results! 

  • Jeffrey decided to give himself a haircut with knife to see what style would actually be realistic for Negan. 

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan in 'The Walking Dead'
    He called in to the Rich Heisen show recently and explained everything:

    "Here's how crazy I am: I decided to see if I could give myself a fade, the Negan fade, using a knife. So believe it or not, I cut my hair for that show using a knife. I had to try it... I knew that I'd get asked about it, for years, 'How come no one's bugging Negan about his gelled up hair with his nice haircut?' And when I was in jail, the season I was in jail, I decided to see if I could cut my hair using a really sharp knife, and you can. I cut myself a few times but it's a possible thing. The producers weren't exactly thrilled." 

    We'd definitely consider that committing to the role. 

  • In the end, though, it all worked out. 

    Jeffrey Dean Morgan
    The shorter haircut was a must for Negan (it already was when he was just trying to survive out there in the apocalypse, TBH), and he made it happen. If Jeffrey was Negan in real life, he'd probably only have access to a knife anyway, and we doubt his end result would have looked wonderful. 

    Our one regret is that we don't have photos of him the day he showed up to the set sporting his new look ...

  • In real life, Jeffrey couldn't be more different from Negan.

    We don't exactly see him cutting his hair with a knife for fun, considering that after following his Instagram, Jeffrey's made it clear that he's a cuddly, loving family guy. He's married to former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, and together, they have two children: George and Augustus. Given most of his social media is dedicated to his family and their farm, we think it's safe to say Jeffrey Dean Morgan is nowhere close to Negan -- which just goes to show how talented he really is.

  • Here's Jeffrey's full interview:

    Celeb interviews aren't quite the same these days, with everything done remotely, but we love hearing from our favorite stars anyway -- and as far as this one with Jeffrey goes, it's pretty entertaining. The haircut story is just the beginning.

    Plus, it gives us something to do while we wait for more new episodes of The Walking Dead, which was recently renewed for Season 11. Not gonna complain about that! 

