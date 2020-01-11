Jeffrey Dean Morgan Details Giving Himself a 'Negan Fade' at Home With a Knife

Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic/Getty Images
For those who don't know, Jeffrey Dean Morgan has played a lot of iconic roles over the course of his career, but one of the most notable has to be Negan on The Walking Dead ... and it sounds like there's nothing he wouldn't do to stay in character -- including giving himself a haircut. In a new interview, Jeffrey revealed he cut his hair to play Negan with a knife to see if he could do it.
... and boy did he have some success.
Although Negan's had a couple of hairstyles over the course of the series, his hair went short when he was in jail.
Jeffrey decided to give himself a haircut with knife to see what style would actually be realistic for Negan.
In the end, though, it all worked out.
In real life, Jeffrey couldn't be more different from Negan.
We don't exactly see him cutting his hair with a knife for fun, considering that after following his Instagram, Jeffrey's made it clear that he's a cuddly, loving family guy. He's married to former One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton, and together, they have two children: George and Augustus. Given most of his social media is dedicated to his family and their farm, we think it's safe to say Jeffrey Dean Morgan is nowhere close to Negan -- which just goes to show how talented he really is.
Here's Jeffrey's full interview:
Celeb interviews aren't quite the same these days, with everything done remotely, but we love hearing from our favorite stars anyway -- and as far as this one with Jeffrey goes, it's pretty entertaining. The haircut story is just the beginning.
Plus, it gives us something to do while we wait for more new episodes of The Walking Dead, which was recently renewed for Season 11. Not gonna complain about that!
