Kylie Jenner Caught Looking 'Ordinary' in Makeup-Free Pics

In most of the photos we see of Kylie Jenner, she's in full glam, but these days, it looks like she might be taking a bit of a break from her regular beauty routine. On Sunday, Kylie went makeup free when she went out to visit a friend, giving us a peek at what she looks like when she's not slaying the game on Instagram.
And of course, she still looked fab.
-
Paparazzi caught Kylie out and about Sunday.
Even though most of us are hanging out at home, it looks like Kylie chose to social distance with BFF Stassie Karanikolaou, according to the Daily Mail. She's looking about as chill as it gets here -- hair up, sweats on, and she was even barefoot. And she was carrying a bag of chips, so she was ready for a snack whenever the mood might strike, too. Can't blame her for being prepared!
-
Despite the trolls the Kardashian-Jenners deal with, it looks like people are finding this look refreshing.
-
-
It was a very different look than the Kylie we usually see on Insta.
This girl is usually fully done up, including hair extensions, lashes, and a full face of makeup, and she's definitely given us a lot of inspiration for our own fancier looks thanks to the ones she's shared. She's gorgeous either way, though -- it's just two totally different kinds of looks. We have a feeling the makeup-free look is probably how Miss Stormi Webster sees her most often, though.
-
It's also important to remember that it's Kylie's job to sell makeup.
After all, how would we know which Kylie Cosmetics products to splurge on if not for her sharing the looks that she and her team have created on social media?
And we've gotta admit that after seeing her go makeup free, we're more interested in her skincare line than ever. If that's what she's using, it works, because her bare skin looked amazing. We need to know her routine!
-
-
We hope we get to see makeup-free Kylie more often.
It doesn't seem totally out of the realm of possibility, especially right now, when we imagine Kylie's schedule has slowed down quite a bit and she has fewer obligations requiring her presence -- in person, anyway.
As much fun as makeup is, sometimes it's just as much fun to give our skin a breather. And the bonus of no makeup? Being able to touch our eyes without ruining our mascara as much as we want!
Share this Story